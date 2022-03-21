 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A slice of cake lays on its side on a plate.
Chatham’s Brown Sugar Bakery is among the best in the city.
Brown Sugar Bakery

Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Chicago

The best destinations when the craving strikes for just one slice of tres leches cake or funfetti cake or red velvet

by Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt
Chatham’s Brown Sugar Bakery is among the best in the city.
| Brown Sugar Bakery
by Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt

Whether its a moment of celebration or a pedestrian weekday afternoon, there’s a special joy that comes from sinking ones fork into a perfect slice of cake. Funfetti cake, caramel cake, tres leches, vegan — no matter one’s flavor preference or dietary caveat, Chicago’s bustling bakery scene is bursting with possibilities from Andersonville to Chatham. Here are some of the city’s best by-the-slice cake options to devour at a cafe table or inhale privately at home, no planning necessary; just waltz right in, grab a slice, and let the good times roll.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. A Taste of Heaven

5401 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
This cozy, kid-friendly bakery in Andersonville offers ten different cakes by the slice, including four separate varieties of chocolate. The menu also includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner in case you need to justify the cake as dessert.

2. Lost Larson (Andersonville)

5318 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
The Princess Cake was made famous on the fifth season of The Great British Bake Off when the contestants had to create the traditional Swedish layer cake of vanilla cake, pastry cream, whipped cream, raspberry preserves topped with a layer of green marzipan. Contemporary Scandinavian bakery Lost Larson — helmed by ex-Grace pastry wizard Bobby Schaffer — is one of the few places in Chicago that sells it by the slice— and here, it’s made by experienced professionals. Lost Larson also offers carrot cake by the slice. There’s also a Wicker Park location.

3. Chiu Quon Bakery

1127 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Chinatown’s oldest bakery is a destination for Chicagoans on the South Side and in Uptown with visitors on the hunt for traditional Hong Kong-style pastries, bao, and dim sum, but it also offers cake by the slice in flavors like green tea, mixed fruit, strawberry mousse, and more.

4. Lutz Cafe & Pastry Shop

2458 W Montrose Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
An old-fashioned European style bakery, Lutz serves continental classics like linzer torte, black forest cake, and chocolate and mocha mousse cakes by the slice. During the holiday season, look out for the extremely rare multilayered chimney cake, cooked on a spit.

5. Dinkel's Bakery

3329 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
While Dinkel’s may be most celebrated for its stollen and paczki, don’t overlook its daily selection of super-rich European tortes, filled with mousse and cream and ganache, or its carrot cake, made from a 100-year-old recipe. If that’s too refined, however, check out the Atomic Torte, a mash-up of chocolate and vanilla cake, custard, whipped cream, strawberries, and bananas.

6. Jennivee's Bakery

3301 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
This esteemed Filipino-influenced bakery is hidden away from the commotion of Wrigley Field to offer a charming array of cakes that are available for delivery via Grubhub (that’s especially useful for those who want a slice late at night). The house favorite is the Purple Velvet with ube. Snickers mousse and white chocolate matcha are other highlights.

7. Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Bittersweet is a popular destination for wedding and special occasion cakes, but it also whips up fresh cakes every day that customers can enjoy by the slice. Regular options include cheesecake, flourless chocolate cake, and chocolate peanut butter torte, but there’s always a special cake of the month.

8. Sweet Mandy B's Bakery

1208 W Webster Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Sweet Mandy B’s is justly celebrated for its cupcakes, but for those who simply must have their cake in layered and wedge form, slices of chocolate and yellow cake are available with chocolate and vanilla frosting. There are also special seasonal offerings, like rainbow-colored Pride Cake in June.

9. Pie, Pie My Darling

2636 W Chicago Ave Suite 1
Chicago, IL 60622
Visit Website

Despite the name, virtual baker Pie, Pie My Darling also makes cake — because cake and pie are both good and should not be at war, especially in the very limited vegan market. Options include chocolate, funfetti, lemon, and chocolate-covered strawberry. For those who prefer a sit-down experience, Pie, Pie My Darling’s slices are available at Handlebar and Paulie Gee’s in Wicker Park, Upton’s Breakroom in West Town, and Madame Zuzu’s in suburban Highland Park.

10. Aya Pastry

1332 W Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60642
Aya Bakery’s treats are available at many cafes around town as well as the flagship in West Town. The store rotates a pair of cake slices daily. Call ahead to find out the day’s selection.

11. Kristoffer's Cafe & Bakery

1733 S Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60608
There are plenty of tempting options at Kristoffer’s, the popular Pilsen landmark that’s served coffee and Mexican desserts for years. But the bakery’s crowning glory is undoubtedly its rich, habit-forming tres leches cake, available by the slice. It’s offered in vanilla, chocolate, and coconut varieties.

12. Eméché Cakery & Cafe

3453 S Prairie Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
Bronzeville’s adorable Eméché Cakery, where owner Janell Richmond has drawn fans with spirit-infused baked goods and intricate custom cakes, brings serious slice game with hits like its Hummingbird cake, bourbon pecan pound cake, and layer cake in various flavors slathered with Oreo buttercream frosting.

13. Weber's Bakery

7055 W Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
Founded in 1930, Weber’s Bakery is a South Side institution known for drawing long, long lines for its brandy-infused paczki and other sugary treats. Sweet-toothed patrons can count on its team for three types of cake slices: colorful funfetti, strawberry buttercream, and Rebecca torte (chocolate cake and buttercream, ganache, raspberry).

A long row of funfetti cake slices
After 92 years, Weber’s knows a thing or two about cake.
Weber’s Bakery

14. Brown Sugar Bakery

328 E 75th St
Chicago, IL 60619
Widely hailed as one of Chicagos best — and best-loved — sweets shops, Brown Sugar Bakery has tons of slices from owner Stephanie Hart’s famous cakes for patrons to grab on-the-go. The spot’s caramel cake has a following unto itself, though patrons would do well to explore flavors like pineapple coconut, lemon, and red velvet. Vice President Kamala Harris recommends the German chocolate, which she tried in April 2021 on a visit to Chicago. Brown Sugar has a second outpost in Navy Pier that also sells slices.

Related Maps