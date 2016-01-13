 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Essential Pizza Restaurants in Chicago

The 28 Essential Bars in Chicago

The Best Casual Eats Around Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago

Devon still has plenty to offer Chicago.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Where to Eat South Asian Food in Chicago

Find great options at these Indian, Nepalese, Pakistani restaurants

by Ashok Selvam Updated
6 comments / new
View as Map
Devon still has plenty to offer Chicago.
| Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago
by Ashok Selvam Updated
6 comments / new

The chefs and cooks who represent Chicago’s South Asian community have had a renaissance in recent years. Restaurants are diving into more regional fare, daring the city’s diners and critics to discuss more than a dish’s spice level.

While the suburbs have continue see growth, and with that comes more food options, the Chicago’s has more Indian restaurants than ever, and they’re located all across the city. Urban dwellers can find Indian, Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi food. A few Devon Street entries even have outdoor seating, a new development as the city’s South Asian hub continues to evolve.

Below, find Eater Chicago’s favorite South Asian restaurants.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Bombay Chopsticks by India House

Copy Link

Oh, so you don't know about Indo-Chinese food? The subcontinent isn't all about buffets, and Indo-Chinese food is growing more popular by fusing their savory flavors. Imagine Southeast Asian stir fries complemented by South Asian spices and starches. It's worth the trip to Hoffman Estates. A second location in Naperville is open.

721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
(847) 380-5775
(847) 380-5775

Sabri Nihari Restaurant

Copy Link

A former Michelin Bib Gourmand winner (until 2020), Sabri has been around for nearly 25 years. They have secured a rare patio space on Devon. This Pakistani restaurant’s signature namesake beef dish is memorable, as is the chicken boti, beef samosas, and lamb chops. Order to-go online.

2502 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
(773) 465-3272
(773) 465-3272
Glorious kebobs grilled in a kitchen by a cook. Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Khan B.B.Q.

Copy Link

No, you won't find meats slathered in sauce at this Pakistani spot. But it's a rare opportunity to find beef (Frontier beef) spiced the South Asian way. Don't sleep on the biryani, and mind the house rules, which are posted on the open/closed sign. Also, if you've ever wanted to try goat, this is the best place on Devon to sample the meat with several selections.

2401 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
(773) 274-8600
(773) 274-8600
Yelp

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

Copy Link

Annapurna is a quintessential Indian snack shop, and it’s vegetarian. Try the iconic Indian street food dish bhel puri (puffy rice mixed with potatoes, onions) that’s served with chutney. The textures and mix of sweet and savory make it work. The restaurant recently moved and it now offers patio seating.

2600 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
(773) 764-1858
(773) 764-1858

Also Featured in:

Udupi Palace

Copy Link

Try the Thali at Udupi, the combo platter for veggie delights. And don't forget to sample the deep-fried puffy goodness that is the poori. Make sure there's some spiced potatoes at your disposal, too.

2543 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
(773) 338-2152
(773) 338-2152
Facebook

Also Featured in:

Basant Modern Indian Restaurant

Copy Link

“Pork belly achari” isn’t a dish Chicagoans will find often, but customers can find this and other modern Indian takes at Basant in North Center. The Fish Basant, a salmon cooked in coconut milk and tomato sauce, is another star at the restaurant. They also have a tandoor Cornish hen and gulab jamun cheesecake.

1939 W Byron St, Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 770-3616
(773) 770-3616

Also Featured in:

MOMO Factory

Copy Link

In Lakeview, this modest fast-casual Nepalese restaurant is a momo paradise with the cherished item available in numerous configurations. Food is fresh and flavorful. If dumplings don’t interest, don’t sleep on the rajma.

3202 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 661-2970
(773) 661-2970

Celebrate the colorful of (dumplings) momo

Posted by Momo factory on Monday, February 3, 2020

Mild 2 Spicy

Copy Link

Everyone needs an ace in the hole Indian spot that can do a little bit of everything. Mild2Spicy in Lakeview is that spot. Customers will find a little bit of everything from crisp dosa, egg curries, to tandoori chicken. The quality and consistency are hallmarks that bring customers back.

714 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 661-6778
(773) 661-6778

Also Featured in:

Superkhana International

Copy Link

What started out as a pop-up series in bars has blossomed into a hip restaurant that blends Indian flavors with American applications. Superkhana International isn’t a regional restaurant, but one that specializes in riffs like a butter chicken calzone and a pizza made of Indian flatbread. The dhokla is a can’t miss dish, showing a traditional side. Try the weekend brunch for a really unique meal with appam, bacon, and more.

