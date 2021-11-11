Where to Find Hanukkah Dinner in Chicago

The problem with Jewish holidays is that, depending on the vagaries of the lunar calendar, they’re either early or late, never on time. This year, Hanukkah is early, starting on Thanksgiving weekend. The temptation may be strong to reheat the turkey one last time and fry up some latkes on the side since the only true Hanukkah food mandate is lots of fried things to recreate the miracle of the oil. (In this case, maybe the best Hanukkah meal would be fried chicken.) But for those who are feeling fancy, several Chicago restaurants are offering up special Hanukkah dinners for all eight crazy nights, either for dine-in or takeout.

As of August 20, the city has mandated that everyone wear facial coverings while indoors. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.