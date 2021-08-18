 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
55th Annual Chicago Air And Water Show
Chicago is in for a weekend of Air and Water Show fanfare.
Where to Escape Chicago’s Air and Water Show

Not everyone is a fan of the noise from the Blue Angels

by Naomi Waxman and Eater Staff Updated
Chicago is in for a weekend of Air and Water Show fanfare.
by Naomi Waxman and Eater Staff Updated

Technically, Chicago’s annual Air and Water Show on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 will be held between Fullerton Avenue and Oak Street, but the strafing planes have been known to fly as far north as Rogers Park. There are, however, options for escape. One possibility is leaving town altogether. Another is hiding in a basement with snacks for sustenance. A third, and arguably best solution, is finding a peaceful patio far from the lake, with nice food, drink, and a quiet summer sky as a pleasant backdrop.

Those who aren’t excited about the Blue Angels’ return can take back the weekend with Eater Chicago’s list of top bars and restaurants where patrons can avoid the roar of aircraft through the two-day event.

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

Known for South Indian vegetarian food, this South Asian snack shop has been a fixture for years with dosas, samosas, puri (puffed flatbread), and more. The corner space means they have room to set up a rare patio on that stretch of Devon.

2600 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
Angelo's Wine Bar

Founded in 1962, Angelo’s underwent a makeover in 2015 that transformed it from a neighborhood pizzeria to a wine bar. It still features thin crust pizzas, but now also pasta, salads, charcuterie, bruschetta, sandwiches, and more alongside bottles and flights. The patio is one of the few outdoor spots in Albany Park.

3026 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
BiXi Beer

Chef Bo Fowler’s Asian-influenced brewpub has established itself as a Logan Square favorite, serving a smart and playful menu that includes springy noodles, Italian beef-inspired bao, spicy fried chicken sandwiches, and bacon cheeseburgers, plus an extensive selection of beers. All this, and a partially covered roofdeck, too.

2515 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Testaccio Chicago

Logan Square’s restaurant Testaccio, inspired by the eponymous Roman neighborhood, serves a blend of cuisines from Greek, Malta, Turkey, and Morocco, and makes good use of the wood-burning oven left behind by former tenant Quiote. The restaurant is from Aldo Zaninotto of Osteria Langhe, and the menu features street food. There are also more than 60 outdoor spots on the patio and sidewalk.

2456 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Pizza Lobo

New York-style pizzeria Pizza Lobo in Logan Square houses a 4,000 square foot patio where patrons can find a tight selection of pies, starters, and salads. It also operates a carryout window on Sacramento Avenue. This was an outgrowth of a pizza operation that started inside Lone Wolf, Heisler’s West Loop bar, and has since expanded to a second outpost in Andersonville.

3000 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
The Leavitt Street Inn & Tavern

This Bucktown tavern, run by two longtime neighborhood residents, is virtually a showroom for Chicago-area breweries and distilleries: there’s always something local on tap. The food is solid pub fare, and for patrons who don’t feel like going home, there are three guest rooms upstairs.

2345 N Leavitt St, Chicago, IL 60647
Cebu

This family-run Filipino restaurant not only has superb lumpia, halo-halo, and Cebuano-style pancit, it’s also got a tranquil back patio on which to enjoy them.

2211 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Pizza Friendly Pizza

Powered by recipes from Noah Sandoval, the chef of Michelin-starred Oriole, 16” on Center opened a Sicilian pizzeria next to the Empty Bottle, its name an echo of the Bottle’s famous slogan “Music Friendly Dancing.” In addition to pies, there’s salad, breadsticks, and a petite alley patio where diners can gobble down slices.

1039 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Recess

The management of Recess in the West Loop boasts that it has the city’s largest patio. While this remains unverified, it is true that Recess has enough space for ample social distancing at several different levels, with artificial turf and without. There are also frozen cocktails and nice sunset views.

838 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60642
Aba

Lettuce Entertain You’s Aba in the West Loop restaurant, has one of the loveliest rooftop patios in the city where diners can lounge and eat their way through CJ Jacobson’s Mediterranean-meets-Middle Eastern menu, particularly the stracciatella with marinated tomatoes.

302 N Green St 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60607
Cabra

Perched atop the Hoxton Hotel, Stephanie Izard’s rooftop spot that draws on the ingredient and techniques of Peru. It’s a breezy, photogenic spot for both brunch and dinner with hits like ceviche, tiradito, and more.

200 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607
Osito's Tap

Bartender extraordinaire Denisse Soto has been given the full range of spirits available at Moreno’s Liquors, where Osito’s is housed, speakeasy-style, to create cocktails that conjure the flavors and feel of Mexico City, right in the heart of Little Village. There’s also an extensive craft beer selection, and Moreno’s boasts the Midwest’s largest collection of tequila.

2553 S Ridgeway Ave, Chicago, IL 60623
The Duck Inn

Located on a quiet corner in Bridgeport near the Chicago River, the Duck Inn feels much farther away from downtown than it actually is, especially out on the back patio. Chef Kevin Hickey’s menu ranges from the simple — a classic Chicago-style duck-fat hot dog — to the spectacular — a full rotisserie duck.

2701 S Eleanor St, Chicago, IL 60608
The Woodlawn

This restaurant, cafe, and event space in Chatham also has a rooftop patio. The menu features salads, sandwiches, and chicken and fish, both jerk and fried.

1200 E 79th St, Chicago, IL 60619
Open Outcry Brewing Company

Beverly brewpub Open Outcry is adored for its rooftop beer garden, as well as wood-fired Neapolitan pizza and, of course, beer.

10934 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643
