 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat Pancakes in Chicago

Where to Order Thanksgiving Takeout in Chicago

Where to Find Hanukkah Dinner in Chicago

A roasted turkey on a cutting board surrounded by side dishes.
Enjoy an exquisite holiday spread at Travelle at the Langham.
Galdones Photography

Where to Dine on Thanksgiving in Chicago

Overindulge on turkey and all the trimmings at these spots

by Jeffy Mai Updated
View as Map
Enjoy an exquisite holiday spread at Travelle at the Langham.
| Galdones Photography
by Jeffy Mai Updated

Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, November 25, but it’s not too late to make last-minute plans. Leave the hard work to someone else this year and treat the family to an excellent holiday meal prepared by the experts. The following restaurants in and around Chicago — which occupy the unceded traditional homelands of the Kiikaapoi, Peoria, Kaskaskia, Bodéwadmiakiwen (Potawatomi), and Myaamia tribes — still have reservations available and will offer turkey, all the traditional fixin’s, pies, and more. And perhaps best of all, there will be no fights over who has to do the dishes. That’s something everyone can be thankful for.

As of August 20, the city has mandated that everyone wear facial coverings while indoors. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Farmhouse Evanston

Copy Link
703 Church St
Evanston, IL 60201
(847) 492-9700
(847) 492-9700
Visit Website

Diners can indulge in all the Thanksgiving food they want at Farmhouse Evanston. The restaurant will offer a traditional holiday buffet spread from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. that features items like turkey, ham, buttermilk smashed potatoes, green bean casserole, maple candied yams, and more. It’s priced at $44 per adult and $21 per child. Reservations are required and available here.

2. Shaw's Crab House

Copy Link
1900 E Higgins Rd
Schaumburg, IL 60173
(847) 517-2722
(847) 517-2722
Visit Website

Though it’s best known for its quality selection of seafood, Shaw’s is putting together a special turkey plate with all the trimmings ($35 or $19 without sides) to commemorate the holiday. Of course, the regular menu will also be available so guests can still order as many fresh oysters and crab legs as they desire. Book a table here.

Also Featured in:

3. Artango Bar & Steakhouse

Copy Link
4767 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(872) 208-7441
(872) 208-7441
Visit Website

Argentinean steakhouse Artango is preparing a Latin feast for the holiday. Guests will pick an appetizer (lobster bisque, empanadas, ceviche mixto, or ensalada verde) main (pasta, turkey, seared fish, New York strip steak, or rib eye) and dessert (chocolate cake or flan). The menu is $65 per person. Artango is open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; live jazz starts at 5 p.m. Make a reservation here

Also Featured in:

4. Luella's Southern Kitchen

Copy Link
4609 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 961-8196
(773) 961-8196
Visit Website

Experience Thanksgiving done Southern style at Luella’s. Open for business from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Lincoln Square spot will provide smoked turkey or roast duck, andouille cornbread stuffing, mac and cheese, roasted brussels sprouts, and sweet potato pie for $40 per person.

Also Featured in:

5. Etta

Copy Link
1840 W North Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 757-4444
(312) 757-4444
Visit Website

Popular wood-fired restaurant Etta is opening the doors at both its locations — Wicker Park and River North — on Thanksgiving. The special menu features Etta favorites like fire-roasted focaccia with ricotta honey and truffle, spicy meatballs, bubbling shrimp, and rigatoni cacio e pepe. The main highlight will be roasted turkey breast and thigh with sweet onion and wild mushroom gravy, whipped and buttered potatoes, and Bolognese stuffing. It’s priced at $85 per adult and $25 for kids aged 12 and under. Reservations are available here.

Also Featured in:

6. Cafe Robey

Copy Link
1600 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(872) 315-3084
(872) 315-3084
Visit Website

The restaurant on the ground floor of the Robey hotel is hosting Thanksgiving dinner between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Guests will sit down to roasted turkey breast and leg and roasted cauliflower with caper pesto (vegetarian selection) plus an assortment of holiday sides and desserts. The cost is $50 per person. Book a reservation here.

A slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream on top.
Cafe Robey’s Thanksgiving dinner will be served buffet-style.
Mistey Nguyen

Also Featured in:

7. Maple & Ash

Copy Link
8 W Maple St
Chicago, IL 60610
(312) 944-8888
(312) 944-8888
Visit Website

Go all out and splurge on Thanksgiving at one of Chicago’s top steakhouses. Maple & Ash will have its regular menu on offer so celebrate the day with caviar, fire-roasted seafood towers, ricotta agnolotti, wood-fired steaks and chops, and much more. Traditionalists can order a special Thanksgiving plate filled with black truffle turkey, brussels sprouts, chanterelles, pomme puree, and black truffle jus for $70. Reservations are available here.

