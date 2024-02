The Top French Fries for Munchies in Chicago

It’s hard to resist a good french fry, fresh and crisp right out of the frier. Chefs can be obsessed with the right method to produce the perfect spud, shaming standard fast-food options. Fries don’t have to be relegated as a sidekick, but they’re the ideal complement for Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Come and check out some of Chicago’s best choices.

