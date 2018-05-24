Chicago’s Essential Japanese Restaurants

Find some of the best obento, kushiyaki, and okonomiyaki in the city and northwest suburbs

Between springy udon noodles, smoky grilled skewers, and juicy katsu sandwiches, there’s so much to love about Japanese cuisine beyond the usual suspects of sushi and ramen. Fortunately for locals, the Chicago area is seeing an influx in spots featuring both creative and nostalgic takes on heartwarming homestyle fare, regional hits that change with the seasons, and umami bar snacks that go well with booze. Explore Eater Chicago’s lineup of both city and suburban hot spots below.

Chicago’s flourishing sushi scene has its own map available here. Ramen is covered here.