Also Featured in:

8. Bistronomic

Copy Link
840 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 944-8400
(312) 944-8400
Visit Website

This Gold Coast bistro has a special Thanksgiving prix fixe meal for $75 per person (the artisanal cheese plate is $15 extra) with a variety of appetizer, entree, and dessert options to satisfy vegetarians and people who just hate turkey and pumpkin pie. Reservations are available from noon to 8:30 p.m. on OpenTable.

Also Featured in:

9. WoodWind

Copy Link
259 E Erie St 18th floor
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 283-4270
(312) 283-4270
Visit Website

Situated on the 18th floor of Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Lavin Family Pavilion, WoodWind delivers refined contemporary American cuisine. Guests will sit down to a three-course prix fixe dinner on Thanksgiving and choose from dishes like chickpea fries, fire-roasted carrots almondine, grilled short rib, pan-seared salmon, chicken Wellington, roasted turkey, apple brown betty, and more. The holiday menu is $65 per person. Reservations are available here.

Also Featured in:

10. Lure Fishbar

Copy Link
616 N Rush St
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 660-6180
(312) 660-6180
Visit Website

It’s not just only fresh seafood and sushi at this New York import in River North. For Thanksgiving, Lure Fishbar will serve a three-course prix fixe menu that includes choices such as cauliflower and roasted garlic soup, roasted turkey with chestnut-sage stuffing, and pumpkin cheesecake. The special is priced at $70 per person. Reservations are available here.

11. Steak 48

Copy Link
615 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 266-4848
(312) 266-4848
Visit Website

Feast on prime beef and more on Thanksgiving at River North’s Steak 48. The restaurant will be serving its full a la carte menu alongside a special holiday plate of turkey, praline sweet potatoes, truffle whipped potatoes, stuffing, and gravy. Reservations are available here.

A plated steak.
Beef’s not the only attraction on Thanksgiving at this River North steakhouse.
Steak 48 [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

12. Gene & Georgetti

Copy Link
500 N Franklin St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 527-3718
(312) 527-3718
Visit Website

Revered for being a quintessential Chicago steakhouse, Gene & Georgetti has been giving diners memorable experiences since 1941. On Thanksgiving, the old-school restaurant will have a $90 prix fixe menu that includes garbage salad, crab cakes, roast turkey, broiled salmon, tomahawk rib eye, pecan pie, apple tart, and much more. Book reservations here.

Also Featured in:

13. Chicago Cut Steakhouse

Copy Link
300 N LaSalle Dr
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 329-1800
(312) 329-1800
Visit Website

Located along the Chicago River, Chicago Cut delivers first-class steaks and pretty views. Diners who stop in on Thanksgiving can expect a holiday spread featuring choice of starter, maple-glazed turkey with apricot cornbread and cranberry sauce, sides, and pumpkin or apple pie. The cost is $125 per adult and $50 for kids. Reservations are available here.

Also Featured in:

14. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

Copy Link
1 E Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
(312) 923-7226
(312) 923-7226
Visit Website

Visit the seafood and steak chain on Thanksgiving for its regular menu plus a turkey dinner. The special — priced at $32 per person — includes choice of soup or salad, roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, apple squash casserole, seasonal veggies, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes and gravy. A children’s plate is also available for $10. Book a table here.

Also Featured in:

15. PB&J

Copy Link
205 N Peoria St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 498-7080
(312) 498-7080
Visit Website

West Loop hangout PB&J is offering an affordable Thanksgiving meal that won’t break the bank. For just $25, guests can enjoy butternut squash soup, turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, and apple or pumpkin pie. Book a table here.

A Thanksgiving hoagie filled with turkey, cranberry, and stuffing.
PB&J is one of the most budget-friendly options for a Thanksgiving meal.
PB&J [Official Photo]

More in Maps

16. The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

Copy Link
1401 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
(312) 786-1401
(312) 786-1401
Visit Website

Celebrate Thanksgiving with three courses of holiday favorites at the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant. The prix fixe menu includes choices such as lobster bisque, butternut squash soup, apple and blue cheese salad, roasted turkey, garlic whipped potatoes, stuffing, and pecan bourbon pie. The cost is $49 per person. Reservations are available here.

