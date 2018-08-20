Outstanding Chicago Restaurants That Are Open Every Day

Everybody deserves time off, especially folks in the hospitality industry. But it can be frustrating for hungry diners who just want something to eat to learn that the restaurant where they were looking forward to eating is closed for the day. But none of the restaurants on this list will disappoint: they’re all open seven days a week.

As of January 3, the city has mandated that those ages 5 and up be fully vaccinated and masked at public places indoors while not actively eating or drinking. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.