Where to Drink Cocktails in Chicago’s North and Western Suburbs

Chicago has some of the world’s best bars, places that celebrate the art of mixology with new spins on classic cocktails, complex concoctions blending flavors from around the world, and even nonalcoholic drinks that won’t make you miss the liqueur. But as with all trends, an appreciation of creative drinks has crept out from the city and into the surrounding suburbs. From the North Shore to the Western Suburbs, bars and restaurants have rolled out impressive beverage programs to cater to customers looking for a great night out without an hour drive. These 12 options are the toast of their towns.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.