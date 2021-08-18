Where to Escape Chicago’s Air and Water Show

Technically, Chicago’s annual Air and Water Show on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 will be held between Fullerton Avenue and Oak Street, but the strafing planes have been known to fly as far north as Rogers Park. There are, however, options for escape. One possibility is leaving town altogether. Another is hiding in a basement with snacks for sustenance. A third, and arguably best solution, is finding a peaceful patio far from the lake, with nice food, drink, and a quiet summer sky as a pleasant backdrop.

Those who aren’t excited about the Blue Angels’ return can take back the weekend with Eater Chicago’s list of top bars and restaurants where patrons can avoid the roar of aircraft through the two-day event.