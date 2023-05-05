 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Hottest New Restaurants in Chicago, May 2023

Chicago’s Essential Ice Cream Shops

Chicago’s Essential Chinese Restaurants

More in Chicago See more maps
A table set with a bottle of bubbly, juices, fries and a sandwich.
Tanta offers bottomless mimosas made with orange juice or chicha morada.
Mistey Nguyen

Where To Indulge With Bottomless Brunch in Chicago

Enjoy those eggs with unlimited mimosas and bloody marys

by Samantha Nelson
View as Map
Tanta offers bottomless mimosas made with orange juice or chicha morada.
| Mistey Nguyen
by Samantha Nelson

Cocktails are a core part of the brunch experience, but some bars and restaurants welcome diners to really relax by keeping the mimosas and bloody marys free-flowing. Bottomless packages are often priced so that they’re a good deal for anyone who wants to have two or three drinks over the course of the meal and can offer more variety beyond the classics by also featuring unlimited sangria, margaritas, or rosé. Relax this weekend by digging into some French toast or chilaquiles while the drinks keep flowing.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Land & Lake Ravenswood

Copy Link

Order a smoked salmon benedict or a vegetarian omelet filled with smashed avocado, vegetable ragout, and goat cheese, and add on 90 minutes of mimosas for $22. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the dining room and the umbrella-shaded rooftop. The same bubbles package is also available at Land & Lake’s Andersonville, Loop, and Rosemont locations and at sibling spots Grant Park Bistro and River North Bistro. Make a reservation here.

1970 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 770-9081
(773) 770-9081

The Butcher’s Tap

Copy Link

Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for $20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. have returned to the Southport Corridor sports bar, which also has TVs on its dog-friendly patio. Catch all the plays while savoring comforting fare such as poutine or fried chicken drizzled with country gravy and served between two buttermilk biscuits with a side of honey butter.

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 325-0123
(773) 325-0123

Lark

Copy Link

The casual North Halsted spot offers 90 minutes of bloody marys, mimosas, bellinis, sangria and canned cocktails from House of Love, Hornitos, and Nutrl for $26.95 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday. A drink and entree purchase is required, with options including chilaquiles made with red or green salsa and Nashville hot fried chicken served over pancakes. Lark also regularly hosts drag brunches with themes such as Queens of Pop or Disney Sing-A-Long. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

3441 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 799-8968
(773) 799-8968

Also featured in:

Gemini

Copy Link

Head to Lincoln Park for 90 minutes worth of mimosas, bloody marys, prickly pear bellinis, margaritas, house wine and Haymarket Chicago Tavern lager for $30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Bring the pooch and grab a seat on the sidewalk to enjoy the drinks with a flight of pastries, French toast bread pudding or eggs benedict. Book a table through Resy.

2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 525-2522
(773) 525-2522

Also featured in:

Cebu

Copy Link

Wicker Park Filipino restaurant Cebu recently expanded its brunch menu and began offering it on weekdays, so there’s no need to wait for the weekend to sample the new savory dishes such as a wagyu breakfast burger with black truffle tamarind potato wedges and an eggplant omelet with garlic rice. Try them while enjoying 90 minutes of bottomless mimosas for $30 or a bloody mary made with truffle-infused vodka. Book at table through Resy.

2211 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 709-9153
(773) 709-9153
Cebu

Also featured in:

LG's Bar & Kitchen

Copy Link

The Irish American sports bar serves bottomless mimosas for $35 during weekend brunch, though the bloody mary bar is just as tempting, offering the chance to choose between classic, spicy, and smoky mixes and pack in plenty of garnishes. The drinks are served alongside hearty fare like an eggs ranchero burrito with Irish cheddar cheese and an applewood bacon and fried egg sandwich on toasted sourdough. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

1525 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610
(312) 888-9368
(312) 888-9368

Brass Tack

Copy Link

Head to the restaurant within the Waldorf Astoria Chicago to sip unlimited pours of still or sparkling rosé chosen by the Gold Coast restaurant’s sommelier for $30. Weekend brunch features equally luxurious food such as a shrimp cocktail with fresh horseradish and coffee cake pancakes with streusel. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

11 E Walton St, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 646-1402
(312) 646-1402

Also featured in:

Barcocina West Town

Copy Link

Get plenty of variety with a $60 two-hour brunch that includes Modelo, punch, house margaritas, mimosas, White Claw, a breakfast buffet, chips & salsa, and a choice of tacos or a brunch dish like chilaquiles or s’mores french toast. The same package is also available at the restaurant’s Lakeview location. Make a reservation on OpenTable.

