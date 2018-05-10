 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Find Outstanding Egg Sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago’s Best French Brasseries and Bistros

Chicago’s Essential Coffee Shops

More in Chicago See more maps
A plate of crispy French fries at Attagirl. Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

The Top French Fries for Munchies in Chicago

Cure the craving for crunchiness with these prime buds

by Ashok Selvam and Naomi Waxman Updated
View as Map
by Ashok Selvam and Naomi Waxman Updated
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

It’s hard to resist a good french fry, fresh and crisp right out of the frier. Chefs can be obsessed with the right method to produce the perfect spud, shaming standard fast-food options. Fries don’t have to be relegated as a sidekick, but they’re the ideal complement for Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Come and check out some of Chicago’s best choices.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Edzo's Burger Shop

Copy Link

Edzo’s in suburban Evanston serves up griddled and thick-patty burgers and crispy, skinny French fries. The spuds are great on their own, but Edzo’s also offers hand-cut fries in an arsenal of flavors, from garlic to Cajun to loaded. Watch for specials, which in the past included lobster fries as decadent as eaters would expect.

1571 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201
(847) 864-3396
(847) 864-3396

Also featured in:

BopNgrill

Copy Link

BopNgrill uses a hefty portion of caramelized kimchi cooked with rendered pork fat, cheese sauce, bacon, scallions, sesame seeds, and truffle to make this side dish the star of the show. It’s just the right balance of spice, fat, and umami. The Korean fast-food restaurant has locations near Loyola and in Lakeview.

6604 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626
(773) 654-3224
(773) 654-3224

Also featured in:

Little Bad Wolf

Copy Link

A late-night staple in Andersonville since 2014, Little Bad Wolf delivers crisp, rustic fries that merit their place alongside its well-regarded burger. They’re served in plentiful portions and offer a tasty way to counteract stiff drinks from the bar.

1541 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 942-6399
(773) 942-6399

Also featured in:

Hopleaf

Copy Link

Hopleaf, a beer lover’s dream in Andersonville, also uses its kitchen to serve up crispy frites with garlic aioli. They’re perfectly seasoned with parsley and salt and paired with a creamy garlic aioli that’ll demand an immediate teeth-brushing.

5148 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 334-9851
(773) 334-9851

Also featured in:

Toons Bar & Grill

Copy Link

When it comes to discussions about Wrigleyville sports bar Toons, its beloved chicken wings are usually the topic at hand. But if one is craving a change of pace, a basket of its hand-cut fries will do the trick, especially with an upgraded topping of chili and cheese.

3857 N Southport Ave (at W Byron St), Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 935-1919
(773) 935-1919

Also featured in:

Dear Margaret

Copy Link

This charming French-Canadian retreat has come a long way since its pandemic-era takeout-only debut, putting down roots in Lakeview and earning a place among Chicago’s Michelin Bib Gourmands for two years running. Chef Ryan Brosseau has tapped the Kennebec potato — lauded for its texture when fried — for Dear Margaret’s pomme frites, which are fried in beef tallow, showered with fines herbes, and served alongside roasted garlic aioli.

2965 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 360-8213
(773) 360-8213

Also featured in:

Chiya Chai Cafe

Copy Link

This Nepalese cafe in Logan Square has stellar chai and an underrated food menu spearheaded by its thick-cut fries served with curry sauce. The masala fries are a perfect daytime snack.

2770 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 360-7541
(773) 360-7541
A plate of masala fries. Chiya Chai Cafe

Also featured in:

BiXi Beer

Copy Link

Chef and owner Bo Fowler has no problem serving her beef fat fries naked, but those in the know opt for an Asian-influenced version topped with spicy Korean gochujaru, paper-thin bonito flakes, zesty lime, and tobiko mayo.

2515 N Milwaukee Ave (Logan), Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 904-7368
(773) 904-7368

Also featured in:

John's Food and Wine

Copy Link

Crunchy beef fat fries are an all-day affair at John’s Food and Wine, a new American restaurant in Lincoln Park from a pair of Grammercy Tavern alums, available at both lunch and dinner. For happy hour, the team has introduced a “Chicago Happy Meal,” seeking to sate locals’ true cravings with a plate of fries and a martini for $20.

A plate of sliced short rib and beef fat fries. Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Also featured in:

Attagirl

Copy Link

This newish neighborhood restaurant from Matt Sussman (Table, Donkey, and Stick) features a very strong contender for the best fries in all of Chicago — perfectly crispy on the outside with impossibly creamy interiors. A tweak on the popular frites at shuttered all-day spot Cafe Marie-Jeanne, Attagirl’s version is already a top menu performer, served alongside seared foie gras, smoked duck, mussels, and more.

