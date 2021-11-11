 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat Savory Pies in Chicago

Where to Chomp on Italian Beef Sandwiches in Chicago

Where to Find Scrumptious Cookies in Chicago

Shutterstock

Where to Find Hanukkah Dinner in Chicago

Latkes, brisket, tzimmes, kugel, and more

by Aimee Levitt
View as Map
by Aimee Levitt
Shutterstock

The problem with Jewish holidays is that, depending on the vagaries of the lunar calendar, they’re either early or late, never on time. This year, Hanukkah is early, starting on Thanksgiving weekend. The temptation may be strong to reheat the turkey one last time and fry up some latkes on the side since the only true Hanukkah food mandate is lots of fried things to recreate the miracle of the oil. (In this case, maybe the best Hanukkah meal would be fried chicken.) But for those who are feeling fancy, several Chicago restaurants are offering up special Hanukkah dinners for all eight crazy nights, either for dine-in or takeout.

As of August 20, the city has mandated that everyone wear facial coverings while indoors. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Prairie Grass Cafe

Copy Link
601 Skokie Blvd
Northbrook, IL 60062
(847) 205-4433
(847) 205-4433
Visit Website

Chef Sarah Stegner is making a tzimmes — a Jewish expression for making a fuss — over Hanukkah with a special $118 takeout dinner for two that includes actual tzimmes (roasted root vegetables), barbecue brisket, smashed cauliflower, potato latkes with sour cream and apple butter, and flourless chocolate cake. All these things can be also ordered a la carte. Prairie Grass will be taking phoned-in orders until November 23.

Also Featured in:

2. L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

Copy Link
7110 Lincoln Ave
Lincolnwood, IL 60712
(847) 677-3350
(847) 677-3350
Visit Website

L. Woods is offering a Hanukkah North Woods-style. A special to-go meal for two includes matzo ball soup, braised brisket with sweet and sour gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, noodle kugel, potato latkes, and chocolate babka, and it costs $79.95.

Also Featured in:

3. Smack Dab Chicago

Copy Link
6730 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60626
(872) 241-9111
(872) 241-9111
Visit Website

This Rogers Park bakery specializes in gluten-free and vegan items, and so this year’s Hanukkah offerings include frozen gluten-free potato latkes for $32 a dozen; customers can add on sour cream or applesauce. There are also gluten-filled options: challah and a special lox and bagels kit for $55 that comes with half a dozen bagels, 12 ounces of lox, and two containers of cream cheese, and a side of capers. Preorder via Tock.

Also Featured in:

4. Sam & Gertie's

Copy Link
1309 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Visit Website

This vegan deli is putting out a meat- and dairy-free Maccabee Feast for $42.50 per person that starts with “a nice bowl of soup” and continues with latkes, kugel, and a choice of entrees and desserts, plus an assortment of noshes and appetizers. Everything is also available a la carte. Meals are available on November 24 for pick-up or, for an extra fee, delivery. Pre-order via Tock.

Also Featured in:

5. Summer House Santa Monica

Copy Link
1954 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 634-4100
(773) 634-4100
Visit Website

One of the greatest underappreciated Hanukkah songs is “(I’m Spending) Hanukkah in Santa Monica” by Tom Lehrer. Diners can sing it softly to themselves as they enjoy the holiday specials — which include latkes and matzo ball soup — in the dining room or take them to go.

Also Featured in:

6. Jeff & Judes

Copy Link
1024 N Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-1227
(773) 661-1227
Visit Website

The Ukrainian Village “Jew-ish” deli is partnering with Table, Donkey and Stick this year to offer an array of takeout a la carte Hanukkah options, including sweet and sour cola brisket, matzo ball soup, challah, cornflake kugel, and fry-at-home latke and sufganiyot kits, plus wine pairings. Preorder via Tock.

Also Featured in:

7. Bistronomic

Copy Link
840 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 944-8400
(312) 944-8400
Visit Website

Each night of Hanukkah, from November 28 through December 6, this River North French bistro will be offering a special $45 prix fixe dine-in meal. The menu includes a choice of roast chicken, short ribs, or fish, plus salad and dessert — but no latkes. Instead, substitute the pomme frites from the regular menu.

Also Featured in:

8. Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar

Copy Link
2700 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-9577
(773) 661-9577
Visit Website

Heritage will be offering Hanukkah meals to-go every night of the holiday. The a la carte menu includes smoked salmon, gravlax, pickled herring, smoked whitefish salad, pickles, rye bread, matzo ball soup in both chicken and veggie versions, smoked brisket, potato and apple latkes, and for those who want to get a jump on Passover, matzo crackers. Preorder via Tock.

Also Featured in:

9. Split-Rail

Copy Link
2500 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 697-4413
(773) 697-4413
Visit Website

Split-Rail will be offering a full Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, November 30, with a menorah-lighting and games of dreidel, plus a full meal served family-style that includes matzo ball soup, brisket, potato latkes, noodle kugel, and wine. Tickets are $60 per person and can be reserved on Resy.

Also Featured in:

10. Ema

Copy Link
74 W Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 527-5586
(312) 527-5586
Visit Website

Ema will be offering two menu specials this year for all eight days of Hanukkah: parmesan, potato, and Brussels sprout latkes and grilled harissa spiced sea bass with roasted garlic yogurt sauce, pine nuts, herb salad, and grilled lemon

Also Featured in:

11. Aba

Copy Link
302 N Green St 3rd Floor
Chicago, IL 60607
(773) 645-1400
(773) 645-1400
Visit Website

Like its sibling Ema, Aba will be adding two special Hanukkah dishes to its regular mezze menu: parmesan, potato, and Brussels sprout latkes, and shawarma spiced brisket confit with sesame pumpkin puree and currant gremolata.