1814 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 270-4027
(773) 270-4027

Also featured in:

Tanta Chicago

Copy Link

Sparkling wine is served with orange juice or chicha morada, a Peruvian drink made from purple corn, for the $38 90-minute bottomless mimosa package. The drinks are also available a la carte for $13 each alongside espresso martinis, margaritas, empanadas, and ceviche. Come Saturdays for DJ sets on the rooftop. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

118 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 222-9700
(312) 222-9700

Also featured in:

Hub 51

Copy Link

The River North lounge serves brunch Friday through Sunday, cooking up a breakfast sandwich made with pancakes, bacon, American cheese, and egg, and breakfast tacos with eggs, sharp Wisconsin cheddar, and chipotle aioli. Add bottomless mimosas and bellinis made with Giuliana Prosecco to any entree for $35. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

51 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 828-0051
(312) 828-0051

Also featured in:

PLANTA Queen

Copy Link

PLANTA Queen serves endless mimosas and sake sangria for $25 alongside vegan Asian-inspired dishes such as chow fun noodles, kimchi egg fried rice, and ube mochi waffles with coconut cream and caramelized bananas. The luxurious River North restaurant is proof that plant-based dining can feel just as indulgent as a meal with meat. Book a table through Resy.

413 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654
(630) 691-7238
(630) 691-7238

Also featured in:

Radio Room

Copy Link

Slide into a booth or grab a table outside and spend two hours sipping mimosas, micheladas, and bloody marys for $35 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Soak up the drinks with a brioche french toast with candied pistachios or eggs benedict with short rib barbacoa and chipotle hollandaise. Drink offerings also include a Hangover Helper made with vanilla vodka, espresso, Baileys, and Rumchata. Book a spot through OpenTable.

400 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 706-5228
(312) 706-5228

Also featured in:

Recess

Copy Link

The playground for adults with a huge outdoor space featuring giant Jenga, Connect 4, beer pong tables, and dart boards serves bottomless mimosas by the carafe for $27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Get some sun while dining on Nutella French toast with bruleed banana or steak & eggs with banana pepper relish. If the weather turns, head inside and play a board game. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

838 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 801-1181
(312) 801-1181

Also featured in:

Barrio

Copy Link

Brunch Mexican style with fried chicken & churros or a chorizo omelet with chihuahua cheese and crispy potato hash, and add on two hours of mimosas, bloody marys, and bloody marias for $35 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Groups looking to share plenty of drinks can also opt for a pitcher of margaritas or a tower that can be poured at the table. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

353 North Clark, 65 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 940-9900
(312) 940-9900

Also featured in:

Boqueria Fulton Market

Copy Link

Choose from a classic package of unlimited sangria and mimosas for $29 or spring for an expanded version that adds on bloody marys, cava, and Barcelona’s Estrella Damm lager for $45. Both are available for 90 minutes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends along with sweet and savory dishes such as steak and eggs with shishito chimichurri and crispy french toast served with citrus honey. Book a table through Resy.

807 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 257-3177
(312) 257-3177
A woman pours glasses of sangria.
Boqueria offers bottomless sangria and mimosas during brunch.
Liz Clayman

More in Maps

Venteux Brasserie, Cafe & Oyster Bar

Copy Link

The French restaurant within the Pendry Chicago serves an elegant brunch featuring oysters, a croissant egg sandwich, and steak tartare. Add 90 minutes of bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and rosé for $24, or catch up on the latest gossip while sipping the Spill the Tea, a blend of tequila, mezcal, hibiscus, agave, and tajin. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

224 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601
(312) 777-9003
(312) 777-9003

AceBounce

Copy Link

A tropical-themed brunch offered from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 24 includes bottomless mimosas and a build-your-own bloody mary bar, with a buffet starting at 1 p.m. featuring pineapple teriyaki chicken skewers, breakfast pizza, and French toast sticks. The $49.99 21+ bash also features karaoke and unlimited games of ping pong.

230 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60601
(773) 219-0900
(773) 219-0900

Also featured in:

avec Restaurant

Copy Link

Part of the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, Avec also offers a great deal for brunch drinking with bottomless orange and grapefruit mimosas available for $24. Gather some friends to share small plates such as brioche doughnuts with sea salt and vanilla bean and their signature chorizo-stuffed dates with piquillo pepper-tomato sauce. The same menu is also available at the restaurant’s River North location. Book a table through Tock.

