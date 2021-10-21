 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A large, glassed-in atrium dining room.
Chicago has lots of warm patios to choose from.
Taquizo

Where to Dine on Heated Patios in Chicago

Chicagoans can stand the cold better than most, but it’s a lot easier with a fire pit or heater

by Naomi Waxman, Aimee Levitt, and Ashok Selvam Updated
Chicago has lots of warm patios to choose from.
| Taquizo
by Naomi Waxman, Aimee Levitt, and Ashok Selvam Updated

The cold is here to stay in Chicago, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to head indoors. Midwesterners are always made of sterner stuff and have a tolerance for low temperatures. For the past two years, that fortitude was put to the test as health officials limited indoor dining due to COVID-19, and this winter, with the surprise visit from the omicron variant, it continues. And the fire pits and propane heaters that were en vogue in 2020 have returned. Check out this list of the city’s best heated patio options.

As of January 3, the city has mandated that those ages 5 and up be fully vaccinated and masked at public places indoors while not actively eating or drinking. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Fireside Restaurant & Lounge

5739 N Ravenswood Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 561-7433
(773) 561-7433
Nestled beside the Metra tracks in Andersonville, the Fireside offers an ample selection of bar food, including pizzas, burgers, salads, and ribs, both smoked and fried, and a large heated patio in back, out of sight of the train.

2. Diver At The Park

3475 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 687-8972
(773) 687-8972
Wrigleyville’s Tulum-inspired bar channels beach vibes even as temperatures dip. Its enormous outdoor beer garden seats 200 on bamboo rattan furniture amid a smattering of fire pits. Patrons can gather around them to keep fingers and toes toasty while dining on tacos and margaritas like the the Angry Mermaid (tequila, lime, habanero syrup). 

A large outdoor patio with wicker furniture and string lights.
This Wrigleyville bar has a spacious patio.
Barry Brechesien/Eater Chicago

3. Wood

3335 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 935-9663
(773) 935-9663
This Northalsted bar offers beer, wine, and cocktails, plus substantial stick-to-your-ribs fare, like pot au feu and roasted pork cooked over a wood fire, that may be best appreciated eaten outdoors on a heated patio.

4. Farm Bar

1300 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 281-2599
(773) 281-2599
Farm Bar serves up all the glories of the Midwest, including beer and pretzels, a Friday fish fry, and cheese in its many forms, from melted on top of burgers to fried curds. Some of the produce and honey come from the owners’ own farm in the Driftless region of western Wisconsin.

5. Superkhana International

3059 W Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 661-9028
(773) 661-9028
Enjoy a piping hot cup of co-chef Zeeshan Shah’s family chai while hanging out on this criminally underused patio in Logan Square. Shah and co-chef Yoshi Yamada deliver a fun smattering of Indian-inspired food, including the butter chicken calzone and some delicious cheesed flatbreads that might as well be pizzas. The pretty private patio is flanked by heaters.

Superkhana’s patio.
Superkhana’s patio.
Superkhana International

6. Andros Taverna

2542 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 365-1900
(773) 365-1900
This boistrous modern Greek hotspot from co-owners and spouses Hsing Chen (French Laundry) and Doug Psaltis (formerly of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises) is home to an expansive 80-seat outdoor patio with heaters and a glass canopy to keep the elements at bay. Patio seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

7. Testaccio Chicago

2456 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 661-6028
(773) 661-6028
Regional Italian street food is the theme at Testaccio in Logan Square, and the patio tries to emulate European street dining. Owner Aldo Zaninotto has turned a summer patio into a heated, enclosed affair so customers can enjoy chef Jacob Solomon’s wood-fired oven specialties inspired by Rome.

8. Verve Wine + Provisions

2349 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 904-8536
(773) 904-8536
When master sommelier Dustin Wilson and veteran merchant Derrick Mize decided to open a Chicago outpost of their New York wine store, they also decided to serve food, courtesy of executive chef Ryan Epp. There’s also a patio where diners can enjoy their food and wine pairings outdoors.

9. Park & Field

3509 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 360-7373
(773) 360-7373
This retro-style sports bar in Logan Square, known by many for the huge reservation-only patio space in front, aims to please fans and friends-of-fans with a broad selection of craft beers and upscale bar fare. Patrons can plant themselves at outdoor tables surrounding heaters and fire pits when the weather turns cold.

10. The Boiler Room

2210 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 276-5625
(773) 276-5625
Known for its inventive daily pizza specials and its Jameson soft serve ice cream, the Boiler Room also has a cozy year-round covered patio, walled off in winter so customers can have the illusion of being outside without freezing.

11. The Bristol

2152 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 862-5555
(773) 862-5555
The Bristol offers an eight-course tasting menu that changes with the seasons, as well as individual dishes a la carte, like roast chicken and Carolina Gold rice served with duck confit, and a choice of dining indoors or outside in heated greenhouses.

12. Rica Arepa | Venezuelan Restaurant

4253 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
(773) 543-3000
(773) 543-3000
The arepa, a cornmeal flatbread stuffed with any manner of meat, cheese, and vegetables, is a staple of Venezuelan cuisine, and those served at Rica Arepa are especially good examples. Both the original location in Hermosa and the second location in Lakeview have heated enclosed patios for the colder months.

