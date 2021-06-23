 clock menu more-arrow no yes
U.S.-CHICAGO-PRIDE PARADE
Pride season roars back into Chicago.
Xinhua/Wang Ping via Getty Images

Where to Dine and Drink During Pride in Chicago

15 great ways to taste the rainbow and support LGBTQ communities

by Naomi Waxman Updated
View as Map
Pride season roars back into Chicago.
| Xinhua/Wang Ping via Getty Images
by Naomi Waxman Updated

Pride Month is finally here again, providing many fun and tasty opportunities for Chicagoans to celebrate, appreciate, and support LGBTQ communities after two years of scattered and abbreviated pandemic-era gatherings.

Chicago’s Pride schedule is back in full force this summer: Chicago Pride Fest is slated for Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19; Pride in the Park will resume the following weekend on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, with headliners including the Chainsmokers and Swedish DJ Alesso. The 51st annual Chicago Pride Parade will also be held on Saturday, June 26, with a boisterous march through the Northalsted neighborhood (formerly known as Boystown).

2022’s celebrations, fundraisers, and events take on additional urgency as a spate of anti-LGBTQ legislation has cropped up across the U.S., further inflamed by a spike in homophobic and transphobic rhetoric stoked by the far right and embraced by mainstream conservative politicians and activists. Community members and supporters of LGBTQ equity will also be closely watching the behavior of big companies and corporations, particularly those that espouse inclusivity in public while funneling funds to anti-LGBTQ legislators behind the scenes.

Check out Eater Chicago’s collection of community spots, rainbow food and cocktails, and delicious ways to raise funds for organizations that serve LGBTQ people.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Hewn

1733 Central St
Evanston, IL 60201
(847) 869-4396
(847) 869-4396
Visit Website

Evanston bakery Hewn is marking June with rainbow croissants. A portion of sales will go to Equality Florida, the state’s only statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization. In March, Florida lawmakers passed the bill widely known as “Don’t Say Gay,” which imposes vague and onerous restrictions on classroom instruction related to LGBTQ topics.

Rows of rainbow croissants.
Rainbow baked goods make for an especially happy treat.
Hewn

2. Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1100 W Thorndale Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 360-1621
(773) 360-1621
Visit Website

Rewired in Edgewater has a Pride special designed to add a little extra pep in everyone’s step: a cheery rainbow latte made with Fruity Pebbles-flavored syrup and edible glitter, available for the whole month of June. A portion of proceeds go to Stand Up for Kids Chicago, a nonprofit working to end youth homelessness — an issue that disproportionately impacts young LGBTQ people.

A latte with blue milk art and Fruity Pebbles on the side.
Rewired’s Pride latte has become an annual staple.
Rewired Cafe

3. Nobody's Darling

1744 W Balmoral Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Visit Website

Nestled along a residential street in Andersonville, Nobody’s Darling — one of just two Black queer-owned taverns in Chicago — has established itself as a community pillar and possible blueprint for the future of LGBTQ bars, all within a year of opening. That’s in addition to a nod from the James Beard Foundation, which in March named it a 2022 finalist for its Outstanding Bar Program award.

A rainbow flag hangs over the glass door of a narrow bar
Nobody’s Darling has quickly become a queer staple in Andersonville.
Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

4. Cheesie's Pub & Grub Lakeview

958 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 388-1574
(773) 388-1574
Visit Website

Cheesie’s in Lakeview is offering an Instagram-friendly rainbow edition of its crowd-pleasing ultra-cheesy grilled cheese sandwich, with $1 from each purchase going to South Side Black- and trans-led LGBTQ center Brave Space Alliance throughout June.

5. The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 697-4153
(773) 697-4153
Visit Website

The Duplex, Logan Square’s ever-changing dining space that replaces its chefs and menus every two months, has concocted a seasonal Pride cocktail with vodka, honey syrup, fortified white wine, elderflower, and champagne. It’s called the Mask Off, but given the latest surge of COVID-19 in Cook County, patrons may wish to think of it as an endorsement of living authentically versus a statement on facial coverings. The restaurant will donate $1 for each cocktail sold to Center on Halsted.

A yellow cocktail in a tall glass topped with pink flower petals.
Patrons can toast to Pride Month and help fund LGBTQ organizations.
The Duplex

Copy Link
2140 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 270-5995
(773) 270-5995
Visit Website

On top of its spacious outdoor patio, this stylish brewery incubator and taproom has plenty to offer Pride celebrants in June, including a limited-release Pride Punch (mango fruit punch sour) and tank tops emblazoned with a rainbow-ified version of its logo ($20). A portion of proceeds will be donated to Brave Space Alliance.

