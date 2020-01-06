Where to Devour Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza

Originally invented in the ’40s, the Chicago deep-dish pizza is typically characterized by a tall, bread-like crust and thick layers of mozzarella cheese and chunky tomato sauce. Some non-Chicagoans mistakenly dismiss it as a casserole, but it is, in fact, a pizza. A popular variation is stuffed, which has another thinner layer of crust on top.

Yes, it can be polarizing. Yes, non-Chicagoans assume that it’s all anybody eats here. This is not true. Most Chicagoans tend to prefer tavern-style for everyday eating, reserving deep dish for special occasions, like entertaining out-of-town visitors. But the fact is, deep dish is delicious, and no one should spend time in Chicago without trying it. Many pizzerias around town offer deep dish, but these spots do it best.

