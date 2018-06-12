 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
USA v Vietnam: Group E - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Sophia Smith leads Team USA.
Getty

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Chicago

Catch all the soccer — ahem — football action

by Ashok Selvam Updated
Sophia Smith leads Team USA.
| Getty
by Ashok Selvam Updated
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway with games going through the final on Sunday, August 20. While most bars will realize this as August approaches, these bars are no front runners. They’re geared to soccer fans and are ready for the tournament. Check out Eater Chicago’s best picks for every slide tackle and corner.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Green Post

The Green Post fashioned itself as a whisky bar with European pub grub. They’re hosting Team USA watch parties and are giving away prizes. The pub chips are a quality dish.

4749 N Rockwell St, Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 754-0632
A classic bar. Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

The Globe Pub

Long known as the top international soccer bar in Chicago, The Globe Pub reopened from an extensive renovation just in time for the World Cup. Expect large international crowds at this North Center staple for all games which will be shown on its new TVs, plus a new food menu and large beer list.

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 871-3757
Facebook/The Globe

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

This neighborhood favorite Irish pub and restaurant in North Center will screen the matches. The popular eatery also serves other traditional Irish food, beer, and whiskey, and offers traditional Irish music.

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 248-3905
Facebook/Mrs. Murphy & Sons

A. J. Hudson's Public House

This British pub in Lakeview is another of Chicago’s top soccer bars, which will screen every match with sound on its 30 TVs, has 110 beers on tap, a menu of British bar food, and sidewalk patio.

3801 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 348-2767
Facebook/A.J. Hudson’s

Kirkwood Bar & Grill

This Lakeview bar has been long a safe space for college sports and Chicago Cubs fans. Beyond the drink specials, the outdoor TVs make the patios that much cooler.

2934 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 770-0700
The Albion Manor

This English pub near the corner of Webster and Clybourn is an intimate affair with upscale pub food — the wings alone are worth the visit. Owned by the team behind the Globe, they’ve always been friendly to soccer fans and will continue to be.

1480 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 697-4686
A bar with dark wood stools. Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

The Moonlighter

The Moonlighter, the new-ish sports and burger bar with a massive patio from the owners of Scofflaw, will show World Cup action in Logan Square. Well-made bar food, cocktail pitchers, and a vegan menu for soccer fans who don’t eat meat are also on the docket.

3204 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 360-8896
A blue building sits far back with the words “the Moonlighter” written in yellow. In front, there is a large patio with yellow umbrellas over black tables. Two short wooden walls separate the patio from the sidewalk. Courtesy of The Moonlighter

Cleos Bar And Grill

The self-proclaimed “home of international soccer,” Cleos in Ukrainian Village will show every game on its many TVs. Look for daily food and drink specials, a large back patio, and soccer fans of all stripes.

1935 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 243-5600
Yelp/Cleos

Fado Irish Pub

This River North Irish bar also claims to be “the No. 1 soccer bar in Chicago,” which will show most games, offer food and drink specials, and contests for patrons who predict match winners and scores.

100 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 836-0066
Facebook/Fado

Tanta Chicago

River North Peruvian hotspot Tanta is always a solid spot for international affairs with its rooftop terrace. To eat and drink, expect empanadas, cebiches, sandwiches, pisco sours, sangrias, and more.

118 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 222-9700
Facebook/Tanta

Monarch & Lion, A British Pub

Monarch & Lion is a new Streeterville pub with British food from the owners of Rooh Chicago and Bar Goa. The food is traditional with fish and chips and chicken tikka for a dash of South Asian influence. The bar’s owners would like to make this a hub for international sports, so soccer fans would be smart to mark their territory. 

302 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 973-2623
Chris Peters/Eater Chicago

Passport Bar Room

This dimly lit bar in West Town at the corner of Ashland and Grand, sports 17 TV screens and an upscale bar menu. It’s from the owners of Azul Mariscos and will draw fans of South American clubs. There’s also a basement bar to hang out after the game. That can a boon when your club loses and you want to forget about sport.

1601 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 877-5241
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Ranalli's West Loop

This pizza bar in West Loop is always a good call for sports fans with its proximity to the United Center. Always a popular spot for college (American) football fans, the bar is bringing that kind of attitude with drink and food specials.

1326 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 981-7100
