20 Killer Fried Chicken Sandwiches in Chicago

The fried chicken sandwich was one of those comfort items that soared in popularity during the pandemic thanks to ease of portability. Many restaurants began offering one offs thanks carryout focused menus. As Chicago distances itself from March 2020 and the start of the pandemic, it should be no surprise that restaurant owners have opted to keep chicken sandwiches on their menus. For restaurants that specialize in the delicacy, there’s nothing to adapt to — they’ve got customers hooked. So from spicy to mild, panko-crusted to sauces, here are some of the best fried chicken sandwiches in the city.

For classic fried chicken, check out Eater Chicago’s 20 essential spots.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.