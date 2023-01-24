 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A pan pizza with a hand sprinkling cheese on top.
Milly’s Pizza in the Pan serves a wonderful rendition of Chicago-style deep dish.
Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

The Essential Pizza Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago’s pizza scene features a myriad of styles from deep dish, to tavern, to Neapolitan

by Ashok Selvam and Eater Staff
Milly’s Pizza in the Pan serves a wonderful rendition of Chicago-style deep dish.
| Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago
by Ashok Selvam and Eater Staff

The politics of pizza in Chicago always spark fierce debate. Whether it’s deep dish or thin crust, staunch supporters on both sides will never relent. Fortunately, pizzaiolos across the city are specializing in a variety of different styles in order to satisfy everyone. Some places have been around for decades while others are relative newcomers, but they’re all pushing boundaries and making an impact on the local scene. The following list is just a sampling of the wonderful pizzerias in Chicago, and many favorites may have been omitted.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

George's Deep Dish

Although most of Chicago’s beloved deep dish specialists have been around for ages, a couple of newcomers are doing great things that merit major attention. At George’s in Edgewater, chef-owner George Bumbaris uses a sourdough crust with a dash of sweet that may remind diners of a Greek pastry. The crispy edges are covered in caramelized cheese, like at Pequod’s. The intriguing creations, which are named after famous Georges, range from Clooney’s ER (pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon) to Michael’s S&M (spaghetti, meatballs, ricotta, roasted garlic). The restaurant is carryout- and delivery-only and prepares just a small number of pizzas each day. Online orders can be placed here.

6221 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 801-1551
(773) 801-1551

Milly's Pizza In The Pan

In 2020, Robert Maleski plunged into pizza making and launched a virtual restaurant before eventually moving into a permanent home in Uptown in early 2022. His take on pan pizza is inspired by Chicago legend Burt Katz (Burt’s Place) and sports a ring of caramelized mozzarella around the dough. The crunchy crust holds lots of cheese and tomato sauce, and is adorned with topping combinations like Que Suerte (pineapple, cherry tomatoes, jalapeno, brown sugar bacon) and Craigslist.org (peppadew peppers, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, spinach, ricotta). All pies are also finished with dollops of fresh mozzarella. Orders can be placed here.

1005 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL 60640
(224) 656-4732
(224) 656-4732
A pizza in a pan.
Milly’s has quickly become a Chicago favorite for pan pizza.
Milly’s Pizza in the Pan [Official Photo]

Jimmy's Pizza Cafe

Chicagoans can appreciate good pizza, even if it’s New York-style. Jimmy’s features excellent crispy and chewy slices that beg to be folded and scarfed down. Call it the Great Unifier. Jimmy’s moved to a larger location in early 2022 and expanded its dine-in seating capacity. Online ordering is available here.

2434 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 293-6992
(773) 293-6992
Several pizzas displayed on a counter.
Jimmy’s is one of the best at New York-style slices.
Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

Crust Fund Pizza

Crust Fund Pizza is the little pop-up that could. From John Carruthers, a home chef and marketing professional for Revolution Brewing, Crust Fund is a way for him to showcase his passion for pizza. He takes orders via Instagram (drops happen monthly). Customers don’t pay Carruthers though; they donate money to a charity of his choice in exchange for the secret back alley location where they can pick up a pie. The pizza is mostly Chicago thin crust, but look for a variety of specials. And be quick to lock in an order as drops sell out instantly.

North Side, Chicago, IL

Forno Rosso

Forno Rosso survived the pandemic, a challenging period when dine-in wasn’t reliable. Most pizzerias encourage takeout, but Forno Rosso adheres to the strict rules set in Italy for Neapolitan pizza. So takeout is a no-no; the belief is the pie’s quality will drop below acceptable standards during transportation. Now that COVID restrictions have relaxed, the dining room is once again full of guests enjoying some of the city’s best thin crust pizzas, made with ingredients imported from Italy. The West Loop location has also reopened after a remodel.

