Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Logan Square

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Logan Square

Logan Square has managed to hold on to its hip accolades as home to some of the most exciting and creative restaurants and bars in Chicago. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, noteworthy new entries have continues to open throughout the neighborhood, including along Milwaukee Avenue — a major artery for top-notch food and drink.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.