615 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 377-2002
(312) 377-2002

Also featured in:

Bandit

Copy Link

Spend two hours drinking mimosas, bloody marys, and bloody marias for $35 starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday or 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dogs are welcome on the patio and there’s even a menu just for them so they won’t look so sad while their best friends eat a short rib benedict with crispy potato hash or chilaquiles with crispy pork belly. Brunch is offered through 3 p.m. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

841 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 666-6061
(312) 666-6061

Also featured in:

Ascione Bistro

Copy Link

Grab a seat on the Hyde Park restaurant’s large covered patio to eat eggs scrambled with Italian sausage or meatball or a plate of basil-pesto gnocchi topped with a poached egg. Add two hours of unlimited orange, grapefruit, and pomegranate mimosas to the meal for $18. A la carte drink offerings include spritzes and a Bloody Mary Italiana garnished with prosciutto and mozzarella cheese.

1500 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 363-8161
(773) 363-8161

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Land & Lake Ravenswood

1970 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60613

Order a smoked salmon benedict or a vegetarian omelet filled with smashed avocado, vegetable ragout, and goat cheese, and add on 90 minutes of mimosas for $22. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the dining room and the umbrella-shaded rooftop. The same bubbles package is also available at Land & Lake’s Andersonville, Loop, and Rosemont locations and at sibling spots Grant Park Bistro and River North Bistro. Make a reservation here.

1970 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 770-9081
(773) 770-9081

The Butcher’s Tap

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for $20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. have returned to the Southport Corridor sports bar, which also has TVs on its dog-friendly patio. Catch all the plays while savoring comforting fare such as poutine or fried chicken drizzled with country gravy and served between two buttermilk biscuits with a side of honey butter.

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 325-0123
(773) 325-0123

Lark

3441 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657

The casual North Halsted spot offers 90 minutes of bloody marys, mimosas, bellinis, sangria and canned cocktails from House of Love, Hornitos, and Nutrl for $26.95 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday. A drink and entree purchase is required, with options including chilaquiles made with red or green salsa and Nashville hot fried chicken served over pancakes. Lark also regularly hosts drag brunches with themes such as Queens of Pop or Disney Sing-A-Long. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

3441 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 799-8968
(773) 799-8968

Gemini

2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Head to Lincoln Park for 90 minutes worth of mimosas, bloody marys, prickly pear bellinis, margaritas, house wine and Haymarket Chicago Tavern lager for $30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Bring the pooch and grab a seat on the sidewalk to enjoy the drinks with a flight of pastries, French toast bread pudding or eggs benedict. Book a table through Resy.

2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 525-2522
(773) 525-2522

Cebu

2211 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Wicker Park Filipino restaurant Cebu recently expanded its brunch menu and began offering it on weekdays, so there’s no need to wait for the weekend to sample the new savory dishes such as a wagyu breakfast burger with black truffle tamarind potato wedges and an eggplant omelet with garlic rice. Try them while enjoying 90 minutes of bottomless mimosas for $30 or a bloody mary made with truffle-infused vodka. Book at table through Resy.

2211 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 709-9153
(773) 709-9153
Cebu

LG's Bar & Kitchen

1525 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610

The Irish American sports bar serves bottomless mimosas for $35 during weekend brunch, though the bloody mary bar is just as tempting, offering the chance to choose between classic, spicy, and smoky mixes and pack in plenty of garnishes. The drinks are served alongside hearty fare like an eggs ranchero burrito with Irish cheddar cheese and an applewood bacon and fried egg sandwich on toasted sourdough. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

1525 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610
(312) 888-9368
(312) 888-9368

Brass Tack

11 E Walton St, Chicago, IL 60611

Head to the restaurant within the Waldorf Astoria Chicago to sip unlimited pours of still or sparkling rosé chosen by the Gold Coast restaurant’s sommelier for $30. Weekend brunch features equally luxurious food such as a shrimp cocktail with fresh horseradish and coffee cake pancakes with streusel. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

11 E Walton St, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 646-1402
(312) 646-1402

Barcocina West Town

1814 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Get plenty of variety with a $60 two-hour brunch that includes Modelo, punch, house margaritas, mimosas, White Claw, a breakfast buffet, chips & salsa, and a choice of tacos or a brunch dish like chilaquiles or s’mores french toast. The same package is also available at the restaurant’s Lakeview location. Make a reservation on OpenTable.