3719 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 295-5697
(773) 295-5697

Zazas Pizzeria

Zazas is has built a Lakeview following with New York style pizzas that fall into the new Neapolitan category with thin, chewy, and foldable crusts topped with ingredients like truffled mushrooms, Calabrian chili, and soppressata. The rotating menu includes a bacon ham pie (red onions, Calabrian chili, cotija cheese, Sichuan garlic oil, scallions), a white pie (garlic, olive oil, whipped ricotta, mozzarella, basil, sesame seed crust), and a truffle mushroom pie (shiitake mushrooms, rosemary, garlic truffle cream, goat cheese, sea salt). Grandma-style pizzas are also available in limited quantities, and the restaurant is BYOB — plus they have the coolest vintage arcade video game machine around, we’re talking an endless supply of titles from the most obscure systems. Online ordering can be placed here.

3037 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 661-6389
(773) 661-6389
A person holding a tray of pizza.
Zazas’ New York-style pizzas are loaded with intriguing toppings.
Zazas Pizzeria [Official Photo]

Pat's Pizza

Pat’s thin and crispy crust is so good that it would make a South Side jealous. This might be the best tavern pie in town. The sausage is mixed in-house and always a satisfying bite. The crusts are impossibly thin, and the family-owned pie shop has become masters at the art of consistency. Online ordering is available here.

2679 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 248-0168
(773) 248-0168
A person cutting a pizza.
Pat’s tavern-style pies are among Chicago’s best.
Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

Paulie Gee's

The Brooklyn-based pizzeria arrived with lots of hype surrounding its Neapolitan-inspired offerings and managed to live up to those lofty expectations. The wood-fired creations include Greenpointer (mozzarella, baby arugula, olive oil, lemon juice, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano) and Hellboy (mozzarella, Italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata piccante, Parmigiano Reggiano, Mike’s Hot Honey). There’s a vegan menu that uses special dairy-free cheese, and the menu features Detroit-style squares with cup and char pepperoni. The Wicker Park location focuses on New York-style slices. Online ordering is available here.

2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 360-1072
(773) 360-1072

Pequod's

Pequod’s has become the standard for deep dish in Chicago with its unique caramelized crust. At Pequod’s, order pies loaded with sausage, spinach, ground beef, giardiniera, and more and see how a burnt, cheesy crust can drastically enhance an already-great classic. The original location is in Morton Grove. Order online here. Beware: Peak dinner times get busy, so be prepared to wait. Also beware: busy times may lead to an erosion in quality, so middle-of-the-week ordering may get customers a more delicious pie.

2207 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 327-1512
(773) 327-1512

Bungalow by Middle Brow

Pizza and beer are an immaculate pairing and also the main attractions at this Logan Square brewpub. Focusing on fermentation, Bungalow by Middle Brow makes exceptional breads along with wild and experimental brews. The thin, chewy crust is activated with a sourdough starter, which gives the dough a pleasant tanginess. Toppings are sourced from local farms, and the lineup includes options like margherita, mushroom, and seasonal pies. On Tuesdays, Middle Brow features a fresh take on tavern-style pizza that’s worth a trip.

2840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
The edge of a pizza. Chris Peter/Eater Chicago

Piece Brewery & Pizzeria

The place is usually packed and there’s often a wait, but it’s easy to understand why people love the pies at Piece. The New Haven-style thin crust pizzas can be customized with red or white sauce and topped with an enormous list of eclectic ingredients, including mashed potatoes, artichoke hearts, broccoli, clams, and meatballs. Also check out the special pizzas featuring Doug Sohn’s (Hot Doug’s) Atomic Sausage and Honey Butter’s fried chicken. Online ordering is available here.

1927 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 772-4422
(773) 772-4422

Pizza Friendly Pizza

Pizza Friendly Pizza is next door to the legendary Empty Bottle — a Chicago institution for live music. Owner Bruce Finkelman turned to Noah Sandoval, chef at Michelin-starred Oriole, to create a unique Sicilian-inspired pie that’s crunchy and light. Sandoval’s pizzas bridge various styles and are as fun as they are sophisticated. Keep an eye out for special toppings like confit pork, black garlic, and miso onions. Online orders can be placed here.

