The Essential 24-Hour Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago’s Essential Burgers

Where to Eat and Drink Near Lollapalooza Chicago

Two robots in front of a large dining room.
The X Pot is an upscale and refined hot pot experience that appeals to groups.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

The Best Restaurants for Group Dining in Chicago

Take the stress out of dining with a large party

by Jeffy Mai and Eater Staff Updated
The X Pot is an upscale and refined hot pot experience that appeals to groups.
| Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago
by Jeffy Mai and Eater Staff Updated

Between reservation policies, cumbersome orders, and splitting the bill eight ways, dining with a big group isn’t always easy. Fortunately, plenty of Chicago restaurants are now making the large party experience less stressful and more what it should be — fun. From whole animal roasts to a futuristic and luxurious hot pot destination, here are 20 of the best spots to check out with companions.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Sun Wah BBQ

The Cheng family, founders of this James Beard-recognized Hong Kong barbecue and Cantonese restaurant designed the space with group gatherings in mind. As such, most of the larger tables can seat up to 14 guests. Big appetites will come in handy as the favorites here — such as roasted pig and Beijing-style spare ribs, as well as the signature Beijing duck dinner with all the fixins — are quite sizeable.

5039 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 769-1254
(773) 769-1254
A plate of baos filled with duck skin and garnishes.
Sun Wah BBQ’s Peking duck feast is perfect for groups.
Sun Wah BBQ [Official Photo]

The Gundis

Inspired by their own large family gatherings, the owners at Chicago’s first Kurdish restaurant wanted to create a space that followed suit. Groups upwards of 30 diners are welcome here — a bonus when the plates are built for sharing. Don’t miss the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors found in dishes including lamb shank and salmon that are pan-seared and seasoned with a variety of Kurdish spices.

2909-11 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 904-8120
(773) 904-8120

Irazu

Bucktown’s beloved Costa Rican restaurant provides a warm and hospitable environment for groups. Call ahead to reserve a table and get ready for empanadas, meat and shrimp plates, and sandwiches including the pepito — steak or chicken, sautéed onions, cheese, beans, and Lizano sauce. The creamy oatmeal milkshake is a favorite way to cap off a meal, and diners are encouraged to bring their own alcohol.

1865 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 252-5687
(773) 252-5687
A variety of dishes spread out on a table.
Savor the flavors of Costa Rica at Irazu.
Irazu [Official Photo]

Frontier

Comfort food goes hog wild at this Noble Square restaurant and bar. Chef Brian Jupiter’s whole animal service is a must for larger parties and includes a selection of wild boar, alligator, farm-raised pig, and goat. A medley of crowd-pleasing sides accompanies the proteins, along with the option to add desserts and pitchers of cocktails.

1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
(773) 772-4322
(773) 772-4322
A whole pig displayed on a table.
Frontier offers a variety of exotic meats.
Frontier [Official Photo]

Alegrias Seafood

Mexican seafood served in large quantities reels in diners at this bustling West Town spot. Start with complimentary ceviche tostada while perusing the menu. The numerous choices include Nayarit-style prawns, langoustines, mussels, crab legs, and combination platters meant to be shared among several people. The generous BYOB policy is also ideal for groups.

1024 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 252-7200
(773) 252-7200
A variety of Mexican seafood on a platter.
Bring a big appetite to Alegrias.
Alegrias Seafood [Official Photo]

Labriola Chicago

This Mag Mile restaurant attracts both big groups and dinner dates in for a sprawling selection of Italian fare — all of which can (and should) be shared. Once the table gets through essentials such as spaghetti and meatballs and cacio e pepe, the housemade pizza take center stage. Three types are available — Neapolitan, Chicago thin crust, and deep dish — so ordering several is highly recommended.

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 955-3100
(312) 955-3100
A plate of pasta.
Labriola is a great under-the-radar option on the Mag Mile.
Labriola [Official Photo]

India House

A River North mainstay for Indian cuisine, India House is where locals go to get their fill of tandoori chicken, fish curries, biryani, and Mumbai-style street fare. It’s also well suited for groups, as the food and portion sizes encourage sharing. For the indecisive, the weekend lunch buffet is a great option that lets diners sample an array of dishes.

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 645-9500
(312) 645-9500
A variety of dishes and beverages spread out on a table.
India House’s weekend buffet is popular with diners.
India House [Official Photo]

Aba

Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ Mediterranean-inspired spot is always a popular attraction, especially when it’s patio season. Chef CJ Jacobson’s menu is built for sharing, featuring an assortment of hummus, spreads, and mezze. Large parties can collaborate with the restaurant to create a sumptuous feast of passed appetizers, kebabs, and more.

302 N Green St 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60607
(773) 645-1400
(773) 645-1400
A plate of beef cheeks.
An alluring patio and delicious Mediterranean bites beckon Chicagoans into Aba.
Aba [Official Photo]

Carnivale

Exotic cocktails and Latin-inspired global cuisine are the draws at this cavernous and colorful establishment that has a knack for entertaining large groups. Case in point: Tables seat up to 16, the online system can book parties up to eight, and staff can split checks between six cards. And then, of course, there are the shareable dishes — try the seafood paella or the Argentinian-style grilled meats platter filled with skirt steak, chicken, morcilla, short rib, chorizo, sirloin, and bone marrow.

702 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 850-5005
(312) 850-5005
A plate of steak.
Carnivale is a lively and colorful Latin restaurant.
Carnivale [Official Photo]

BLVD Steakhouse

For glammed up group dining, it’s all about this luxe modern American steakhouse in the West Loop. Whether it’s a special occasion or a girls night out, it’s best to come dressed to the nines. Large parties can book the private Champagne room or gallery upstairs, where they’ll be treated to seafood towers, caviar service, and dry-aged steaks.