Also Featured in:

17. Ascione Bistro

Copy Link
1500 E 55th St
Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 363-8161
(773) 363-8161
Visit Website

Ascione Bistro in Hyde Park is a family favorite for Italian food. The restaurant will offer a three-course prix fixe menu for $44 per person on Thanksgiving. The meal includes butternut squash soup or Mediterranean salad, roasted turkey with sides, and choice of dessert. Book a reservation here.

Also Featured in:

18. Majani

Copy Link
7167 S Exchange Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
(773) 359-4019
(773) 359-4019
Visit Website

Vegans have a friend in Majani with a $30-per-person dinner that includes tofu turkey, cornbread dressing and gravy, mac & cheese, candied sweet potatoes, collard greens, and fresh cranberry sauce. Desserts, such as sweet potato pie and peach cobbler, can be added. Email catering@majani.biz or call 773-359-2791 to order.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Farmhouse Evanston

703 Church St, Evanston, IL 60201

Diners can indulge in all the Thanksgiving food they want at Farmhouse Evanston. The restaurant will offer a traditional holiday buffet spread from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. that features items like turkey, ham, buttermilk smashed potatoes, green bean casserole, maple candied yams, and more. It’s priced at $44 per adult and $21 per child. Reservations are required and available here.

703 Church St
Evanston, IL 60201
(847) 492-9700
Visit Website

2. Shaw's Crab House

1900 E Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Though it’s best known for its quality selection of seafood, Shaw’s is putting together a special turkey plate with all the trimmings ($35 or $19 without sides) to commemorate the holiday. Of course, the regular menu will also be available so guests can still order as many fresh oysters and crab legs as they desire. Book a table here.

1900 E Higgins Rd
Schaumburg, IL 60173
(847) 517-2722
Visit Website

3. Artango Bar & Steakhouse

4767 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

Argentinean steakhouse Artango is preparing a Latin feast for the holiday. Guests will pick an appetizer (lobster bisque, empanadas, ceviche mixto, or ensalada verde) main (pasta, turkey, seared fish, New York strip steak, or rib eye) and dessert (chocolate cake or flan). The menu is $65 per person. Artango is open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; live jazz starts at 5 p.m. Make a reservation here

4767 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(872) 208-7441
Visit Website

4. Luella's Southern Kitchen

4609 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

Experience Thanksgiving done Southern style at Luella’s. Open for business from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Lincoln Square spot will provide smoked turkey or roast duck, andouille cornbread stuffing, mac and cheese, roasted brussels sprouts, and sweet potato pie for $40 per person.

4609 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 961-8196
Visit Website

5. Etta

1840 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Popular wood-fired restaurant Etta is opening the doors at both its locations — Wicker Park and River North — on Thanksgiving. The special menu features Etta favorites like fire-roasted focaccia with ricotta honey and truffle, spicy meatballs, bubbling shrimp, and rigatoni cacio e pepe. The main highlight will be roasted turkey breast and thigh with sweet onion and wild mushroom gravy, whipped and buttered potatoes, and Bolognese stuffing. It’s priced at $85 per adult and $25 for kids aged 12 and under. Reservations are available here.

1840 W North Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 757-4444
Visit Website

6. Cafe Robey

1600 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
A slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream on top.
Cafe Robey’s Thanksgiving dinner will be served buffet-style.
Mistey Nguyen

The restaurant on the ground floor of the Robey hotel is hosting Thanksgiving dinner between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Guests will sit down to roasted turkey breast and leg and roasted cauliflower with caper pesto (vegetarian selection) plus an assortment of holiday sides and desserts. The cost is $50 per person. Book a reservation here.

1600 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(872) 315-3084
Visit Website

7. Maple & Ash

8 W Maple St, Chicago, IL 60610

Go all out and splurge on Thanksgiving at one of Chicago’s top steakhouses. Maple & Ash will have its regular menu on offer so celebrate the day with caviar, fire-roasted seafood towers, ricotta agnolotti, wood-fired steaks and chops, and much more. Traditionalists can order a special Thanksgiving plate filled with black truffle turkey, brussels sprouts, chanterelles, pomme puree, and black truffle jus for $70. Reservations are available here.

8 W Maple St
Chicago, IL 60610
(312) 944-8888
Visit Website

8. Bistronomic

840 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

This Gold Coast bistro has a special Thanksgiving prix fixe meal for $75 per person (the artisanal cheese plate is $15 extra) with a variety of appetizer, entree, and dessert options to satisfy vegetarians and people who just hate turkey and pumpkin pie. Reservations are available from noon to 8:30 p.m. on OpenTable.

