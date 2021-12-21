Where to Order Chinese Food on Christmas Day

The tradition of Jews spending Christmas Day in Chinese restaurants is an old and honorable one, dating back to the turn of the 20th century. Over the years, a movie was added to the ritual, because there’s only so much sitting around the house one family can do before someone feels the urge to commit a violent act. Other non-Christians — and even some Christians — noticed this tradition and saw that it was good. Traditionally, observers of Chinese-food-and-a-movie chose the restaurant based on proximity to the movie theater, but this year, due to the rise of the extra-contagious omicron variant, many people are electing to do the movie part at home. The silver lining: The food can come from anywhere now. Here’s a list of some of the best Chinese restaurants in Chicago open on Christmas Day, all of which offer pickup or delivery.

As of August 20, the city has mandated that everyone wear facial coverings while indoors. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.