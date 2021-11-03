Where to Dine on Thanksgiving in Chicago

Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, November 25, but it’s not too late to make last-minute plans. Leave the hard work to someone else this year and treat the family to an excellent holiday meal prepared by the experts. The following restaurants in and around Chicago — which occupy the unceded traditional homelands of the Kiikaapoi, Peoria, Kaskaskia, Bodéwadmiakiwen (Potawatomi), and Myaamia tribes — still have reservations available and will offer turkey, all the traditional fixin’s, pies, and more. And perhaps best of all, there will be no fights over who has to do the dishes. That’s something everyone can be thankful for.

As of August 20, the city has mandated that everyone wear facial coverings while indoors. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.