2829 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647
A plate of crispy French fries at Attagirl. Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Also featured in:

Lucy's

Copy Link

A golden pile of crispy, crunchy fries could be a meal all on its own at Lucy’s, particularly for those who opt for the Porky Fries, which are topped with smoked pork shoulder, bacon, cotija, and pickled jalapenos. They’re lightly salted and available with gooey cheddar cheese sauce or sans accouterment.

1043 North California Avenue, IL 60622
(312) 675-8385
(312) 675-8385

Also featured in:

The Loyalist

Copy Link

The Loyalist is often lauded for its burger, but the fries are an excellent addition at this cocktail bar beneath Michelin-starred Smyth.

177 N Ada St #001, Chicago, IL 60607
(773) 913-3774
(773) 913-3774

Also featured in:

Au Cheval

Copy Link

Under the “with eggs” section at West Loop icon Au Cheval hides a dish often overlooked in favor of the burger. Au Cheval serves its fries with a sunnyside up egg, mornay sauce and garlic aioli. Little sibling Small Cheval’s fries are also noteworthy with seven locations across the city.

800 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 929-4580
(312) 929-4580

Also featured in:

Frietkoten Belgian Fries & Beer

Copy Link

Hand-cut Belgian frites with over 20 sauces to choose from are decidedly the thing to pair with a beer at Chicago’s French Market. Frietkoten knows the pairing well, with expertly made fries that bring out the best in the potato, making them the perfect vehicle to carry a wide array of toppings.

131 N Clinton St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 575-0306
(312) 575-0306

Pleasant House Pub

Copy Link

British-style chips at Pilsen savory pie specialist Pleasant House read more like ultra-crispy breakfast potatoes with a creamy interior. They’re triple-fried and can come topped with gravy and cheddar or curry to add another layer to an already perfect potato.

2119 S Halsted St #1, Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 523-7437
(773) 523-7437

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Illinois Bar & Grill

Copy Link

These crispy, hand-cut fries are an example of a simple item with exceptional execution. This Archer Heights spot, known for its burger, serves stellar fries as a complement. The potatoes are fried to a crispy orange.

4135 W 47th St, Chicago, IL 60632
(773) 847-2525
(773) 847-2525

Jimmy's Famous Burgers

Copy Link

In Bronzeville, Jimmy’s Philly Steak Fries — covered with cheese sauce, green peppers, and shredded steak — are a meal to itself. There are also locations in suburban Dolton and Markham.

119 E 75th St (Indiana), Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 874-2222
(773) 874-2222

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Edzo's Burger Shop

1571 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201

Edzo’s in suburban Evanston serves up griddled and thick-patty burgers and crispy, skinny French fries. The spuds are great on their own, but Edzo’s also offers hand-cut fries in an arsenal of flavors, from garlic to Cajun to loaded. Watch for specials, which in the past included lobster fries as decadent as eaters would expect.

1571 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201
(847) 864-3396
(847) 864-3396

BopNgrill

6604 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626

BopNgrill uses a hefty portion of caramelized kimchi cooked with rendered pork fat, cheese sauce, bacon, scallions, sesame seeds, and truffle to make this side dish the star of the show. It’s just the right balance of spice, fat, and umami. The Korean fast-food restaurant has locations near Loyola and in Lakeview.

6604 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626
(773) 654-3224
(773) 654-3224

Little Bad Wolf

1541 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL 60660

A late-night staple in Andersonville since 2014, Little Bad Wolf delivers crisp, rustic fries that merit their place alongside its well-regarded burger. They’re served in plentiful portions and offer a tasty way to counteract stiff drinks from the bar.

1541 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 942-6399
(773) 942-6399

Hopleaf

5148 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

Hopleaf, a beer lover’s dream in Andersonville, also uses its kitchen to serve up crispy frites with garlic aioli. They’re perfectly seasoned with parsley and salt and paired with a creamy garlic aioli that’ll demand an immediate teeth-brushing.

5148 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 334-9851
(773) 334-9851

Toons Bar & Grill

3857 N Southport Ave (at W Byron St), Chicago, IL 60613

When it comes to discussions about Wrigleyville sports bar Toons, its beloved chicken wings are usually the topic at hand. But if one is craving a change of pace, a basket of its hand-cut fries will do the trick, especially with an upgraded topping of chili and cheese.

