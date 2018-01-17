Where to Find Hot Cocktails in Chicago

The last warm fall days have passed and Chicagoans are settling back into the reality of winter with its cold temperatures and overcast skies. Pandemic fatigue isn’t doing locals any favors either, but the city’s drinkers may find solace in a toasty cocktail treat. Below, find a variety of belly warmers from traditional toddies to boozy, brown-butter-infused concoctions.

If there are spots that should be added, please email chicago@eater.com. In the search for bars and restaurants serving hot alcoholic drinks, few south or west side bars and restaurants came up. Help fix that.