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 661-9028
(773) 661-9028
A baked and folded naan bread pocket on a blue and white plate stuffed with orange butter chicken sauce. Nick Fochtman/Eater Chicago

Also Featured in:

Chiya Chai

Copy Link

There's probably not a better place for chai in Chicago. Chiya Chai, which opened has been open for years in Logan Square, features a mind-blowing assortment of teas brewed perfectly. There really is something for everyone inside this cute space. And there's the Nepalese food, featuring momos, this starchy and sticky dumplings filled with lamb and other goodies, including curry chicken wings. There’s locations on the Chicago Riverwalk and the Loop.

2770 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(612) 481-3229
(612) 481-3229
Facebook

Also Featured in:

Tandoor Char House

Copy Link

Tandoor Char House has been a Lincoln Park and Lakeview classic for years, but more recently, the restaurant has challenged the traditional menu with burgers, tamarind chicken wings, and more. Folks can still find naan, and sizzling platters, but it’s the fusion dishes that stick out. They’re open for to-go, and have a River North location.

2652 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 327-2652
(773) 327-2652
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Also Featured in:

Cumin

Copy Link

Another Nepalese spot that serves great Indian food. This is where to try a momo, a Nepalese-style dumpling that's comparable to Chinese pot stickers.

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 342-1414
(773) 342-1414

Also Featured in:

Wazwan Supper Club

Copy Link

Wazwan Supper Club has found a permanent home for halal Asian-inspired street food in Wicker Park. The momos are also the best in the city, as the kitchen uses fine dining techniques. There’s also a spicy fried chicken sandwich, and even Filipino elements. The Coach House in the back is reservation only and offers Chicago’s only tasting menu for Indian food.

1742 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
A bamboo steamer with dumplings. Wazwan

Also Featured in:

Moti

Copy Link

This River North cafe began cranking out Indian-inspired pizzas during the pandemic. They’re almost California-style and cut into squares and triangles with topping options like chicken tikka and smashed samosa. But there are traditional options including veggie momos topped with a Manchuran-style sauce and diced green peppers. There’s also a Lincoln Park location.

70 W Huron St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 344-3670
(312) 344-3670

Also Featured in:

Bar Goa

Copy Link

The owners of Rooh Chicago have opened a bar along Hubbard Street and the food is balanced with Indian-style snacks inspired by the city of Goa, located on India’s West Coast. Shredded pork and chicken makes these “poi-wiches” addictive. Check out a fun prawn and chorizo fried rice, plus all-star chicken wings in a hip setting. There’s also location at Time Out Market food hall in Fulton Market.

116 W Hubbard St Suite 1, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 900-0197
(312) 900-0197
Fries on a plate and a flatbread sandwich.
Bar Goa has two locations.
Time Out Market Chicago

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Vermilion

Copy Link

Vermillion is a well known quantity outside of Chicago, as Rohini Dey opened a New York location. But the original continues to thrive with sidewalk patio on Hubbard Street in River North. The name of the game is Indo-Latin fusion, with dishes like skirt steak with mole and an eclectic cocktail selection. It’s far from traditional, but still worth a visit.

10 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60610
(312) 527-4060
(312) 527-4060
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Also Featured in:

ROOH

Copy Link

A spinoff of a San Francisco restaurant, ROOH represents the biggest splash an Indian restaurant has made in Chicago in decades, occupying a prominent location along Randolph Street. Chef Sujan Sarkar has trained across the world and brings a precise touch to modern classics, like butter chicken, but also plays around with ingredients like jackfruit with unique results.

736 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 267-2323
(312) 267-2323

Also Featured in:

Bhoomi Modern Indian Grill

Copy Link

Bhoomi is an ambitious project inside Urbanspace, the downtown food hall. The focus in on Indian grilled meats, all organic with playful renditions of kebobs, lamb burgers, even a spicy prawn roll that merges Maine with Mumbai. This is one of the most unique Indian spots around, and from the son of famed food writer Jiggs Kalra.

15 W Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602
(312) 224-7866
(312) 224-7866
A trio of roti wraps
These aren’t normal tacos.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Art of Dosa

Copy Link

Inside Revival Food Hall, a Chicago street festival favorite has found a home. This all-vegan restaurant focuses on the South Indian staple. Dosas are available traditionally and also in wrap form with vegan meat alternatives. The chutneys are fresh and pack heat, and ownership has managed to figure out the best carryout containers to ensure dosa gets delivered hot and fresh.

