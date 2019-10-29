The Ultimate Guide to Halloween 2022 in Chicago

It’s back: after several years of muted and socially distanced Halloweens in Chicago, the city is champing at the bit to indulge in the holiday’s silly brand of spookiness. With Monday, October 31 fast approaching, it’s time to come up with a costume (or several, for the ambitious) and head to some of Chicago’s most inventive seasonal parties. From pop-up bars celebrating classic B-movie scares to an ‘80s-themed New Wave bash on a rooftop, these hotspots are offering more than pumpkin beer and Monster Mash. Partiers who strut their stuff in costume may even win cash and prizes.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.