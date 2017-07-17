 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Greetings from Chicago mural
Photo by Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Where to Eat and Drink in Logan Square

One of Chicago’s strongest dining neighborhoods keeps getting better

by Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam Updated
Logan Square features one of the most interesting dining scenes in the city.
| Photo by Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images
by Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam Updated

Logan Square has managed to hold on to its hip accolades as home to some of the most exciting and creative restaurants and bars in Chicago. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, noteworthy new entries have continues to open throughout the neighborhood, including along Milwaukee Avenue — a major artery for top-notch food and drink.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Friendship Chinese

2830 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 227-0970
(773) 227-0970
Visit Website

A longtime staple on Milwaukee Avenue, this Chinese American stalwart offers a thoughtful and thorough menu of dim sum, noodles, and fried rice that will likely be familiar to most local diners. It’s hard to go wrong, but many of the lesser-seen items are also among the best. Keep an eye out for options like bon bon wonton noodles and “Barbarian” steak with five-spice crispy onions. It’s their take on Mongolian beef with a more truthful description.

2. Superkhana International

3059 W Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 661-9028
(773) 661-9028
Visit Website

This colorful spot for modern Indian cusine made a big splash when it opened in 2019, and has continued to mature and even flourish in the midst of a pandemic. Fans come back again and again for fluffy, chewy “Indian-ish” calzones (stuffed with either butter chicken or aloo matar (peas, potatoes, amul cheese, methi dust), achaari pulled pork sandwiches (tamarind chutney), and more.

A baked and folded naan bread pocket on a blue and white plate stuffed with orange butter chicken sauce. Nick Fochtman/Eater Chicago

3. Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

2717 N Maplewood Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 270-1061
(773) 270-1061
Visit Website

This charming, pint-sized brewery serves its award-winning beers at the end of a quiet block where Diversey and the Kennedy Expressway meet. Hits include Son of Juice IPA, Charlatan pale ale, and Brownie Points, a seasonal brown ale. Patrons can also sip cocktails made with Maplewood liquors.

4. Owen & Engine

2700 N Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 235-2930
(773) 235-2930
Visit Website

Chef and restaurateur Bo Fowler (Bixi Beer) thrilled many in early 2022 when she reopened Owen & Engine, her comfy English-style pub that had sat empty since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. At long last, patrons can now tuck into favorites like Scotch eggs, Bubble and Squeak, and haddock fish and chips.

5. Mi Tocaya Antojería

2800 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL
(872) 315-3947
(872) 315-3947
Visit Website

Food fanatics have been racing to this popular spot, where chef and owner Diana Dávila has gained quick fandom for her clever riffs on antojos — traditional Mexican-style small plates (think tacos filled with beer can chicken or fried chicken and churros). For on point pairings, opt for any of the venue’s draft cocktails, including the Chicana with hibiscus, mezcal, gin, citrus chartreuse and maraschino.

6. Sugar Moon

3612 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Visit Website

While they’re taking a brief break in April 2022, Sugar Moon took the city by storm with it’s splendid chocolate chip cookies, Roman-style pizza, and creative savory dishes like the limited-time Italian beef croissant (you snoozed, you lost). Sugar Moon is a one-stop shop for brilliant cakes, cookies, and more. But did we mention those chocolate chip cookies? Pure bliss.

7. Billy Sunday

3143 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL
(773) 661-2485
(773) 661-2485
Visit Website

This acclaimed bar and restaurant offers cocktails with a culinary twist. A list featuring ingredients like black trumpet mushrooms, huckleberry, and smoked malt prompts curiosities and often second rounds alike. Pair it all up with local bites like tomato-thyme popcorn, duck rillettes, and roasted asparagus.    

8. Big Kids

2545 N Kedzie Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 687-8385
(773) 687-8385
Visit Website

Ex-Blackbird chef Ryan Pfeiffer went out on a limb in 2020 with the launch of Big Kids, raising some eyebrows around town for its over-the-top ‘90s pop culture nostalgia aesthetic and mammoth sandwich creations. But his bet has paid off, as the team proved there’s substance to accompany all that style with hits like the Shiddy Burg smashburger (American cheese, shredded lettuce, secret sauce) and Chicago Style Philly Chee (Philly beef, beef jus onions, giardiniera, provolone) plus cocktails including the Tang!-A-Rita (tequila, mezcal, TANG!, lime).