13. Taquizo

1835 W North Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 289-4991
(773) 289-4991
Formerly Las Palmas, Taquizo’s charming and colorful interior includes a greenhouse-style patio, ideal for sipping cocktails and inhaling  smoked-grilled octopus tacos with a tamarind-Morita glaze.

14. Taxim

1558 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 252-1558
(773) 252-1558
Rooftop dining doesn’t have to end when the weather gets cold. This Greek restaurant in Wicker Park keeps its rooftop open all year round — with heaters in winter — so that diners can enjoy Greek specialties and raki with a view of the Damen el stop.

15. Big Star

1531 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 235-4039
(773) 235-4039
It only makes sense that this Wicker Park taco joint, where the patio is bigger than the interior, keeps its outdoor service running when the weather gets cold. After all, it’s never a bad time for a taco and a beer.

16. Frontier

1072 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60642
(773) 772-4322
(773) 772-4322
Chef Brian Jupiter’s comfortably rustic whole animal restaurant and bar helps Chicagoans avoid the doldrums with a cozy covered patio — complete with a fireplace — plus a heated beer garden.

17. Pizza Friendly Pizza

1039 N Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 395-2483
(773) 395-2483
16” on Center opened a Sicilian pizzeria next to the Empty Bottle powered by recipes from Noah Sandoval, the chef of Michelin-starred Oriole, its name an echo of the Bottle’s famous slogan “Music Friendly Dancing.” In addition to pies, there’s salad, breadsticks, and more for takeout or consumption on the petite alley patio, now with heaters for the chilly months.

18. Beatnik West Town

1604 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 929-4945
(312) 929-4945
The West Town outpost of this beautiful boho-themed restaurant and cocktail bar addresses blustery weather with an unusual enclosed courtyard that’s open year-round.

19. Funkenhausen

1709 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 929-4727
(312) 929-4727
Funkenhausen mixes up German and Southern cuisine off Chicago Avenue in West Town. The sidewalk patio features both umbrellas and heaters.

20. The Smith

400 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 312-5100
(312) 312-5100
This New York import off Clark Street in River North excels at providing something for every diner — including a heated patio.

21. Recess

838 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 801-1181
(312) 801-1181
Surrounded by shipping containers in West Loop, Recess is expanding its patio this season and enclosed the roof overhang with a tent. Management is hoping customers will adopt it as a place to celebrate game days.

22. RPM Seafood

317 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 900-9035
(312) 900-9035
Above the Chicago Riverwalk, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ beautiful RPM Seafood offers individual heated greenhouses. It’s perfect for a special occasion, though bear in mind that visits are limited to two hours.

23. El Che Steakhouse & Bar

845 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 265-1130
(312) 265-1130
Chef John Manion’s Argentine steakhouse in the West Loop is full of beef, wine, and live-fire cooking. The restaurant features a heated sidewalk patio.

24. Aurelio's Pizza

1212 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
(312) 374-4459
(312) 374-4459
This tavern-style pizza specialist near Soldier Field has two outdoor dining areas. While the upper deck lacks heat, the lower is toasty, even during the winter.

25. Dusek's Tavern

1227 W 18th St
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 526-3851
(312) 526-3851
This former Michelin-starred restaurant resides on the ground floor of Thalia Hall, the massive concert space with multiple bars. This is a New American gastropub with plenty of beer. The sidewalk patio is heated. 

26. Pilsen Yards

1163 W 18th St
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 243-2410
(312) 243-2410
With heated coils buried underneath the floor, Pilsen Yards was made to welcome guests even in frigid temps. The restaurant and bar features fun cocktails and a Mexican-inspired menu with tacos and more.

An enclosed patio with cement floors.
Stay toasty on 18th Street.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

27. Reggies Chicago

2105 S State St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 949-0120
(312) 949-0120
A popular music venue near the McCormick Place Convention Center, Reggies touts a covered rooftop deck that transitions smoothly to cold weather with a wood stove and propane heaters. The space, which fits about 99, also features a free pool table, flat screen TVs, and its own bar.

28. Osito's Tap

2553 S Ridgeway Ave
Chicago, IL 60623
(773) 277-8117
(773) 277-8117
Osito’s, the essential Chicago cocktail bar that debuted in 2019 in Little Village, is prepared for the rain and cold with tent and heaters for outdoor service. Patrons can indulge in fancy liquors like mezcal and tequila, and a solid selection of beer. Osito’s also sells food, including tacos.

29. Ascione Bistro

1500 E 55th St
Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 363-8161
(773) 363-8161
This Hyde Park favorite serves Italian fare and has a heated back patio. It’s also a strong choice for brunch.

30. Open Outcry Brewing Company

10934 S Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 629-6055
(773) 629-6055
This South Side brewery is a family-friendly spot with pizza and delicious beers from former Revolution Brewing head brewer Will Turner. The patio features four cabin-like spaces that keep customers warm.

