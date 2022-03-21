Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Chicago

Whether its a moment of celebration or a pedestrian weekday afternoon, there’s a special joy that comes from sinking ones fork into a perfect slice of cake. Funfetti cake, caramel cake, tres leches, vegan — no matter one’s flavor preference or dietary caveat, Chicago’s bustling bakery scene is bursting with possibilities from Andersonville to Chatham. Here are some of the city’s best by-the-slice cake options to devour at a cafe table or inhale privately at home, no planning necessary; just waltz right in, grab a slice, and let the good times roll.
For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.Read More