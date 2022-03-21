Share All sharing options for: Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Chicago

The best destinations when the craving strikes for just one slice of tres leches cake or funfetti cake or red velvet

Whether its a moment of celebration or a pedestrian weekday afternoon, there’s a special joy that comes from sinking ones fork into a perfect slice of cake. Funfetti cake, caramel cake, tres leches, vegan — no matter one’s flavor preference or dietary caveat, Chicago’s bustling bakery scene is bursting with possibilities from Andersonville to Chatham. Here are some of the city’s best by-the-slice cake options to devour at a cafe table or inhale privately at home, no planning necessary; just waltz right in, grab a slice, and let the good times roll.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.