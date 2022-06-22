 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A baking sheet covered with half-moon shaped hand pies.
Empanada Mama & The Pie Man in Lakeview serves the Argentine hand pies with seven highly varied fillings.
Empanada Mama & The Pie Man

Where to Eat Empanadas in Chicago

Sample an array of styles from all over Latin America

by Samantha Nelson
Empanada Mama & The Pie Man in Lakeview serves the Argentine hand pies with seven highly varied fillings.
| Empanada Mama & The Pie Man
by Samantha Nelson

Originating in Spain, empanadas spread throughout Latin America where the snack developed numerous regional variations. Luckily Chicago’s diverse food scene means it’s easy to try versions from Argentina, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, along with fusions of the different styles and explore the differences between baked and fried preparations and the numerous sweet or savory fillings like beef, cheese, and plantains. Another key element is the dipping sauces ranging from garlicky chimichurri to spicy salsa. These 14 spots provide a delicious sampling. Customers don’t have to worry about ordering too many in the name of experimentation since empanadas usually reheat very well in an oven.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Don Pablo's Kitchen & Bakeshop

1007 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 293-7040
Don Pablo’s Kitchen & Bakeshop started as a ghost kitchen and then opened in a small counter-service spot in Uptown early this year. The menu focuses on Chilean empanadas with a buttery crust used in eight savory varieties such as the Poeta filled with shrimp, basil, oregano, and a mix of mozzarella and gouda, and the Greek Tragedy packed with artichoke hearts, cremini mushrooms, kalamata olives, and feta. For dessert, grab an apple-stuffed empanada sprinkled with powdered sugar.

2. Cafe Tola

3612 N Southport Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 687-8428
Cafe Tola’s empanadas are a favorite at Chicago festivals; the chain also has four BYOB cafes spread across Avondale, Lakeview, and Logan Square. Mexican, Cuban, and American flavors inspire the 25 sweet and savory varieties including ropa vieja, birria, and apple pie. If the choices seem overwhelming, order online and play “empanada roulette” by letting an employee choose three meat or vegetarian varieties for a $2 discount.

3. La Nonna

3400 N Lawndale Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 253-4741
Argentine and Italian fare combine at La Nonna, which serves golden flaky empanadas stuffed with vegetables, beef, chicken or ham and cheese along with the namesake pizza topped with ham, roasted red pepper, and green olives. The Avondale restaurant has a patio that’s a nice place to relax while sipping a glass of wine or an iced latte.

4. Empanada Mama & The Pie Man

2933 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
(312) 856-5530
This Lakeview bakery offers seven varieties of its namesake with highly varied fillings including rotisserie chicken in a rich and spicy garam masala curry sauce, Spanish-style patatas bravas with onions and sweet peppers, and a traditional Argentine version with ground beef, boiled eggs, and raisins. The sweet stuff comes from the other side of the business: options include key lime pie and apple cranberry crumble.

5. 5411 Empanadas

2850 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 755-5411
Named for the international dialing code for Buenos Aires, Argentina, 5411 Empanadas started as a food truck before opening its first permanent location in Lakeview in 2012. They’ve kept growing since, adding restaurants in Wicker Park, Lakeview, and Evanston and shipping frozen empanadas around the country. The chain offers 16 varieties including an Impossible plant-based version of the traditional Argentine empanada made with ground beef, diced potatoes, sauteed onions, scallions, and green olives, and pork chorizo sauteed with red peppers combined with black beans and scrambled eggs. They are served with chimichurri or roasted jalapeno hot sauce.

6. Golden Tuzo

5648 W Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
(773) 220-5795
English miners brought Cornish pasties to Central Mexico in the 19th century, where they evolved into pastes: firm pastry dough stuffed with traditional Mexican fare like red or green chicken mole, chorizo with beans, and poblano peppers with cheese. Golden Tuzo provides a perfect place to try them alongside sweet empanadas with equally traditional fillings such as arroz con leche and guava with cheese.