1039 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 395-2483
(773) 395-2483
Four square slices of pizza on a folded white napkin.
Pizza Friendly Pizza’s Sicilian-style slices are unlike any other in Chicago.
Clayton Hauck/Pizza Friendly Pizza

Professor Pizza

“Professor Pizza” is a persona dreamed up by Anthony Scardino, a competitive pizza maker with an enthusiasm in sharing his Italian American roots with the world. Operating out of a Humboldt Park ghost kitchen, Scardino slings New York, Chicago-tavern, Sicilian, and Grandma-style pies. Variety is the spice of life, and that’s a lesson the professor stresses. Stay tuned, the operation will soon move and announce the location of their new home.

3220 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60651
(224) 406-3575
(224) 406-3575

Labriola Chicago

Rich Labriola runs a baking empire (he also owns the Chicago locations of LA-based Stan’s Donuts) and several years ago, he opened a restaurant off the Mag Mile where tourists can find deep-dish pizzas without waiting in long lines, as is the custom at the usual downtown suspects. The pies come with a ring of caramelized cheese, the sauce is a nice balance between sweet and bitter, and the crust is rarely soggy. Toppings-wise, the Russo Sausage is always a crowd-pleaser. Place an online order here.

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 955-3100
(312) 955-3100

Bonci

Pizza craftsman Gabriele Bonci introduced his world-famous restaurant to America in 2017 with a West Loop location. The Roman-style pizza al taglio — baked in large rectangular trays and sold by weight — boasts a focaccia-like crust and ever-changing topping combinations that include cured meats, artisanal cheeses, and other seasonal ingredients. Online orders can be placed here. The pizzas are also available at Dom’s Kitchen and Market in Lincoln Park and Old Town.

161 N Sangamon St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 243-4016
(312) 243-4016

Roots Handmade Pizza - South Loop

Quad Cities Pizza isn’t a gimmick. This style features malted crust and pies cut into strips. Roots Pizza is very kid friendly, but not at the expense of quality. It’s a unique pizza experience where parents can order a simple for the younglings and then indulge in ordering one of the specials with toppings curated by one of a list of top chefs from around the city, including the taco pizza, Korean fried chicken, and tikka masala. The salads and cheesesticks are also top notch. There are locations in West Town, Lincoln Square, South Loop, and Old Town.

744 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605
(773) 645-4909
(773) 645-4909

Vito & Nick's

Pizza enthusiasts flock to this revered stalwart on the far South Side for some of the finest cracker-like thin crust pies in the city. The crispy dough can be topped with a plethora of ingredients, ranging from shrimp and anchovies to sliced beef and sausage. It’s best paired with a cold pint of Old Style. Bring some bills as the restaurant is cash only.

8433 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60652
(773) 735-2050
(773) 735-2050

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Lou Malnati’s appearance on this list is more than a lifetime achievement award. Though ownership is pursuing expansion, the deep-dish masters, which originated in suburban Lincolnwood, continue to deliver a quality product with innovations like buttercrust, low-carb sausage crust, and more. The deep dish at Lou’s is very good, even though most Chicagoans don’t want to wait in line. You know if a local loves you if they’re willing to take a tourist. The thin-crust tavern style is also solid and a good place to introduce locals to both styles at once if visits are short. No one cares about Emily anyway.

439 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 828-9800
(312) 828-9800
Lou Malnati’s pizza Lou Malnati’s

My Pi Pizza

My Pi is another treasured Chicago deep-dish den with locations in the suburbs and Bucktown. This pizza stand specializes in the spinach soufflé which comes with gobs of cheese and spinach stuffed into a pie topped with a sweet and tangy sauce. 

2010 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 394-6900
(773) 394-6900

Kim's Uncle Pizza

Kim’s Uncle Pizza serves the same tavern-style pizza that Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream served in Bridgeport. Super crispy and with premium toppings, this is artisan Chicago style. The pizzeria was purchased by the Marszewskis, the family behind Maria’s Community Bar and Marz Community Brewing. Family members have fond memories of working at the pizzeria as teens and now have the means to give suburban Westmont destination-worthy pizza. 

207 N Cass Ave, Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 963-1900
(630) 963-1900

