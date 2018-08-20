 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A bowl of bagna cauda and tomato sauce on a plate of with a fan of toast
S.K.Y. in Pilsen is open for dinner seven days a week.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Outstanding Chicago Restaurants That Are Open Every Day

These spots will never disappoint hungry customers

by Aimee Levitt and Eater Staff
S.K.Y. in Pilsen is open for dinner seven days a week.
| Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago
by Aimee Levitt and Eater Staff

Everybody deserves time off, especially folks in the hospitality industry. But it can be frustrating for hungry diners who just want something to eat to learn that the restaurant where they were looking forward to eating is closed for the day. But none of the restaurants on this list will disappoint: they’re all open seven days a week.

As of January 3, the city has mandated that those ages 5 and up be fully vaccinated and masked at public places indoors while not actively eating or drinking. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Little Bad Wolf

1541 W Bryn Mawr Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 942-6399
(773) 942-6399
Boasting one of the best burgers in Chicago, Little Bad Wolf is an essential Andersonville spot. No matter what day it is, folks can devour said burger plus tacos, baos, fried shrimp, fried chicken, and more. The extensive beer and whiskey list is similarly impressive. Order online here.

A burger with a basket of fries.
Little Bad Wolf’s burger is a can’t-miss.
Little Bad Wolf [Official Photo]

2. Kie-Gol-Lanee

5004 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
(872) 241-9088
(872) 241-9088
Kie-Gol-Lanee (“Old Stone” in the Zapotec dialect) is the phonetic spelling of Santa María Quiegolani, a small Oaxacan village in this state’s southern sierra. Here is where siblings and co-owners María and Reynel Mendoza and María’s husband, Léonides Ramos, grew up and learned to cook with recipes passed down through generations. The two-time Bib Gourmand Award-winning team pays homage to their hometown with their offerings. The menu includes well-known regional staples like their Oaxacan-style red or green tamales cooked in banana leaves, red mole, and traditional tlayudas, as well as more exotic dishes featuring quail, rabbit, wild boar, and seasonally, grasshoppers. The environment is relaxed, and the Oaxacan servers are well-informed. 

Save room for dessert — try their café de olla and tres leches cake.

3. Baha Restaurant

4842 W Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
(773) 283-8984
(773) 283-8984
Diners embark on a culinary trip to the Mexican coast for fresh seafood at this Belmont Cragin restaurant. The kitchen specializes in mariscos, including a variety of ceviches, fish and shrimp dishes, and a beautiful tower of shrimp, fish, crab, and mango called “Torre Sears.” Large parties can opt for the platters full of fried red snapper, stuffed lobster tail, prawns, crab legs, and more. The beverage list leans on agave-based cocktails like margaritas and mezcalitas.

4. Tandoor Char House

2652 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 327-2652
(773) 327-2652
For years, Tandoor Char House has stayed in its lane — a South Asian restaurant that fills the niche for quality Punjabi classics that most Americans know about. But as Chicago’s IQ for South Asian food increased, Char House began introducing more fusion dishes like spicy chicken wings, burgers, and steaks. While naan and chicken tikka are delicious, take a chance on the newer dishes. 

5. Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 276-7110
(773) 276-7110
Logan Square’s popular gastropub has been around since 2010 and is open from lunch to dinner every day of the week. The dishes by chef Maxwell Robbins change frequently to highlight what’s in season, but expect to find options such as wild boar sloppy joes, grilled duck liver, broiled oysters, and roast chicken. There’s a huge collection of whiskeys to sip too. Order carryout here or delivery here.

A table of diners sharing a variety of dishes.
Guests can enjoy a meal and also rent a room upstairs to stay in at Longman & Eagle.
Longman & Eagle [Official Photo]

6. Paulie Gee's

2451 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 360-1072
(773) 360-1072
New York pizza expert Paulie Gee’s makes great Neapolitan-inspired pies with atypical toppings, like the “Hellboy” — fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, spicy soppressata, parmesan, and hot honey. There are also plenty of vegan options as well as Detroit-style squares. Only the Logan Square and Loyola locations are open on Mondays. Place orders here.

7. Le Bouchon

1958 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 862-6600
(773) 862-6600
Le Bouchon is a versatile neighborhood bistro where guests can celebrate a special occasion or just unwind after a long day with a couple glasses of wine. Enjoy French classics, such as onion tart, salade Lyonnaise, steak frites, and roast duck, in a cozy and charming dining room. On Mondays, bottles are half-priced.

8. Tzuco

720 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 374-8995
(312) 374-8995
Chef-owner Carlos Gaytan uses French techniques to craft bold and imaginative Mexican flavors at his upscale River North restaurant Tzuco. Refined versions of guacamole, cochinita pibil, and tuna ceviche are all present on the menu alongside originals like French onion soup with poblano peppers and carne asada served with chipotle goat cheese fondue.

