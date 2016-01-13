Where to Eat South Asian Food in Chicago

The chefs and cooks who represent Chicago’s South Asian community have had a renaissance in recent years. Restaurants are diving into more regional fare, daring the city’s diners and critics to discuss more than a dish’s spice level.

While the suburbs have continue see growth, and with that comes more food options, the Chicago’s has more Indian restaurants than ever, and they’re located all across the city. Urban dwellers can find Indian, Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi food. A few Devon Street entries even have outdoor seating, a new development as the city’s South Asian hub continues to evolve.

Below, find Eater Chicago’s favorite South Asian restaurants.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.