7. Lito's Empanadas

2460 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 857-1337
Lito’s Empanadas first opened in Lincoln Park in 2007 and has since added locations in Little Italy and inside the Chicago French Market and Revival Food Hall. They offer 17 varieties with fillings inspired by the flavors of Mexico City including a breakfast version stuffed with chorizo, egg, potato, and cheese; al pastor made with marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, and cheese; and vegetarian with chipotle, cilantro, and onion. Try dipping them in sauces spiced with morita or serrano peppers.

8. Rica Arepa | Venezuelan Restaurant

4253 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
(773) 543-3000
Venezuelan empanadas have deep-fried corn dough, making them sweeter and bigger than other versions. Rica Arepa makes nearly 25 of them to order until 3 p.m, with varieties including ham and cheese, sweet plantains, shrimp, and pabellon, a traditional mix of shredded beef, black beans, cheese, and sweet plantains. Their newest flavor is rompe-colchon, stuffed with an octopus and shrimp ceviche that’s meant to be an aphrodisiac. They’re served along with hot sauce and a creamy garlic sauce. The restaurant also has a location in Lakeview.

9. Irazu Costa Rican Restaurant & Catering

1865 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 252-5687
Any meal at this Bucktown BYOB stable should begin with an order of fried empanadas stuffed with beef and potatoes, spinach and cheese, or the sweeter plantain and cheese combination. Cover them with plenty of the Costa Rican restaurant’s creamy empanada sauce and a squeeze of the hot sauce stationed on every table. Bring a bottle of rum to spike the fresh pina colada mix that helps tame the heat.

10. ArePA George

1552 N Kedzie Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
(773) 969-7945
Siblings Juan and Nathalie Betancourt bring Colombian food to Humboldt Park, serving chicken, beef, cheese, and sweet plantain empanadas along with spicy or mild version of aji, a green sauce made with onions, peppers, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice also commonly used on arepas. Empanadas serve as the starter for a three-course meal deal for two that also includes arroz con pollo, fried cassava, and flan.

11. Azul

Copy Link
Chicago, IL 60642
(773) 770-3766
The lobster empanadas, made with big pieces of claw and tail meat, chihuahua cheese, and flaky pastry dough and served topped with avocado slices with a side of chipotle aioli have been a favorite at this Latin-inspired seafood spot since it opened along the Chicago River in 2020. They’re available along with the rest of Azul’s menu on the Cielo rooftop; enjoy them with pitchers of margaritas and sangria.

12. Tanta Chicago

118 W Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 222-9700
Get a taste of Peru in River North with brisket, raisin, and onion empanadas served with herbaceous huacatay sauce, stewed chicken empanadas filled with sweet yellow peppers and rocoto pepper cream, and a vegetarian version featuring sweet corn, cilantro, queso fresco, and huancaina, a mild cheese sauce. Order two pieces as a snack or a tasting trio that offers one of each. The restaurant also features a rotating empanada of the day as part of its happy hour menu from 5-7 p.m. on weekdays.

13. Boleo

122 W Monroe St
Chicago, IL 60603
(312) 750-9007
Peruvian street food inspired the menu at this Loop rooftop bar, which offers chicken empanadas spiced with panca peppers and served with a side of aji amarillo, a spicy and creamy green sauce. A vegetarian version combines kale, provolone, and cremini mushrooms and comes with romesco sauce.

14. Piccolo Mondo

1642 E 56th St #1
Chicago, IL 60637
(773) 643-1106
This Hyde Park institution serves Italian fare with a splash of Spanish tapas including empanadas stuffed with spinach and bechamel, or chicken, onions, red peppers, green olives and hard boiled eggs. Piccolo Mondo also features an Argentinean bakery in front serving traditional pastries including croissant-like medialunas and cañoncito, a cannon-shaped pastry stuffed with dulce de leche.

Related Maps