9. Lula Café

2537 N Kedzie Blvd
Chicago, IL
(773) 489-9554
(773) 489-9554
Visit Website

Chef-owner Jason Hammel opened up this neighborhood favorite back in 1999, bringing with it a meticulous commitment to local fare a la new American plates. In the years since, the restaurant has become an all-day institution, knocking out delights like pastries and breakfast burritos in the morning to an ever-changing dinner menu and deep, thoughtful wine list. Hammel is also a finalist for the 2022 Best Chef: Great Lakes award from the James Beard Foundation.

10. Andros Taverna

2542 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 365-1900
(773) 365-1900
Visit Website

One of the more high-profile openings during the pandemic, Lettuce Entertain You vet Doug Psaltis (the “P” in the sceney RPM restaurants) and wife Hsing Chen have formed a formidable duo with a Greek American restaurant with ace pastries. The dining room is chic and tends to get busy on weekends. But the restaurant serves delicious meats prepped on a wood-burning grill, plus roasted vegetables that get kissed by smoke. Chen’s pastry skills are apparent on the savory side with classics like katafi cheese pie. The spreads aren’t to be missed. The Sparta Octopus is a scene stealers, and go ahead and order the wild boar macaroni. Andros also serves a killer brunch, great to bring parents. Chen’s weekend pastry boxes are also can’t miss.

Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

11. Daisies

2523 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 661-1671
(773) 661-1671
Visit Website

This casual restaurant on Milwaukee Avenue offers an array of creative pasta dishes, small plates, and fun brunch items backed with ingredients sourced from chef and owner Joe Frillman’s family farm. Tasting menus, a terrific wine and cocktail list, and a patio make it a neighborhood hotspot.

12. Soif Wine Lounge

2456 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 895-6558
(773) 895-6558
Visit Website

Restaurateur Aldo Zaninotto (Osteria Langhe) has expanded his miniature European dining and drinking empire in Logan Square with the noteworthy addition of Soif, a festive Parisian wine bar downstairs from Roman-inspired restaurant Testaccio. With a collection of 40-50 natural and low-intervention French wines, classic American cocktails, and fancy small bites like caviar and pate, the bar has already carved out a loyal following in the neighborhood.

13. Paulie Gee's Logan Square

2451 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 360-1072
(773) 360-1072
Visit Website

This iconic Brooklyn-based pizzeria first landed in Chicago in 2016 and quickly garnered a loyal following. The shop is best known for its unique toppings and saucy names, including the “Lady Lola” (Italian tomatoes, kimchi, serrano peppers, green onions, guanciale, black and white sesame seeds, soy chili glaze), yet also makes a popular variation on Detroit-style pizza. The space features a full bar and two domed Stefano Ferrera ovens imported from Napoli, Italy. Local operator Derrick Tung also runs a second outpost in Wicker Park.

14. Estereo

2450 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Visit Website

The Heisler team strikes again with this very popular neighborhood bar, a coffee shop-meets-cocktail corner spot that serves up Latin American and Caribbean-inspired drams, spirits, and beats. Drinks rotate seasonally and tend to feature no more than four ingredients, right down to the frozen cocktail on tap. It’s extremely popular in the summer, when windows swing open on both sides to let the breezes in.

15. Logan Arcade

2410 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(872) 206-2859
(872) 206-2859
Visit Website

Video games, beer, booze, and a chill atmosphere come together at one of the city’s best under-the-radar arcade bars. Logan Arcade, an expansion of the now-closed record shop next door, offers “the best-maintained and largest public collection of pinball and video games in Chicago,” as well as a large and oft-changing beer list and a full bar.

16. Flat & Point

3524 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 904-7152
(773) 904-7152
Visit Website

Flat & Point uses its smoker as the literal engine for the entire restaurant with smoked meats providing the foundation for many of the “Alpine-inspired” dishes. Diners will find the occasional barbecue special, but the restaurant is more about creative vegetables, sandwiches, and pastas.

