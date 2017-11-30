 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Three star-shaped sugar cookies with sprinkles from sugargoat on a marble table, one partially eaten
Cookies make the best snacks.
Garrett Sweet

Where to Find Scrumptious Cookies in Chicago

Find all types of sugary snacks to satisfy cravings

by Aimee Levitt and Eater Staff
Cookies make the best snacks.
| Garrett Sweet
by Aimee Levitt and Eater Staff

At bakeries, cakes and pies and pastries get all the glory, but sometimes it’s important to show some appreciation for the humble cookie, a treat that can be grabbed and enjoyed on the go, or an afternoon snack that won’t spoil dinner, even if it’s accompanied by a cup of coffee or a glass of milk. Here’s some of the best cookies in the city, a list that includes kosher, vegan, and gluten-free options, as well as Mexican, Chinese, and Italian varieties, because the best thing about cookies is that they’re for everybody.

As of August 20, the city has mandated that everyone wear facial coverings while indoors. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Twisted Cookie

7401 Madison St
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 689-8029
(708) 689-8029
The bakers at Twisted Cookie have somehow figured out how to combine two of life’s greatest pleasures into one: the cookie pie. These have the flaky crust and filling everyone loves about pie, but they are cookie-sized. Twisted Cookie also has cookie cupcakes, cookie sandwiches filled and covered with a tall cap of frosting.

2. Sugar Moon

3612 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(312) 945-6813
(312) 945-6813
Customers line up early for a crack at baker Dina Cimarusti’s chocolate chip cookies, which have a savory edge thanks to tahini in the batter and a sprinkle of smoked salt on top. Sugar Moon’s offerings vary by the day, but the cookie is always on the menu.

3. North Shore Kosher Bakery

2919 W Touhy Ave
Chicago, IL 60645
(773) 262-0600
(773) 262-0600
All the way up north in West Rogers Park, this bakery produces an assortment of kosher treats. Brighten up the day with fun cookies in the shape of flowers and smiley faces, or embrace duality with a black-and-white cookie.  

4. You're a Cookie!

3053 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 961-7091
(773) 961-7091
Pastry chef Angela Diaz spent several years perfecting her gluten-free cookie recipe, which also has a vegan variation, and another preparing to open her Avondale storefront, where visitors can buy ready-made cookies and ice cream sandwiches or dough to bake at home.

5. Alliance Bakery

1736 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 278-0366
(773) 278-0366
This trusty Wicker Park bakery serves Dark Matter coffee inside a tiny storefront (there’s an expansion next door, but customers will have to exit and enter the other space from the sidewalk). Inside, find a solid selection of macarons, chocolate chip cookies, and other delights.

6. Dinkel's Bakery

3329 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 281-7300
(773) 281-7300
With nearly a century’s worth of satisfied customers under its belt, Dinkel’s continues to be a standout institution for all your sweet desires. Visitor s are treated to a host of specialties, such as chocolate chip butter cookies, ginger snaps, and German pfeffernuesse. They’re available in boxes and make for tasty stocking stuffers.

7. defloured: A Gluten Free Bakery

1477 W Balmoral Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 234-5733
(773) 234-5733
This Edgewater bakery provides one of the broadest cookie selections in the city, including traditional round cookies, bars, and sandwiches. Flavors and decorations rotate in and out of the lineup depending on the season, but no matter what, everything is always gluten free.

8. Panaderia Nuevo Leon

1634 W 18th St
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 243-5977
(312) 243-5977
The authentic Mexican panaderia has been providing sugar highs since 1973. Grab a pair of tongs when you walk through the door (it’s self-serve) and go to town on sugar cookies, butter cookies, shortbreads, and much more. The shop's low prices also mean you’ll be able to try everything without breaking the bank.

9. Scafuri Bakery

1337 W Taylor St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 733-8881
(312) 733-8881
This old-school Italian bakery’s offerings will bring you back to days of yesteryear with the family. Nosh on classic treats like biscotti, pignoli, cuccidati, lemon knots, butter cookies, and more. All that’s missing is a glass of milk and a pinch on the cheek from nonna.

10. Cookies & Carnitas/Cafe by Ruca

5940 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 769-2900
(773) 769-2900
As the name says, this Edgewater cafe specializes in cookies — seven varieties, including one gluten-free, made fresh every day from organic ingredients.

11. D'Amato's Bakery

1124 W Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 733-5456
(312) 733-5456
One of Chicago’s stories bakeries, more known of its bread and a sibling rivalry with next-door deli Bari, D’Amato’s is a truly iconic spot for Italian Americans. The selection rotates, but find Amaretto cookies and other treats by the pound.

12. Summer House Santa Monica

1954 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 634-4100
(773) 634-4100
As one of the approximately 371 Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises restaurants in Lincoln Park, Summer House Santa Monica tries to channel California vibes inside a bustling dining room. But no one needs to spend more time inside than they need to thanks to the to-go cookie counter in the front, one of the most delightful places in Chicago. Find giant chocolate chip, s’mores, and sprinkle-topped cookies that will allow anyone to feel like a kid again. They also take special orders for events.

13. sugargoat

820 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 667-0108
(312) 667-0108
The regular cookie lineup at sugargoat is surprisingly conservative for a Stephanie Izard project — there’s a basic chocolate chip and a plain old peanut butter — but for those who want a little variety, the spiced brown-butter pecan cookies contain a drizzle of soy, and the raisins in the oatmeal raisin are pickled.

14. Tous Les Jours

2144 S Archer Ave unit a
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8488
(312) 225-8488
This Korean chain (which has locations in Chinatown, Wicker Park, and suburban Schaumburg and Vernon Hills) has an ridiculously large menu of French and Korean breads, croissants, cakes, and more. The macarons are of note and come in a unique flavors like rose, Earl Grey, and grapefruit. They come by the piece or in gift sets.

15. Chiu Quon Bakery

2253 S Wentworth Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-6608
(312) 225-6608
The dizzying array of cakes, buns, and tarts will likely catch your eye first but don’t sleep on the cookies at this Chinese bakery. The flakey butterfly cookies are always a great choice, while other options include coconut, peanut, almond, and sesame cookies.

16. Eméché Cakery & Cafe

3453 S Prairie Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 265-1249
(312) 265-1249
This stylish Bronzeville cafe specializes in cake, but it offers a respectable selection of freshly baked cookies as well, including vegan chocolate chip and shortbread.

17. Give Me Some Sugah

2234 E 71st St
Chicago, IL 60649
(773) 363-9330
(773) 363-9330
This South Shore bakery specializes in the elusive potato chip cookie, a delicious combination of sweet and salty and crispy, but it offers a selection of other flavors, including the classics like oatmeal and chocolate chip, and wild cards like peanut butter chocolate chip and lemon sandwich.

18. Bot Bakery

7100 S South Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60649
(773) 495-4615
(773) 495-4615
Founder Betty Alper, who previously sold her goods at farmers markets around town, opened her South Shore bakery in 2017, where she offers a plenty of options for those with dairy and gluten sensitivities. Snickerdoodles, shortbreads, cashew, and graham cracker cookies are among the items that everyone can enjoy without worry.

