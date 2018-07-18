Where to Find Korean Food in Chicago

Stews and soups are some of the homestyle dishes available at Kimchi Pop, which has two locations (the original in West Town and a second in Uptown). This is a small spot for a weekday meal (or a hangover lunch to go on the weekend). Often they’ll have Army Stew (Budae Jigae) on special. Crammed with sausage, Spam, and other items found on military bases during the Korean War, it’s one of the tastiest things on the menu. They have recently replaced it with a kimchi version.