72 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60603
(312) 766-3537
(312) 766-3537

Also Featured in:

Dhuaan BBQ Company

Copy Link

Dhuaan BBQ Company is the product of fusing Texas-style smoked meats with Indian spices. This is a pop-up that specializes in fair like Philly masala cheesesteaks, tandoori pork sliders, and mac and cheese featuring an Indian processed cheese called Amul. Most recently, Dhaan was seen at Hopewell Brewing Co. in Logan Square, but ownership also takes catering orders. Check out Instagram for their next pop-up.

Chicago, IL

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Bombay Chopsticks by India House

721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Oh, so you don't know about Indo-Chinese food? The subcontinent isn't all about buffets, and Indo-Chinese food is growing more popular by fusing their savory flavors. Imagine Southeast Asian stir fries complemented by South Asian spices and starches. It's worth the trip to Hoffman Estates. A second location in Naperville is open.

721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
(847) 380-5775
(847) 380-5775

Sabri Nihari Restaurant

2502 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
Glorious kebobs grilled in a kitchen by a cook. Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

A former Michelin Bib Gourmand winner (until 2020), Sabri has been around for nearly 25 years. They have secured a rare patio space on Devon. This Pakistani restaurant’s signature namesake beef dish is memorable, as is the chicken boti, beef samosas, and lamb chops. Order to-go online.

2502 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
(773) 465-3272
(773) 465-3272
Glorious kebobs grilled in a kitchen by a cook. Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Khan B.B.Q.

2401 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
Yelp

No, you won't find meats slathered in sauce at this Pakistani spot. But it's a rare opportunity to find beef (Frontier beef) spiced the South Asian way. Don't sleep on the biryani, and mind the house rules, which are posted on the open/closed sign. Also, if you've ever wanted to try goat, this is the best place on Devon to sample the meat with several selections.

2401 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
(773) 274-8600
(773) 274-8600
Yelp

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

2600 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659

Annapurna is a quintessential Indian snack shop, and it’s vegetarian. Try the iconic Indian street food dish bhel puri (puffy rice mixed with potatoes, onions) that’s served with chutney. The textures and mix of sweet and savory make it work. The restaurant recently moved and it now offers patio seating.

2600 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
(773) 764-1858
(773) 764-1858

Udupi Palace

2543 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
Facebook

Try the Thali at Udupi, the combo platter for veggie delights. And don't forget to sample the deep-fried puffy goodness that is the poori. Make sure there's some spiced potatoes at your disposal, too.

2543 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
(773) 338-2152
(773) 338-2152
Facebook

Basant Modern Indian Restaurant

1939 W Byron St, Chicago, IL 60613

“Pork belly achari” isn’t a dish Chicagoans will find often, but customers can find this and other modern Indian takes at Basant in North Center. The Fish Basant, a salmon cooked in coconut milk and tomato sauce, is another star at the restaurant. They also have a tandoor Cornish hen and gulab jamun cheesecake.

1939 W Byron St, Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 770-3616
(773) 770-3616

MOMO Factory

3202 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657

In Lakeview, this modest fast-casual Nepalese restaurant is a momo paradise with the cherished item available in numerous configurations. Food is fresh and flavorful. If dumplings don’t interest, don’t sleep on the rajma.

3202 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 661-2970
(773) 661-2970

Celebrate the colorful of (dumplings) momo

Posted by Momo factory on Monday, February 3, 2020

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614

Everyone needs an ace in the hole Indian spot that can do a little bit of everything. Mild2Spicy in Lakeview is that spot. Customers will find a little bit of everything from crisp dosa, egg curries, to tandoori chicken. The quality and consistency are hallmarks that bring customers back.

714 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 661-6778
(773) 661-6778

Superkhana International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
A baked and folded naan bread pocket on a blue and white plate stuffed with orange butter chicken sauce. Nick Fochtman/Eater Chicago

What started out as a pop-up series in bars has blossomed into a hip restaurant that blends Indian flavors with American applications. Superkhana International isn’t a regional restaurant, but one that specializes in riffs like a butter chicken calzone and a pizza made of Indian flatbread. The dhokla is a can’t miss dish, showing a traditional side. Try the weekend brunch for a really unique meal with appam, bacon, and more.

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 661-9028
(773) 661-9028
A baked and folded naan bread pocket on a blue and white plate stuffed with orange butter chicken sauce. Nick Fochtman/Eater Chicago

Chiya Chai

2770 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Facebook

There's probably not a better place for chai in Chicago. Chiya Chai, which opened has been open for years in Logan Square, features a mind-blowing assortment of teas brewed perfectly. There really is something for everyone inside this cute space. And there's the Nepalese food, featuring momos, this starchy and sticky dumplings filled with lamb and other goodies, including curry chicken wings. There’s locations on the Chicago Riverwalk and the Loop.

