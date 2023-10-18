 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A round bowl holds a pile of short ribs.
Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant is one of the city’s best thanks to dishes like bistek.

Where to Eat Filipino Food in Chicago

Score crispy lumpia, standout pancit, and refreshing halo halo

by Sarahlynn Pablo and Eater Staff
Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant is one of the city’s best thanks to dishes like bistek.
by Sarahlynn Pablo and Eater Staff

Hundreds of independent and pre-Philippine societies scattered across the archipelago make up Filipino cuisine’s deep and diverse roots. Native culinary traditions include a rice-centric diet, the sour of cane vinegar or a squeeze of calamansi, dollops of salty bagoong (fermented shrimp paste), the crack of a sun-dried fish; plus the milk, meat, and oil of a coconut.

Then there’s the addition of ingredients from nearby and ancient trading partners like present-day Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and India. Spanish colonization also brought over even more ingredients, technologies, and dishes via Mexico and the United States.

Filipino food survives and evolves because its people do. For Chicagoans, Filipinos began immigrating to the shores of Lake Michigan in the 1900s. Thus, locals could be familiar with chicken adobo, pancit canton, and lumpia. Furthermore, Chicago has seen more Filipino restaurants open over the last few years. Read below for a rundown of the best restaurants to try in the city.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Seafood City Supermarket

With locations on the West Coast and in Canada, Seafood City in North Mayfair brings the Filipino-American grocery store and food court chain to Chicago. While the supermarket is stocked high with Pinoy pantry staples, its food court offers inasal (barbecue) at Grill City, pancit at Noodle Street, lumpia and deep fried delights at Crispy Town, and street food stalls on weekends only. Find kakanin (rice-based) desserts, cakes and breads at the Red Ribbon and Valerio’s Bakery storefronts. Two island-grown, globally-known fast-casual franchises serve their storied favorites: Jollibee’s sweet Filipino spaghetti with red hot dogs, and Max’s fried chicken. Jollibee also has a location in suburban Skokie.

5033 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 295-1658
(773) 295-1658
Sarah Joyce/Eater Chicago

A Subo, a mother-and-son duo — veteran restaurant owners behind the shuttered Three R’s Filipino Cafe — have opened an Albany Park restaurant with a large menu of rice bowls and its signature “Chocolate Meat,” a dark blood stew made with pork butt. Three R’s was one of the oldest Filipino restaurants in Chicago, opening more than 40 years ago. Subo, its casual descendent, is built for the next generation.

4712 N Kimball Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 478-2599
(773) 478-2599

Nestled discreetly under CTA’s Brown Line Ravenswood stop — save for the neon sign — Bayan Ko marries the culinary traditions of two former Spanish colonies (both islands), and those of their proprietors (chef Lawrence Letrero’s is Filipino and his wife, co-owner Raquel Quadreny. is Cuban). Bayan Ko’s Pacific island dishes include kare kare (oxtails in peanut sauce), caldereta (tomato-stewed chicken, carrots, and peas), and house special pancit luglug — saffron rice noodles, ocher tongues of uni-topped seared scallops, and a raw egg atop a sizzling cast-iron skillet. Reservations recommended. They recently remodeled the space and now have a liquor license.

1810 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 698-6373
(773) 698-6373

Ruby’s counter-service restaurant features a steam-table buffet, known as a turo-turo, where patrons “point-point” to the dishes they want. Brothers Nickie and Arnie Rodica run the restaurant featuring their late parents’s recipes. They were Manila restaurateurs who started their Albany Park counter-service restaurant in 1997. Ruby’s daily no-frills, high-value menu features richly developed dishes, like beef pares (star anise and soy braised beef), pork binagoongan (pork belly chunks flavored with fermented shrimp paste and lemon), bittermelon sauteed with tofu, and their specialty — crispy pata (deep-fried pig trotters. They have limited availability, call ahead). This community favorite is cash only.

3740 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 539-2669
(773) 539-2669

Boonie's Filipino Restaurant

Copy Link

Joe Fontelera’s voice has reached a crescendo with Boonie, his friendly North Side restaurant. Fontelera ran the kitchen at Michelin-starred Arami, plating some of the city’s best sushi. He’s diverged from that at Boonie’s which rotates small plates in a come-as-you-are environment. Bistek is made with LA-cut short ribs, talong — Chinese eggplant — is a revelation with a pleasantly aromatic sunflower butter. Boonie’s recently added lunch service where silog stars. 

4337 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
(708) 990-8886
(708) 990-8886
A wooden table laid with six dishes of various sizes, including bowls of rice and sliced sausage. Jack X. Li/Eater Chicago

Head baker and owner Jen Valoices turns out three layers high, light-as-air chiffon cakes by the slice and smaller-portioned, denser cupcakes in signature flavors like mango cream, purple velvet (purple yam cake studded with strips of mutant sport coconut), très leches, and turon (banana cake filled with jackfruit jam, topped with caramel). Valoices, a trans woman of color, intends her Boystown bakery to be a gathering space for the LGBTQ community; expect lines during festivals like Market Days and Pride.

3301 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 697-3341
(773) 697-3341

Kubo has brought great stability to a Lakeview space that’s been a revolving door through the years. The space feels more like a bar than a traditional Filipino restaurant. But Kubo invites locals to eat with their hands and to enjoy a Kamayan feast served over banana leaves. Items include lumpia, longanisa, fried chicken insal, and more.

