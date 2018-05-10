It’s hard to resist a good french fry, fresh and crisp right out of the frier. Chefs can be obsessed with the right method to produce the perfect spud, shaming standard fast-food options. Fries don’t have to be relegated as a sidekick, but they’re the ideal complement for Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Come and check out some of Chicago’s best choices.Read More
The Top French Fries for Munchies in Chicago
Cure the craving for crunchiness with these prime buds
Edzo's Burger Shop
Edzo’s in suburban Evanston serves up griddled and thick-patty burgers and crispy, skinny French fries. The spuds are great on their own, but Edzo’s also offers hand-cut fries in an arsenal of flavors, from garlic to Cajun to loaded. Watch for specials, which in the past included lobster fries as decadent as eaters would expect.
BopNgrill
BopNgrill uses a hefty portion of caramelized kimchi cooked with rendered pork fat, cheese sauce, bacon, scallions, sesame seeds, and truffle to make this side dish the star of the show. It’s just the right balance of spice, fat, and umami. The Korean fast-food restaurant has locations near Loyola and in Lakeview.
Little Bad Wolf
A late-night staple in Andersonville since 2014, Little Bad Wolf delivers crisp, rustic fries that merit their place alongside its well-regarded burger. They’re served in plentiful portions and offer a tasty way to counteract stiff drinks from the bar.
Hopleaf
Hopleaf, a beer lover’s dream in Andersonville, also uses its kitchen to serve up crispy frites with garlic aioli. They’re perfectly seasoned with parsley and salt and paired with a creamy garlic aioli that’ll demand an immediate teeth-brushing.
Toons Bar & Grill
When it comes to discussions about Wrigleyville sports bar Toons, its beloved chicken wings are usually the topic at hand. But if one is craving a change of pace, a basket of its hand-cut fries will do the trick, especially with an upgraded topping of chili and cheese.
Dear Margaret
This charming French-Canadian retreat has come a long way since its pandemic-era takeout-only debut, putting down roots in Lakeview and earning a place among Chicago’s Michelin Bib Gourmands for two years running. Chef Ryan Brosseau has tapped the Kennebec potato — lauded for its texture when fried — for Dear Margaret’s pomme frites, which are fried in beef tallow, showered with fines herbes, and served alongside roasted garlic aioli.
Chiya Chai Cafe
This Nepalese cafe in Logan Square has stellar chai and an underrated food menu spearheaded by its thick-cut fries served with curry sauce. The masala fries are a perfect daytime snack.
BiXi Beer
Chef and owner Bo Fowler has no problem serving her beef fat fries naked, but those in the know opt for an Asian-influenced version topped with spicy Korean gochujaru, paper-thin bonito flakes, zesty lime, and tobiko mayo.
John's Food and Wine
Crunchy beef fat fries are an all-day affair at John’s Food and Wine, a new American restaurant in Lincoln Park from a pair of Grammercy Tavern alums, available at both lunch and dinner. For happy hour, the team has introduced a “Chicago Happy Meal,” seeking to sate locals’ true cravings with a plate of fries and a martini for $20.
Attagirl
This newish neighborhood restaurant from Matt Sussman (Table, Donkey, and Stick) features a very strong contender for the best fries in all of Chicago — perfectly crispy on the outside with impossibly creamy interiors. A tweak on the popular frites at shuttered all-day spot Cafe Marie-Jeanne, Attagirl’s version is already a top menu performer, served alongside seared foie gras, smoked duck, mussels, and more.
Lucy's
A golden pile of crispy, crunchy fries could be a meal all on its own at Lucy’s, particularly for those who opt for the Porky Fries, which are topped with smoked pork shoulder, bacon, cotija, and pickled jalapenos. They’re lightly salted and available with gooey cheddar cheese sauce or sans accouterment.
The Loyalist
The Loyalist is often lauded for its burger, but the fries are an excellent addition at this cocktail bar beneath Michelin-starred Smyth.
Au Cheval
Under the “with eggs” section at West Loop icon Au Cheval hides a dish often overlooked in favor of the burger. Au Cheval serves its fries with a sunnyside up egg, mornay sauce and garlic aioli. Little sibling Small Cheval’s fries are also noteworthy with seven locations across the city.
Frietkoten Belgian Fries & Beer
Hand-cut Belgian frites with over 20 sauces to choose from are decidedly the thing to pair with a beer at Chicago’s French Market. Frietkoten knows the pairing well, with expertly made fries that bring out the best in the potato, making them the perfect vehicle to carry a wide array of toppings.
Pleasant House Pub
British-style chips at Pilsen savory pie specialist Pleasant House read more like ultra-crispy breakfast potatoes with a creamy interior. They’re triple-fried and can come topped with gravy and cheddar or curry to add another layer to an already perfect potato.
Illinois Bar & Grill
These crispy, hand-cut fries are an example of a simple item with exceptional execution. This Archer Heights spot, known for its burger, serves stellar fries as a complement. The potatoes are fried to a crispy orange.
Jimmy's Famous Burgers
In Bronzeville, Jimmy’s Philly Steak Fries — covered with cheese sauce, green peppers, and shredded steak — are a meal to itself. There are also locations in suburban Dolton and Markham.