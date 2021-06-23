Share All sharing options for: Where to Dine and Drink During Pride in Chicago

Pride Month is finally here again, providing many fun and tasty opportunities for Chicagoans to celebrate, appreciate, and support LGBTQ communities after two years of scattered and abbreviated pandemic-era gatherings.

Chicago’s Pride schedule is back in full force this summer: Chicago Pride Fest is slated for Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19; Pride in the Park will resume the following weekend on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, with headliners including the Chainsmokers and Swedish DJ Alesso. The 51st annual Chicago Pride Parade will also be held on Saturday, June 26, with a boisterous march through the Northalsted neighborhood (formerly known as Boystown).

2022’s celebrations, fundraisers, and events take on additional urgency as a spate of anti-LGBTQ legislation has cropped up across the U.S., further inflamed by a spike in homophobic and transphobic rhetoric stoked by the far right and embraced by mainstream conservative politicians and activists. Community members and supporters of LGBTQ equity will also be closely watching the behavior of big companies and corporations, particularly those that espouse inclusivity in public while funneling funds to anti-LGBTQ legislators behind the scenes.

Check out Eater Chicago’s collection of community spots, rainbow food and cocktails, and delicious ways to raise funds for organizations that serve LGBTQ people.