840 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 944-8400
Visit Website

9. WoodWind

259 E Erie St 18th floor, Chicago, IL 60611

Situated on the 18th floor of Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Lavin Family Pavilion, WoodWind delivers refined contemporary American cuisine. Guests will sit down to a three-course prix fixe dinner on Thanksgiving and choose from dishes like chickpea fries, fire-roasted carrots almondine, grilled short rib, pan-seared salmon, chicken Wellington, roasted turkey, apple brown betty, and more. The holiday menu is $65 per person. Reservations are available here.

259 E Erie St 18th floor
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 283-4270
Visit Website

10. Lure Fishbar

616 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611

It’s not just only fresh seafood and sushi at this New York import in River North. For Thanksgiving, Lure Fishbar will serve a three-course prix fixe menu that includes choices such as cauliflower and roasted garlic soup, roasted turkey with chestnut-sage stuffing, and pumpkin cheesecake. The special is priced at $70 per person. Reservations are available here.

616 N Rush St
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 660-6180
Visit Website

11. Steak 48

615 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
A plated steak.
Beef’s not the only attraction on Thanksgiving at this River North steakhouse.
Steak 48 [Official Photo]

Feast on prime beef and more on Thanksgiving at River North’s Steak 48. The restaurant will be serving its full a la carte menu alongside a special holiday plate of turkey, praline sweet potatoes, truffle whipped potatoes, stuffing, and gravy. Reservations are available here.

615 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 266-4848
Visit Website

12. Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654

Revered for being a quintessential Chicago steakhouse, Gene & Georgetti has been giving diners memorable experiences since 1941. On Thanksgiving, the old-school restaurant will have a $90 prix fixe menu that includes garbage salad, crab cakes, roast turkey, broiled salmon, tomahawk rib eye, pecan pie, apple tart, and much more. Book reservations here.

500 N Franklin St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 527-3718
Visit Website

13. Chicago Cut Steakhouse

300 N LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654

Located along the Chicago River, Chicago Cut delivers first-class steaks and pretty views. Diners who stop in on Thanksgiving can expect a holiday spread featuring choice of starter, maple-glazed turkey with apricot cornbread and cranberry sauce, sides, and pumpkin or apple pie. The cost is $125 per adult and $50 for kids. Reservations are available here.

300 N LaSalle Dr
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 329-1800
Visit Website

14. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

1 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601

Visit the seafood and steak chain on Thanksgiving for its regular menu plus a turkey dinner. The special — priced at $32 per person — includes choice of soup or salad, roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, apple squash casserole, seasonal veggies, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes and gravy. A children’s plate is also available for $10. Book a table here.

1 E Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
(312) 923-7226
Visit Website

15. PB&J

205 N Peoria St, Chicago, IL 60607
A Thanksgiving hoagie filled with turkey, cranberry, and stuffing.
PB&J is one of the most budget-friendly options for a Thanksgiving meal.
PB&J [Official Photo]

West Loop hangout PB&J is offering an affordable Thanksgiving meal that won’t break the bank. For just $25, guests can enjoy butternut squash soup, turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, and apple or pumpkin pie. Book a table here.

205 N Peoria St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 498-7080
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

1401 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

Celebrate Thanksgiving with three courses of holiday favorites at the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant. The prix fixe menu includes choices such as lobster bisque, butternut squash soup, apple and blue cheese salad, roasted turkey, garlic whipped potatoes, stuffing, and pecan bourbon pie. The cost is $49 per person. Reservations are available here.

1401 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
(312) 786-1401
Visit Website

17. Ascione Bistro

1500 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615

Ascione Bistro in Hyde Park is a family favorite for Italian food. The restaurant will offer a three-course prix fixe menu for $44 per person on Thanksgiving. The meal includes butternut squash soup or Mediterranean salad, roasted turkey with sides, and choice of dessert. Book a reservation here.

1500 E 55th St
Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 363-8161
Visit Website

18. Majani

7167 S Exchange Ave, Chicago, IL 60649

Vegans have a friend in Majani with a $30-per-person dinner that includes tofu turkey, cornbread dressing and gravy, mac & cheese, candied sweet potatoes, collard greens, and fresh cranberry sauce. Desserts, such as sweet potato pie and peach cobbler, can be added. Email catering@majani.biz or call 773-359-2791 to order.

7167 S Exchange Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
(773) 359-4019
Visit Website

Related Maps