Where to Drink Outdoors in Lincoln Park and Lakeview

Located along the shores of Lake Michigan, Lakeview and Lincoln Park offer some of the loveliest outdoor dining destinations in the city. The neighborhoods boast striking rooftops and spaces right on the beach, dog-friendly patios perfect for people watching, and places to unwind after catching a Cubs game or visiting Lincoln Park Zoo. Make the most of a beautiful day by grabbing a drink outside at one of these spots.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.