1814 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 270-4027
(773) 270-4027

Tanta Chicago

118 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654

Sparkling wine is served with orange juice or chicha morada, a Peruvian drink made from purple corn, for the $38 90-minute bottomless mimosa package. The drinks are also available a la carte for $13 each alongside espresso martinis, margaritas, empanadas, and ceviche. Come Saturdays for DJ sets on the rooftop. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

118 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 222-9700
(312) 222-9700

Hub 51

51 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654

The River North lounge serves brunch Friday through Sunday, cooking up a breakfast sandwich made with pancakes, bacon, American cheese, and egg, and breakfast tacos with eggs, sharp Wisconsin cheddar, and chipotle aioli. Add bottomless mimosas and bellinis made with Giuliana Prosecco to any entree for $35. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

51 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 828-0051
(312) 828-0051

PLANTA Queen

413 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654

PLANTA Queen serves endless mimosas and sake sangria for $25 alongside vegan Asian-inspired dishes such as chow fun noodles, kimchi egg fried rice, and ube mochi waffles with coconut cream and caramelized bananas. The luxurious River North restaurant is proof that plant-based dining can feel just as indulgent as a meal with meat. Book a table through Resy.

413 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654
(630) 691-7238
(630) 691-7238

Radio Room

400 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654

Slide into a booth or grab a table outside and spend two hours sipping mimosas, micheladas, and bloody marys for $35 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Soak up the drinks with a brioche french toast with candied pistachios or eggs benedict with short rib barbacoa and chipotle hollandaise. Drink offerings also include a Hangover Helper made with vanilla vodka, espresso, Baileys, and Rumchata. Book a spot through OpenTable.

400 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 706-5228
(312) 706-5228

Recess

838 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60642

The playground for adults with a huge outdoor space featuring giant Jenga, Connect 4, beer pong tables, and dart boards serves bottomless mimosas by the carafe for $27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Get some sun while dining on Nutella French toast with bruleed banana or steak & eggs with banana pepper relish. If the weather turns, head inside and play a board game. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

838 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 801-1181
(312) 801-1181

Barrio

353 North Clark, 65 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654

Brunch Mexican style with fried chicken & churros or a chorizo omelet with chihuahua cheese and crispy potato hash, and add on two hours of mimosas, bloody marys, and bloody marias for $35 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Groups looking to share plenty of drinks can also opt for a pitcher of margaritas or a tower that can be poured at the table. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

353 North Clark, 65 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 940-9900
(312) 940-9900

Boqueria Fulton Market

807 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

Choose from a classic package of unlimited sangria and mimosas for $29 or spring for an expanded version that adds on bloody marys, cava, and Barcelona’s Estrella Damm lager for $45. Both are available for 90 minutes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends along with sweet and savory dishes such as steak and eggs with shishito chimichurri and crispy french toast served with citrus honey. Book a table through Resy.

807 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 257-3177
(312) 257-3177
A woman pours glasses of sangria.
Boqueria offers bottomless sangria and mimosas during brunch.
Liz Clayman

Related Maps

Venteux Brasserie, Cafe & Oyster Bar

224 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601

The French restaurant within the Pendry Chicago serves an elegant brunch featuring oysters, a croissant egg sandwich, and steak tartare. Add 90 minutes of bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and rosé for $24, or catch up on the latest gossip while sipping the Spill the Tea, a blend of tequila, mezcal, hibiscus, agave, and tajin. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

224 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601
(312) 777-9003
(312) 777-9003

AceBounce

230 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60601

A tropical-themed brunch offered from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 24 includes bottomless mimosas and a build-your-own bloody mary bar, with a buffet starting at 1 p.m. featuring pineapple teriyaki chicken skewers, breakfast pizza, and French toast sticks. The $49.99 21+ bash also features karaoke and unlimited games of ping pong.

230 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60601
(773) 219-0900
(773) 219-0900

avec Restaurant

615 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661

Part of the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, Avec also offers a great deal for brunch drinking with bottomless orange and grapefruit mimosas available for $24. Gather some friends to share small plates such as brioche doughnuts with sea salt and vanilla bean and their signature chorizo-stuffed dates with piquillo pepper-tomato sauce. The same menu is also available at the restaurant’s River North location. Book a table through Tock.

615 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 377-2002
(312) 377-2002

Bandit

841 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

Spend two hours drinking mimosas, bloody marys, and bloody marias for $35 starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday or 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dogs are welcome on the patio and there’s even a menu just for them so they won’t look so sad while their best friends eat a short rib benedict with crispy potato hash or chilaquiles with crispy pork belly. Brunch is offered through 3 p.m. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

841 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 666-6061
(312) 666-6061

Ascione Bistro

1500 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615

Grab a seat on the Hyde Park restaurant’s large covered patio to eat eggs scrambled with Italian sausage or meatball or a plate of basil-pesto gnocchi topped with a poached egg. Add two hours of unlimited orange, grapefruit, and pomegranate mimosas to the meal for $18. A la carte drink offerings include spritzes and a Bloody Mary Italiana garnished with prosciutto and mozzarella cheese.

1500 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 363-8161
(773) 363-8161

Related Maps