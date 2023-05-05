Cocktails are a core part of the brunch experience, but some bars and restaurants welcome diners to really relax by keeping the mimosas and bloody marys free-flowing. Bottomless packages are often priced so that they’re a good deal for anyone who wants to have two or three drinks over the course of the meal and can offer more variety beyond the classics by also featuring unlimited sangria, margaritas, or rosé. Relax this weekend by digging into some French toast or chilaquiles while the drinks keep flowing.Read More
Where To Indulge With Bottomless Brunch in Chicago
Enjoy those eggs with unlimited mimosas and bloody marys
Land & Lake Ravenswood
Order a smoked salmon benedict or a vegetarian omelet filled with smashed avocado, vegetable ragout, and goat cheese, and add on 90 minutes of mimosas for $22. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the dining room and the umbrella-shaded rooftop. The same bubbles package is also available at Land & Lake’s Andersonville, Loop, and Rosemont locations and at sibling spots Grant Park Bistro and River North Bistro. Make a reservation here.
The Butcher’s Tap
Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for $20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. have returned to the Southport Corridor sports bar, which also has TVs on its dog-friendly patio. Catch all the plays while savoring comforting fare such as poutine or fried chicken drizzled with country gravy and served between two buttermilk biscuits with a side of honey butter.
Lark
The casual North Halsted spot offers 90 minutes of bloody marys, mimosas, bellinis, sangria and canned cocktails from House of Love, Hornitos, and Nutrl for $26.95 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday. A drink and entree purchase is required, with options including chilaquiles made with red or green salsa and Nashville hot fried chicken served over pancakes. Lark also regularly hosts drag brunches with themes such as Queens of Pop or Disney Sing-A-Long. Make a reservation through OpenTable.
Gemini
Head to Lincoln Park for 90 minutes worth of mimosas, bloody marys, prickly pear bellinis, margaritas, house wine and Haymarket Chicago Tavern lager for $30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Bring the pooch and grab a seat on the sidewalk to enjoy the drinks with a flight of pastries, French toast bread pudding or eggs benedict. Book a table through Resy.
Cebu
Wicker Park Filipino restaurant Cebu recently expanded its brunch menu and began offering it on weekdays, so there’s no need to wait for the weekend to sample the new savory dishes such as a wagyu breakfast burger with black truffle tamarind potato wedges and an eggplant omelet with garlic rice. Try them while enjoying 90 minutes of bottomless mimosas for $30 or a bloody mary made with truffle-infused vodka. Book at table through Resy.
LG's Bar & Kitchen
The Irish American sports bar serves bottomless mimosas for $35 during weekend brunch, though the bloody mary bar is just as tempting, offering the chance to choose between classic, spicy, and smoky mixes and pack in plenty of garnishes. The drinks are served alongside hearty fare like an eggs ranchero burrito with Irish cheddar cheese and an applewood bacon and fried egg sandwich on toasted sourdough. Make a reservation through OpenTable.
Brass Tack
Head to the restaurant within the Waldorf Astoria Chicago to sip unlimited pours of still or sparkling rosé chosen by the Gold Coast restaurant’s sommelier for $30. Weekend brunch features equally luxurious food such as a shrimp cocktail with fresh horseradish and coffee cake pancakes with streusel. Make a reservation through OpenTable.
Barcocina West Town
Get plenty of variety with a $60 two-hour brunch that includes Modelo, punch, house margaritas, mimosas, White Claw, a breakfast buffet, chips & salsa, and a choice of tacos or a brunch dish like chilaquiles or s’mores french toast. The same package is also available at the restaurant’s Lakeview location. Make a reservation on OpenTable.
Tanta Chicago
Sparkling wine is served with orange juice or chicha morada, a Peruvian drink made from purple corn, for the $38 90-minute bottomless mimosa package. The drinks are also available a la carte for $13 each alongside espresso martinis, margaritas, empanadas, and ceviche. Come Saturdays for DJ sets on the rooftop. Make a reservation through OpenTable.