9. Piccolo Sogno

464 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0077
(312) 421-0077
One of Chicago’s top Italian spots, Piccolo Sogno offers some of the city’s best Neapolitan pies and great handmade pastas. The lush outdoor patio is a a big attraction too. Order here for carryout.

A plate of seafood pasta.
Rustic Italian plates and wines make Piccolo Sogno a Chicago favorite.
Galdones Photography/Piccolo Sogno

10. Bavette's Bar & Boeuf

218 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 624-8154
(312) 624-8154
Indulge in dry-aged steaks and seafood towers — with sexy Parisian flair — at Hogsalt Hospitality’s popular destination Bavette’s.

A plate of steak on a table.
Bavette’s offers an intimate and lavish experience.
Bavette’s [Official Photo]

11. Momotaro

820 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 733-4818
(312) 733-4818
Sushi, grilled skewers, and composed Japanese plates are the winning formula for Momotaro. And there are Japanese whiskies and sakes as well at Boka Restaurant Group’s crown jewel on Mondays. Order online here.

12. Greek Islands

200 S Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 782-9855
(312) 782-9855
Arguably the most popular Greek restaurant in town, Greek Islands dishes out comforting and reliable staples. From saganaki and avgolemono soup to grilled octopus and roasted leg of lamb, the expansive menu has it all. And the portions are quite generous. There’s a second location in Lombard.

13. S.K.Y.

1239 W 18th St
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 846-1077
(312) 846-1077
Stephen Gillanders’s creative modern restaurant in Pilsen offers an elevated dining experience at approachable prices. The globally-inspired menu features dishes like black truffle croquettes, Maine lobster dumplings, foie gras bibimbap, and fried chicken served with fermented hot sauce and creamed corn.

14. Dolo Restaurant and Bar

2222 S Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 877-5117
(312) 877-5117
Chinatown never sleeps and Dolo is among the neighborhood’s many restaurants that don’t take a day off. Stop in for dim sum, fresh seafood, and a host of classic Cantonese dishes. There’s also a full bar as well as on-site parking. Online ordering is available here.

15. Yassa African Restaurant

3511 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60653
(773) 488-5599
(773) 488-5599
The flavors of Senegal shine at Yassa. Owners Madieye and Awa Gueye whip up specialties like fataya (deep fried pastry filled with salmon), yassa (a spicy dish of meat or fish marinated in onions, mustard, and lemon), and maafe (peanut stew with cubes of lamb). The dining space is also decked out with traditional West African décor. Online ordering is available here.

16. Pearl's Place Restaurant

3901 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60653
(773) 285-1700
(773) 285-1700
Whether it’s the weekend or a Monday, this Bronzeville institution serves an endless supply of Southern soul foods. There’s an a la carte menu but the best bet is to go with the buffet option. Items include specialty omelets, fried chicken, braised oxtails, smoked ham hock, smothered short ribs, and more. In addition, breakfast is available all day. Online orders can be placed here.

A dish of shrimp and grits.
Pearl’s Place is known for its soul food buffet.
Pearl’s Place [Official Photo]

17. Honey 1 BBQ

746 E 43rd St
Chicago, IL 60653
(773) 285-9455
(773) 285-9455

Barbecue enthusiasts adore the outstanding smoked meats coming out of this celebrated Bronzeville joint. Owner Robert Adams Sr. and his family cook tender ribs, rib tips, and hot links over wood fire in an aquarium-style glass smoker. They also offer other items like wings, fried fish, brisket, and pulled pork.

18. Ja' Grill Hyde Park

1510 E Harper Ct
Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 752-5375
(773) 752-5375
Ja’Grill has been thriving ever since it left Lincoln Park for Hyde Park several years ago. Here, they’ve gone all out with Jamaican décor and murals throughout the space. Of course, they brought the infamous Ja’ Rum Punch with them – and it’s more potent than ever. Food consists of classic Jamaican cuisine, from heaving plates of jerk chicken with rice and peas to a host of curry dishes (chicken, goat, red snapper) and hearty stews. 

19. Mini Hut

6659 W Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-2115
(773) 586-2115
Garfield Ridge’s Mini Hut is short on frills, but niceties aren’t necessary when there’s phenomenal fried chicken involved. The secret? The meat is brined overnight, dredged in butter-flavored flour, and pressure fried for 25 minutes. The result is golden pieces of crackling bird that’s juicy to the bone and worth the wait. Just make sure to call ahead.

20. Al Bawadi Grill

7216 W 87th St
Bridgeview, IL 60455
(708) 599-1999
(708) 599-1999
Head to Bridgeview for the finest Middle Eastern food in the area. The southwest suburb has many excellent restaurants, including Al Bawadi Grill. Feast on mezze, kibbeh, wood-grilled meats, shawarma, and much more. The Arabian-style décor makes guests feel at home while servers dressed in traditional attires also add to the festive atmosphere. A second outpost is located in Niles. Online ordering is available here.

A plate of grilled meats and rice.
Diners are treated to a captivating Middle Eastern experience at Al Bawadi Grill.
Al Bawadi Grill [Official Photo]

