Where to Eat Filipino Food in Chicago

Hundreds of independent and pre-Philippine societies scattered across the archipelago make up Filipino cuisine’s deep and diverse roots. Native culinary traditions include a rice-centric diet, the sour of cane vinegar or a squeeze of calamansi, dollops of salty bagoong (fermented shrimp paste), the crack of a sun-dried fish; plus the milk, meat, and oil of a coconut.

Then there’s the addition of ingredients from nearby and ancient trading partners like present-day Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and India. Spanish colonization also brought over even more ingredients, technologies, and dishes via Mexico and the United States.

Filipino food survives and evolves because its people do. For Chicagoans, Filipinos began immigrating to the shores of Lake Michigan in the 1900s. Thus, locals could be familiar with chicken adobo, pancit canton, and lumpia. Furthermore, Chicago has seen more Filipino restaurants open over the last few years. Read below for a rundown of the best restaurants to try in the city.