3857 N Southport Ave (at W Byron St), Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 935-1919
(773) 935-1919

Dear Margaret

2965 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

This charming French-Canadian retreat has come a long way since its pandemic-era takeout-only debut, putting down roots in Lakeview and earning a place among Chicago’s Michelin Bib Gourmands for two years running. Chef Ryan Brosseau has tapped the Kennebec potato — lauded for its texture when fried — for Dear Margaret’s pomme frites, which are fried in beef tallow, showered with fines herbes, and served alongside roasted garlic aioli.

2965 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 360-8213
(773) 360-8213

Chiya Chai Cafe

2770 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

This Nepalese cafe in Logan Square has stellar chai and an underrated food menu spearheaded by its thick-cut fries served with curry sauce. The masala fries are a perfect daytime snack.

2770 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 360-7541
(773) 360-7541
A plate of masala fries. Chiya Chai Cafe

BiXi Beer

2515 N Milwaukee Ave (Logan), Chicago, IL 60647

Chef and owner Bo Fowler has no problem serving her beef fat fries naked, but those in the know opt for an Asian-influenced version topped with spicy Korean gochujaru, paper-thin bonito flakes, zesty lime, and tobiko mayo.

2515 N Milwaukee Ave (Logan), Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 904-7368
(773) 904-7368

John's Food and Wine

Crunchy beef fat fries are an all-day affair at John’s Food and Wine, a new American restaurant in Lincoln Park from a pair of Grammercy Tavern alums, available at both lunch and dinner. For happy hour, the team has introduced a “Chicago Happy Meal,” seeking to sate locals’ true cravings with a plate of fries and a martini for $20.

A plate of sliced short rib and beef fat fries. Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Attagirl

2829 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647

This newish neighborhood restaurant from Matt Sussman (Table, Donkey, and Stick) features a very strong contender for the best fries in all of Chicago — perfectly crispy on the outside with impossibly creamy interiors. A tweak on the popular frites at shuttered all-day spot Cafe Marie-Jeanne, Attagirl’s version is already a top menu performer, served alongside seared foie gras, smoked duck, mussels, and more.

2829 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647
A plate of crispy French fries at Attagirl. Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Lucy's

1043 North California Avenue, IL 60622

A golden pile of crispy, crunchy fries could be a meal all on its own at Lucy’s, particularly for those who opt for the Porky Fries, which are topped with smoked pork shoulder, bacon, cotija, and pickled jalapenos. They’re lightly salted and available with gooey cheddar cheese sauce or sans accouterment.

1043 North California Avenue, IL 60622
(312) 675-8385
(312) 675-8385

The Loyalist

177 N Ada St #001, Chicago, IL 60607

The Loyalist is often lauded for its burger, but the fries are an excellent addition at this cocktail bar beneath Michelin-starred Smyth.

177 N Ada St #001, Chicago, IL 60607
(773) 913-3774
(773) 913-3774

Au Cheval

800 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

Under the “with eggs” section at West Loop icon Au Cheval hides a dish often overlooked in favor of the burger. Au Cheval serves its fries with a sunnyside up egg, mornay sauce and garlic aioli. Little sibling Small Cheval’s fries are also noteworthy with seven locations across the city.

800 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 929-4580
(312) 929-4580

Frietkoten Belgian Fries & Beer

131 N Clinton St, Chicago, IL 60661

Hand-cut Belgian frites with over 20 sauces to choose from are decidedly the thing to pair with a beer at Chicago’s French Market. Frietkoten knows the pairing well, with expertly made fries that bring out the best in the potato, making them the perfect vehicle to carry a wide array of toppings.

131 N Clinton St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 575-0306
(312) 575-0306

Pleasant House Pub

2119 S Halsted St #1, Chicago, IL 60608

British-style chips at Pilsen savory pie specialist Pleasant House read more like ultra-crispy breakfast potatoes with a creamy interior. They’re triple-fried and can come topped with gravy and cheddar or curry to add another layer to an already perfect potato.

2119 S Halsted St #1, Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 523-7437
(773) 523-7437

Related Maps

Illinois Bar & Grill

4135 W 47th St, Chicago, IL 60632

These crispy, hand-cut fries are an example of a simple item with exceptional execution. This Archer Heights spot, known for its burger, serves stellar fries as a complement. The potatoes are fried to a crispy orange.

4135 W 47th St, Chicago, IL 60632
(773) 847-2525
(773) 847-2525

Jimmy's Famous Burgers

119 E 75th St (Indiana), Chicago, IL 60619

In Bronzeville, Jimmy’s Philly Steak Fries — covered with cheese sauce, green peppers, and shredded steak — are a meal to itself. There are also locations in suburban Dolton and Markham.

119 E 75th St (Indiana), Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 874-2222
(773) 874-2222

Related Maps