Hub 51
The River North lounge serves brunch Friday through Sunday, cooking up a breakfast sandwich made with pancakes, bacon, American cheese, and egg, and breakfast tacos with eggs, sharp Wisconsin cheddar, and chipotle aioli. Add bottomless mimosas and bellinis made with Giuliana Prosecco to any entree for $35. Make a reservation through OpenTable.
PLANTA Queen
PLANTA Queen serves endless mimosas and sake sangria for $25 alongside vegan Asian-inspired dishes such as chow fun noodles, kimchi egg fried rice, and ube mochi waffles with coconut cream and caramelized bananas. The luxurious River North restaurant is proof that plant-based dining can feel just as indulgent as a meal with meat. Book a table through Resy.
Radio Room
Slide into a booth or grab a table outside and spend two hours sipping mimosas, micheladas, and bloody marys for $35 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Soak up the drinks with a brioche french toast with candied pistachios or eggs benedict with short rib barbacoa and chipotle hollandaise. Drink offerings also include a Hangover Helper made with vanilla vodka, espresso, Baileys, and Rumchata. Book a spot through OpenTable.
Recess
The playground for adults with a huge outdoor space featuring giant Jenga, Connect 4, beer pong tables, and dart boards serves bottomless mimosas by the carafe for $27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Get some sun while dining on Nutella French toast with bruleed banana or steak & eggs with banana pepper relish. If the weather turns, head inside and play a board game. Make a reservation through OpenTable.
Barrio
Brunch Mexican style with fried chicken & churros or a chorizo omelet with chihuahua cheese and crispy potato hash, and add on two hours of mimosas, bloody marys, and bloody marias for $35 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Groups looking to share plenty of drinks can also opt for a pitcher of margaritas or a tower that can be poured at the table. Make a reservation through OpenTable.
Boqueria Fulton Market
Choose from a classic package of unlimited sangria and mimosas for $29 or spring for an expanded version that adds on bloody marys, cava, and Barcelona’s Estrella Damm lager for $45. Both are available for 90 minutes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends along with sweet and savory dishes such as steak and eggs with shishito chimichurri and crispy french toast served with citrus honey. Book a table through Resy.
Venteux Brasserie, Cafe & Oyster Bar
The French restaurant within the Pendry Chicago serves an elegant brunch featuring oysters, a croissant egg sandwich, and steak tartare. Add 90 minutes of bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and rosé for $24, or catch up on the latest gossip while sipping the Spill the Tea, a blend of tequila, mezcal, hibiscus, agave, and tajin. Make a reservation through OpenTable.
AceBounce
A tropical-themed brunch offered from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 24 includes bottomless mimosas and a build-your-own bloody mary bar, with a buffet starting at 1 p.m. featuring pineapple teriyaki chicken skewers, breakfast pizza, and French toast sticks. The $49.99 21+ bash also features karaoke and unlimited games of ping pong.
avec Restaurant
Part of the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, Avec also offers a great deal for brunch drinking with bottomless orange and grapefruit mimosas available for $24. Gather some friends to share small plates such as brioche doughnuts with sea salt and vanilla bean and their signature chorizo-stuffed dates with piquillo pepper-tomato sauce. The same menu is also available at the restaurant’s River North location. Book a table through Tock.
Bandit
Spend two hours drinking mimosas, bloody marys, and bloody marias for $35 starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday or 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dogs are welcome on the patio and there’s even a menu just for them so they won’t look so sad while their best friends eat a short rib benedict with crispy potato hash or chilaquiles with crispy pork belly. Brunch is offered through 3 p.m. Make a reservation through OpenTable.
Ascione Bistro
Grab a seat on the Hyde Park restaurant’s large covered patio to eat eggs scrambled with Italian sausage or meatball or a plate of basil-pesto gnocchi topped with a poached egg. Add two hours of unlimited orange, grapefruit, and pomegranate mimosas to the meal for $18. A la carte drink offerings include spritzes and a Bloody Mary Italiana garnished with prosciutto and mozzarella cheese.