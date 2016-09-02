Where To Watch College & NFL Football in Chicago

College football season is already underway, and the NFL will soon follow. Some are banking that the Chicago Bears will recover from last year’s playoff heartbreaker and be Super Bowl contenders. Whatever the future may hold for the Bears, watching the game at a bar with good food and drink is always as smart option.

The following list isn’t meant to be an exhaustive ranking, but feature some of Eater’s favorite sports bars. They’re a mix of spots with fun atmospheres, good specials, and tasty food. Every sports fan has been in a situation where they’re stuck at a bar with uncooked chicken tenders that didn’t sit long enough in the fryer. These spots are a cut above and meant to avoid that nefarious predicament.

Know of any other bars with screening events for out-of-town football teams? Send a note to the tipline, an anoymous tip or leave a comment.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.