Also Featured in:

12. Beatrix

Copy Link
834 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 733-0370
(312) 733-0370
Visit Website

The Beatrix locations in Streeterville, Fulton Market, and River North will be offering cookie kits for all eight days, which include six sugar cookies and four piping bags filled with icing. Preorder via Tock at least two days in advance.

Also Featured in:

13. Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen

Copy Link
1141 S Jefferson St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 939-2855
(312) 939-2855
Visit Website

Manny’s sells potato pancakes all year round, but for Hanukkah this year, as in years past, the deli will also provide a special holiday meal that includes those latkes along with a choice of brisket, chicken, or corned beef and pastrami. This year, Manny’s will be offering weekly deliveries in the far northern suburbs.

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL 60062

Chef Sarah Stegner is making a tzimmes — a Jewish expression for making a fuss — over Hanukkah with a special $118 takeout dinner for two that includes actual tzimmes (roasted root vegetables), barbecue brisket, smashed cauliflower, potato latkes with sour cream and apple butter, and flourless chocolate cake. All these things can be also ordered a la carte. Prairie Grass will be taking phoned-in orders until November 23.

601 Skokie Blvd
Northbrook, IL 60062
(847) 205-4433
Visit Website

2. L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

7110 Lincoln Ave, Lincolnwood, IL 60712

L. Woods is offering a Hanukkah North Woods-style. A special to-go meal for two includes matzo ball soup, braised brisket with sweet and sour gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, noodle kugel, potato latkes, and chocolate babka, and it costs $79.95.

7110 Lincoln Ave
Lincolnwood, IL 60712
(847) 677-3350
Visit Website

3. Smack Dab Chicago

6730 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60626

This Rogers Park bakery specializes in gluten-free and vegan items, and so this year’s Hanukkah offerings include frozen gluten-free potato latkes for $32 a dozen; customers can add on sour cream or applesauce. There are also gluten-filled options: challah and a special lox and bagels kit for $55 that comes with half a dozen bagels, 12 ounces of lox, and two containers of cream cheese, and a side of capers. Preorder via Tock.

6730 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60626
(872) 241-9111
Visit Website

4. Sam & Gertie's

1309 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

This vegan deli is putting out a meat- and dairy-free Maccabee Feast for $42.50 per person that starts with “a nice bowl of soup” and continues with latkes, kugel, and a choice of entrees and desserts, plus an assortment of noshes and appetizers. Everything is also available a la carte. Meals are available on November 24 for pick-up or, for an extra fee, delivery. Pre-order via Tock.

1309 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Visit Website

5. Summer House Santa Monica

1954 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614

One of the greatest underappreciated Hanukkah songs is “(I’m Spending) Hanukkah in Santa Monica” by Tom Lehrer. Diners can sing it softly to themselves as they enjoy the holiday specials — which include latkes and matzo ball soup — in the dining room or take them to go.

1954 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 634-4100
Visit Website

6. Jeff & Judes

1024 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

The Ukrainian Village “Jew-ish” deli is partnering with Table, Donkey and Stick this year to offer an array of takeout a la carte Hanukkah options, including sweet and sour cola brisket, matzo ball soup, challah, cornflake kugel, and fry-at-home latke and sufganiyot kits, plus wine pairings. Preorder via Tock.

1024 N Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-1227
Visit Website

7. Bistronomic

840 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Each night of Hanukkah, from November 28 through December 6, this River North French bistro will be offering a special $45 prix fixe dine-in meal. The menu includes a choice of roast chicken, short ribs, or fish, plus salad and dessert — but no latkes. Instead, substitute the pomme frites from the regular menu.

840 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 944-8400
Visit Website

8. Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar

2700 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Heritage will be offering Hanukkah meals to-go every night of the holiday. The a la carte menu includes smoked salmon, gravlax, pickled herring, smoked whitefish salad, pickles, rye bread, matzo ball soup in both chicken and veggie versions, smoked brisket, potato and apple latkes, and for those who want to get a jump on Passover, matzo crackers. Preorder via Tock.

2700 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-9577
Visit Website

9. Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Split-Rail will be offering a full Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, November 30, with a menorah-lighting and games of dreidel, plus a full meal served family-style that includes matzo ball soup, brisket, potato latkes, noodle kugel, and wine. Tickets are $60 per person and can be reserved on Resy.

2500 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 697-4413
Visit Website

10. Ema

74 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60654

Ema will be offering two menu specials this year for all eight days of Hanukkah: parmesan, potato, and Brussels sprout latkes and grilled harissa spiced sea bass with roasted garlic yogurt sauce, pine nuts, herb salad, and grilled lemon

74 W Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 527-5586
Visit Website

11. Aba

302 N Green St 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60607

Like its sibling Ema, Aba will be adding two special Hanukkah dishes to its regular mezze menu: parmesan, potato, and Brussels sprout latkes, and shawarma spiced brisket confit with sesame pumpkin puree and currant gremolata.

302 N Green St 3rd Floor
Chicago, IL 60607
(773) 645-1400
Visit Website

12. Beatrix

834 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

The Beatrix locations in Streeterville, Fulton Market, and River North will be offering cookie kits for all eight days, which include six sugar cookies and four piping bags filled with icing. Preorder via Tock at least two days in advance.

834 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 733-0370
Visit Website

13. Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen

1141 S Jefferson St, Chicago, IL 60607

Manny’s sells potato pancakes all year round, but for Hanukkah this year, as in years past, the deli will also provide a special holiday meal that includes those latkes along with a choice of brisket, chicken, or corned beef and pastrami. This year, Manny’s will be offering weekly deliveries in the far northern suburbs.

1141 S Jefferson St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 939-2855
Visit Website

Related Maps