1232 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 857-1408
(773) 857-1408

Copy Link

While some may remember their all-too-brief Sheridan Park restaurant of the same name, Pecking Order’s mother-daughter team of Melinda and Kristine Subido serves flaky Filipino-style empanadas, pancit, rice bowls, and tacos with pork adobo, afritada (tomato-braised chicken or beef), and chicken barbecue. Catch the duo farmer’s markets in Logan Square and Andersonville, or order catering via their website.

2363 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Copy Link

The Tan family (executive chef Malvin, pastry chef Cybill and general manager Marlon) own this Wicker Park restaurant named after Cebu, the capital of Philippine lechon (whole-roasted pig). Their version is a generous curl of pork belly, the crispy skin encircling the tender hunk, flavored with lemongrass, garlic, and star anise (call ahead, limited quantities). Do not skip the freshly baked pandesal (toasted wheat rolls dusted with crumb, served with a side of whipped butter). Reservations suggested for weekend brunch and dinner, look for Filipino flavors on the pastry and happy hour cocktail menus, too.

2211 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 799-8650
(773) 799-8650
Lumpia from Cebu Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

With its tasting menu, Kasama presents Filipino food in a manner no one has ever seen before, through a fine dining lens and the perspective of native Chicagoan Tim Flores, a veteran chef who yearned to cook with the ingredients his parents used growing up. Chef Flores, along with his wife, pastry chef Genie Kwon, have molded Kasama into a Michelin-starred restaurant, the first Filipino restaurant that’s achieved the honor. There’s a special lumpia that contrasts crispy and chewy. Another memorable item is an adobo squab. While reservations for dinner book quickly, there’s also a wait for the daytime offerings which spotlight Kwon’s pastries and savory fare like rice plates. Don’t sleep on the breakfast sandwiches and the ode to Chicago’s Italian beef, made with shaved pork dunked in adobo jus. Flores and Kwon won a James Beard award in 2023.

1001 N Winchester Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 697-3790
(773) 697-3790
A tray with chicken wings, tocino, loganiza, and lumpia Shanghai. Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

The Filipino combination breakfast, known as silog, is the star at this mom-and-pop, daytime-only spot in West Town. Silog starts with a cup of lugaw (chicken rice porridge), followed by sinangag (garlic fried rice), eggs made your way, and a choice of Spam, tocino (cured bacon), fried bangus (milkfish), skirt steak, or longanisa (sweet, spicy sausage). Since 1991, husband-and-wife team Mike Grajewski and Lucia Serrano Grajewski have gained mainstream notoriety for their traditional breakfasts. Weekend brunch service can be packed, but the entire Filipino breakfast menu and standard American diner fare are available daily.

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 226-5318
(312) 226-5318
A smattering of Uncle Mike’s menu items. Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago

Local celebrity club owner Billy Dec’s legacy maybe Sunda; it’s hard to believe that River North is home to the city’s best halo halo. The shaved ice dessert slurry is served in a frosted tiki glass overflowing with boules of ube, mango, and cheese ice creams, red beans, toasted coconut, and atop thin layers of calamansi granita. Sifting through the pan-Asian menu turns up Pinoy dishes like pancit canton, chicken inasal (barbecue), and silogs (the latter’s only available for brunch). Dec keeps the kitchen open until well past banking hours (midnight Friday and Saturday, 11 p.m. otherwise), often a setting for celebrity sightings. Reservations useful, especially during weekday lunch and dinner. A second location in Fulton Market, with what management is promising “the most beautiful design in the city” is coming soon.

110 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 644-0500
(312) 644-0500

Pig & Fire features a rotating menu for pick up with items like lumpia, pancit, and — of course — lechon pork belly. That’s the star of the game, perfect lechon with teeth-shattering crunch outside and melt-in-your mouth goodness on the inside. Other items include burgers and ube chocolate-chip cookies. Check social media for menu drops and new items.

135 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60612
(312) 883-3754
(312) 883-3754

Copy Link

Since arriving in Chicago in 2018, Kathy Vega Hardy has quickly become known as the “lumpia lady” at the Daley Plaza summer farmers’s market. Lunch favorites include pancit (stir-fry egg noodles), kaldereta (tomato beef braise with carrots) and guinataan manok (coconut milk chicken stew). In addition, Vega Hardy has served twists on traditional flavors like ube waffles and longanisa scotch eggs. Earlier in 2023, the stall closed in Chicago’s French Market, but the food is still available for catering orders. Look out for pop-ups, too.

Chicago, IL

Adrift on the six-corner chaos at Western, Ogden, and 13th Streets (near the Illinois Medical District on the Near West Side), owner Richard Manongdo and spouse Rebecca Romo serve up Hawaiian-plate lunches from a small open kitchen, takeaway counter, and a 10-stool seating area. Served with sides of creamy macaroni salad, mixed greens, and steamed rice, Aloha Wagon serves the cuisines of Hawai’i’s blue-collar immigrants: Filipino staples like chicken adobo and tocino alongside katsu, loco moco, SPAM musubi and grilled fish with wasabi aioli. The Aloha Bar, a pineapple coconut cheesecake on shortbread, will bring you back. Daytime only daily except Sundays; expect a crowd while you wait.

1247 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 888-9613
(312) 888-9613