17. Jibaritos y Mas

3400 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 799-8601
(773) 799-8601
Visit Website

Jibaritos — Chicago’s famous Puerto Rican-inspired sandwiches that feature steak or beef, tomatoes, lettuce, and garlicky mayo sandwiched between fried green plantains — are among the city’s greatest food inventions; Jibaritos y Mas is one of its foremost local purveyors. Owner Jesus Arrieta adds his own spin by offering proteins such as pork, octopus, and chicken, and adding minced garlic to the top of each sandwich for extra zing.

A jibarito sandwich on a plate beside a pile of rice.
Jibaritos have made a reverse migration and are popping up in restaurants in Puerto Rico.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

18. Taqueria Chingon

2234 N Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 687-9408
(773) 687-9408
Visit Website

Chicago is full of delicious taquerias, but Taqueria Chingon, which stands in Logan Square, across from Bucktown, sticks out. The space, which recently opened for dine in, takes an artisanal approach to street tacos. Find top-notch pastor (there’s a vegan version as well), wonderful ceviche, plus morcilla and other cuts of meats that don’t get as much limelight. The restaurant is a collaboration between Mexican chefs who worked together at esteemed French restaurants Le Bouchon and La Sardine and they use a little bit of what they learned in those kitchens.

Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

19. Lardon

2200 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 697-4444
(773) 697-4444
Visit Website

Newish restaurant group Meadowlark Hospitality already has a hit on its hands with Lardon, the all-day corner spot that exudes Old World butcher shop charm. Chef and partner Christopher Thompson (Coda di Volpe) graces the neighborhood with handmade Saucisson de Campagne, Genoa Salame, ‘Nduja, and much more — all aged in its unusual “charcuterie cave” curing room with a window so patrons can ogle the meats. And the team isn’t done yet: in March, it opened sister restaurant and beer bar Union next door, and an adjoining speakeasy-style watering hole is in the works.

A dining room with wooden furniture and white tile floors.
Lardon has brought fresh energy to a long-empty space near a Blue Line L stop.
Barry Brechesien/Eater Chicago

20. Bungalow by Middle Brow

2840 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 687-9076
(773) 687-9076
Visit Website

Middle Brow Bungalow is more than just a brewpub. The restaurant as evolved into a delightful West Coast-inspired bakery with thin-crust pizzas and pastries and a cozy neighborhood feel. Look for breakfast sandwiches in the morning and find the operation’s breads at retail stores across the city.

21. Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 661-6452
(773) 661-6452
Visit Website

Dos Urban has also evolved during the pandemic and now offers burritos and tacos in addition to its more ambitious Mexican food. The queso and tamal tots are also very satisfying snacks. No trip is complete without a slice of the indulgent chocolate or tres leches cakes.

22. Kyōten

2507 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(312) 678-0800
(312) 678-0800
Visit Website

Austin, Texas-based omakase spot Kyōten only provides eight counter spots for those willing to pay $440-$490 a pop, but offers some of the most remarkable techniques and ingredients in the city. In 2022, the restaurant was named among Michelin’s “New Discoveries” in Chicago.

23. Scofflaw

3201 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 252-9700
(773) 252-9700
Visit Website

Though it initially debuted with a decided focus on gin, this influential corner bar since has expanded its excellent cocktail menu to highlight all kinds of liquors drawing fun and boisterous crowds. From late-night cookies to an upscale bar menu, there’s a reason why locals continue to flock to Scofflaw.

24. Giant

3209 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 252-0997
(773) 252-0997
Visit Website

Prized among Logan Square residents since its founding in 2016, Giant — helmed by chef Jason Vincent, a finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s 2022 Outstanding Chef award — continues to pump out big, bold flavors in a narrow neighborhood space. Vincent is also behind Chinese American restaurant Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar in Bucktown.

25. Way Out

3213 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 799-8750
(773) 799-8750
Visit Website

Ex-Longman & Eagle staffers Neil Kopp and Nathan Case-McDonald couldn’t have predicted the dramatic cultural vibe shift of the COVID-19 pandemic, but somehow the pair managed to hit the weird tone of the moment perfectly when Way Out debuted in 2021. Purple lights, surrealist artwork, and creepy-cool burlesque shows — alongside stiff drinks and food like pizza potstickers — set this newish spot apart from the crowd.