A bar space with gold colored tappers and a large wood wall sculpture.
Pilot Project is plenty prepared for Pride.
Pilot Project Brewing

Copy Link
352 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 799-8478
(773) 799-8478
Visit Website

All Too Well, the newish sandwich spot, deli, and market from Mitchell Abou Jamra (Evette’s), will donate $1 from each sandwich sold in June to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention nonprofit for LGBTQ youth. Options include T & Brie (prosciutto, salami, brie, pickled golden raisin, fig chimichurri), Sheffield & Westwood (Italian beef, sumac giardiniera, kefta crumble), along with a special Pride Month option, Danny-Greggy (beet pesto, turkey, smoked gouda).

A hand holds up a sandwich in front of a neon sign that reads “All Too Well.”
Lincoln Park’s new sandwich spot is raring to go for Pride.
All Too Well

8. The Goddess and Grocer

1649 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 342-3200
(773) 342-3200
Visit Website

Bakery and cafe mini-chain Goddess and Grocer has brought back its mega-hit rainbow cake, plus new ROYGBIV kebabs with yellow peppers, green zucchini, purple cauliflower, and more. The team is donating $1 from the sale of each cake slice or kebab to Center on Halsted, the Lakeview LGBTQ service and community center.

9. Lure Fishbar - Chicago

616 N Rush St
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 660-6180
(312) 660-6180
Visit Website

Popular New York-based seafood spot Lure Fishbar unfurls a dining and drinking deal for Pride in June: a Rainbow Roll maki and sake martini combo for $35, with a portion of proceeds going to Howard Brown Health.

A rainbow maki on a white plate. Lure Fishbar

10. The Dawson

730 W Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 243-8955
(312) 243-8955
Visit Website

Billy Lawless’s big, bustling Fulton River District restaurant the Dawson will feature a rainbow of Pride-themed cocktails all month long. A portion of proceeds from Pride drinks will go to Center on Halsted and Brave Space Alliance.

Six cocktails are lined up in rainbow order by color on a table.
Chicagoans can mark June with a rainbow of cocktails at the Dawson.
The Dawson

11. Gaijin

950 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 265-1348
(312) 265-1348
Visit Website

Chef Paul Virant’s (Vie) hip okonomiyaki restaurant has brought back its adorable Pride kakigori (Japanese shave ice dessert) that hits every super-sweet note: rainbow sherbet, birthday cake syrup, white chocolate crunch, a rainbow sugar cookie, and whipped cream. A portion of sales from the $16 dessert go to Howard Brown Health.

A blue shave ice dessert topped with a candy rainbow.
Gaijin puts a Pride-ful spin on its popular kakigori.
Mistey Nguyen/Gaijin

12. The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60603
(312) 372-4243
(312) 372-4243
Visit Website

The upscale Irish pub and restaurant the Gage is also trotting out celebratory Pride cocktails for June, with a portion of sales going to Center on Halsted and Brave Space Alliance. Offerings include Summer French 75 (gin, watermelon, lime, sea salt, champagne) and Airmail (Bacardi 8, papaya, honey, cinnamon, lime, champagne).

A white table holds seven different cocktails of in differently shaped and sized glasses.
Bottoms up, Pride people!
The Gage

13. Epic Burger

517 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
Visit Website

Epic Burger, a local burger mini-chain with seven Chicago-area locations, is planning to throw a little Pride month shade at a certain fast-food giant that’s infamous for donating to anti-LGBTQ causes. On June 26, the day of Chicago’s Pride Parade, 100 percent of proceeds from Epic Burger’s hot honey chicken sandwich will go to Center on Halsted.

A hot chicken sandwich on a bun.
Pride month is a good time to examine where big food brands are sending their dollars.
Neil Burger/Epic Burger

14. Marz Community Brewing Company

3630 S Iron St
Chicago, IL 60609
(773) 579-1935
(773) 579-1935
Visit Website

Marz knows how to get into the spirit of the season, and the time has come for its annual release of Gay IPA, a double-dry hopped hazy brew with lactose brewed especially for Pride. It promises flavors of ripe apricot, papaya, and mango, and proceeds will go to Howard Brown Latinx Community and Brave Space Alliance.

A can of beer with a rainbow design.
These suds raise funds for good causes.
Marz Community Brewing Company

15. Jeffery Pub

7041 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
(773) 363-8555
(773) 363-8555

Jeffery Pub in South Shore has served LGBTQ Chicagoans since the mid-’60s, making it one of the oldest gay bars in the U.S. It’s also one of just two Black-owned gay bar in the city. Pride month is an especially festive time to stop by for drinks, dancing, and general revelry with an energetic crowd.

