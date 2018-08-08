Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Along the Chicago River

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Along the Chicago River

Chicago’s lakefront gets all the attention, and there’s no denying that the skyline and endless water views are pretty spectacular (not to mention the beaches). But the Chicago River has its charms, too. Downtown, it’s a perfect spot to admire the city’s architecture. Further north or south, it’s a quiet, green refuge. Either way, it’s a joy to explore by boat or kayak. And then, afterward, here are some spots along the shoreline to eat and drink and watch the world float by.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.