817 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 526-3116
(312) 526-3116

Beatnik on the River

One of the most scenic spots in the city is also welcoming for groups. Bonhomme Hospitality Group’s boho-chic restaurant next to the Chicago River is decked out with lush greenery, long tables, comfy daybed seating, and other ornate touches. The Mediterranean-tinged menu touts dishes like patatas bravas and caviar, Lebanese-style roasted lamb, and scallops with jamon iberico. They’re paired with inventive and colorful cocktails.

180 N Upper Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606
(312) 526-3345
(312) 526-3345
A variety of mezze on a serving board.
Beautiful views accompany the food at Beatnik on the River.
Beatnik on the River [Official Photo]

Cindy's Rooftop

Large items are the M.O. at the Chicago Athletic Association’s rooftop destination. Many of them are available in half or full portions, the latter of which are generally enough for four people. Satisfy bigger parties with shellfish platters or heartier fare such as a roasted pork chop and a porterhouse au poivre. The restaurant is able to reserve tables for up to 12 in the main dining room, and everyone can pay separately when the check arrives. Just make sure to book well in advance as the place is always a hot ticket.

12 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603
(312) 792-3502
(312) 792-3502
A variety of dishes and drinks spread out on a table.
Cindy’s is one of the hottest spots in town.
Cindy’s [Official Photo]

The Rosebud

The Taylor Street fixture has doled out Italian classics since the ‘70s. From locals to tourists, many patrons feel like family thanks to the convivial atmosphere and large portions. Come with a posse and share spaghetti and meatballs, brick chicken, meat lasagna, chicken Vesuvio, and more over bottles of Chianti.

1500 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 942-1117
(312) 942-1117
A pan of pasta in red sauce.
The Rosebud is an Italian institution in Chicago.
The Rosebud [Official Photo]

The X Pot

The X Pot, a newcomer to the South Loop’s Roosevelt Collection Shops, is the premier way to experience a traditional Chinese method of dining. The sleek and stylish restaurant and lounge specializes in hot pot but unlike most places, guests can order their own individual pots. The menu is loaded with luxuries like golden wagyu rice with black truffles and wagyu-foie gras bibimbap, and there’s the option of a wagyu tasting menu. There’s also a futuristic Jetsons-like element to each meal: Robot servers roam the dining room to deliver items to tables.

1147 S Delano Ct East, Chicago, IL 60605
(312) 585-8655
(312) 585-8655
Wagyu beef presented on a statue of a bull.
The X Pot is a hot pot restaurant unlike any other in Chicago.
The X Pot [Official Photo]

Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

Situated inside a former Chicago Fire Department firehouse, this South Loop steakhouse is an elegant place to gather over prime cuts of beef, fresh seafood, and classic American fare. There are multiple private dining rooms that can host special events, plus a lovely patio.

1401 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
(312) 786-1401
(312) 786-1401

Tapas Valencia

Tapas, small snacks or appetizers served in Spain, are perfect for groups. At Tapas Valencia, diners can try a host of hot and cold bites that range from bacon-wrapped roasted dates to Spanish omelets. The pans of paella — filled with saffron rice, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, clams, and more — are also great for sharing.

1530 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605
(312) 842-4444
(312) 842-4444
A variety of dishes spread out on a table.
Dine like the Spaniards do at Tapas Valencia.
Tapas Valencia [Official Photo]

Pilsen Yards

Pilsen favorite Monnie Burke’s transformed into a Mexican bar- and music-centric venue in 2021. The revamped space sports upgrades like an inviting heated patio, which is open year-round, and big booths to accommodate groups. Guests can enjoy tacos and an extensive collection of mezcals and tequilas while listening to live DJ sets.

1163 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 243-2410
(312) 243-2410
A plate of tacos.
Head to the patio at Pilsen Yards for Mexican fare and spirits.
Pilsen Yards [Official Photo]

Daebak Korean BBQ

K-pop and grilled meats star at this Korean barbecue joint in Chinatown. Bring some friends, gather around the gas grill, and order brisket, marinated short ribs, pork belly, and more. A spread of tasty banchan — small side dishes — complements the cuts of meat. Novices need not worry; the staff will help do the table side cooking. Daebak also has a Lincoln Park location.

2017 South Wells Street, Square, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 631-3913
(312) 631-3913
Plates of raw meat, side dishes, and beverages on a table.
Feast on sizzling grilled meats and a variety of Korean side dishes at Daebak.
Daebak [Official Photo]

MingHin Cuisine

Spanning more than 20,000 square feet, this contemporary Cantonese restaurant (with multiple locations) has enough space to seat more than 700 people. A visit here isn’t complete without sampling the Beijing duck, a two-course communal meal comprised of duck skin and meat served with baos and duck stir fry. The all-day dim sum menu is a big hit with groups, too.

2168 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 808-1999
(312) 808-1999
A plate of duck served with baos and sauce.
Dim sum and family-style dishes make MingHin Cuisine a favorite for groups.
MingHin Cuisine [Official Photo]

Pearl's Place

South Side soul food icon Pearl’s Place makes it easy to enjoy a meal with companions by offering a Southern-style buffet. Devour fried chicken, mac and cheese, rib tips, biscuits, and more without worrying about others.

3901 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60653
(773) 285-1700
(773) 285-1700
A bowl of shrimp and grits.
Pearl’s Place delivers Southern comfort.
Pearl’s Place [Official Photo]