2770 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(612) 481-3229
(612) 481-3229
Facebook

Tandoor Char House

2652 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Tandoor Char House has been a Lincoln Park and Lakeview classic for years, but more recently, the restaurant has challenged the traditional menu with burgers, tamarind chicken wings, and more. Folks can still find naan, and sizzling platters, but it’s the fusion dishes that stick out. They’re open for to-go, and have a River North location.

2652 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 327-2652
(773) 327-2652
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Another Nepalese spot that serves great Indian food. This is where to try a momo, a Nepalese-style dumpling that's comparable to Chinese pot stickers.

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 342-1414
(773) 342-1414

Wazwan Supper Club

1742 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
A bamboo steamer with dumplings. Wazwan

Wazwan Supper Club has found a permanent home for halal Asian-inspired street food in Wicker Park. The momos are also the best in the city, as the kitchen uses fine dining techniques. There’s also a spicy fried chicken sandwich, and even Filipino elements. The Coach House in the back is reservation only and offers Chicago’s only tasting menu for Indian food.

1742 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
A bamboo steamer with dumplings. Wazwan

Moti

70 W Huron St, Chicago, IL 60654

This River North cafe began cranking out Indian-inspired pizzas during the pandemic. They’re almost California-style and cut into squares and triangles with topping options like chicken tikka and smashed samosa. But there are traditional options including veggie momos topped with a Manchuran-style sauce and diced green peppers. There’s also a Lincoln Park location.

70 W Huron St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 344-3670
(312) 344-3670

Bar Goa

116 W Hubbard St Suite 1, Chicago, IL 60654
Fries on a plate and a flatbread sandwich.
Bar Goa has two locations.
Time Out Market Chicago

The owners of Rooh Chicago have opened a bar along Hubbard Street and the food is balanced with Indian-style snacks inspired by the city of Goa, located on India’s West Coast. Shredded pork and chicken makes these “poi-wiches” addictive. Check out a fun prawn and chorizo fried rice, plus all-star chicken wings in a hip setting. There’s also location at Time Out Market food hall in Fulton Market.

116 W Hubbard St Suite 1, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 900-0197
(312) 900-0197
Fries on a plate and a flatbread sandwich.
Bar Goa has two locations.
Time Out Market Chicago

Related Maps

Vermilion

10 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60610
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Vermillion is a well known quantity outside of Chicago, as Rohini Dey opened a New York location. But the original continues to thrive with sidewalk patio on Hubbard Street in River North. The name of the game is Indo-Latin fusion, with dishes like skirt steak with mole and an eclectic cocktail selection. It’s far from traditional, but still worth a visit.

10 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60610
(312) 527-4060
(312) 527-4060
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

ROOH

736 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661

A spinoff of a San Francisco restaurant, ROOH represents the biggest splash an Indian restaurant has made in Chicago in decades, occupying a prominent location along Randolph Street. Chef Sujan Sarkar has trained across the world and brings a precise touch to modern classics, like butter chicken, but also plays around with ingredients like jackfruit with unique results.

736 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 267-2323
(312) 267-2323

Bhoomi Modern Indian Grill

15 W Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602
A trio of roti wraps
These aren’t normal tacos.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Bhoomi is an ambitious project inside Urbanspace, the downtown food hall. The focus in on Indian grilled meats, all organic with playful renditions of kebobs, lamb burgers, even a spicy prawn roll that merges Maine with Mumbai. This is one of the most unique Indian spots around, and from the son of famed food writer Jiggs Kalra.

15 W Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602
(312) 224-7866
(312) 224-7866
A trio of roti wraps
These aren’t normal tacos.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Art of Dosa

72 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60603

Inside Revival Food Hall, a Chicago street festival favorite has found a home. This all-vegan restaurant focuses on the South Indian staple. Dosas are available traditionally and also in wrap form with vegan meat alternatives. The chutneys are fresh and pack heat, and ownership has managed to figure out the best carryout containers to ensure dosa gets delivered hot and fresh.

72 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60603
(312) 766-3537
(312) 766-3537

Dhuaan BBQ Company

Chicago, IL

Dhuaan BBQ Company is the product of fusing Texas-style smoked meats with Indian spices. This is a pop-up that specializes in fair like Philly masala cheesesteaks, tandoori pork sliders, and mac and cheese featuring an Indian processed cheese called Amul. Most recently, Dhaan was seen at Hopewell Brewing Co. in Logan Square, but ownership also takes catering orders. Check out Instagram for their next pop-up.

Chicago, IL

Related Maps