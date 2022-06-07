 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A sun-filled patio filled with tables covered in white clothes. Ivy climbs the brick wall on the right.
The North Side may not have many dramatic rooftops, but it does have some lovely patios like this one at Bistro Campagne in Lincoln Square.
Eater Chicago

Where to Drink Outdoors in Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, and North Center

Enjoy beer, wine, and cocktails on these shady North Side patios

by Samantha Nelson
The North Side may not have many dramatic rooftops, but it does have some lovely patios like this one at Bistro Campagne in Lincoln Square.
| Eater Chicago
by Samantha Nelson

The laid-back mostly residential North Side neighborhoods of Ravenswood, North Center, and Lincoln Square might not have the buzzy rooftops and bustling sidewalk seating of downtown, but they still offer plenty of excellent places to drink outside when the weather is nice. There’s an eclectic mix of bars, restaurants, and taprooms here with patios and beer gardens that provide cozy retreats for outdoor drinking. Many also boast covered and heated spaces that keep a change in the forecast from being too disruptive. These nine spots offer a great place to relax outdoors with a refreshing cocktail or local brew.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Half Acre Beer Co

2050 W Balmoral Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 754-8488
Enter through the brewery’s taproom or directly from the parking lot to grab a seat at one of the umbrella-topped tables in the dog-friendly beer garden, which is strung with lights and surrounded by trees and planters. Linger over the weekly beer flight or come for brunch and start the day with a breakfast burrito and a michelada made with Broken Horn lager.

Aerial view of a brewery with a patio filled with tables with umbrellas.
Half Acre Beer Co also has a beer garden.
Half Acre Beer Co

2. Spiteful Brewing Tap Room

2024 W Balmoral Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 293-6600
The covered picnic tables at Ravenswood’s Spiteful Brewing make a perfect place to sip a summery brew like a well-balanced radler made with tangerine soda or Alley Time pale ale (it’s named for Chicagoans’ love of alley barbecues in the summer). The garage doors of the dog-friendly space open on nice days, letting in fresh air for drinkers who prefer to have their beers inside.

3. Gather

4539 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 506-9300
Surrounded by trees, planters with dangling vines, and fairy lights, Gather’s enclosed patio takes on a magical feel on summer evenings. Visitors can recline on a pillow in one of the booths around the perimeter and sip a signature cocktail like the Count (vodka, elderflower liqueur, grapefruit, lime, and bitters) while snacking on chicken liver mousse served with olives, toasted baguette, and red wine-braised onion. 

4. The Warbler

4535 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 681-0950
Gather’s younger sibling boasts a heated and covered patio with ivy hanging in baskets around the perimeter and succulents at every table. When it’s sunny, management opens up the awning-covered outdoor bar that has its own TV. Sidle up and order one of the brightly colored, bird-themed cocktails like the Summer Tanager (vodka, aperol, cucumber, and honey syrup) or the Robin (tequila, mezcal, jalapeno, and cilantro topped with pilsner). 

5. DueLire Vino & Cucina

4520 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 275-7878
A striking purple and green mural serves as the focal point of DueLire’s garden patio, which is surrounded by planters of flowers in complementary colors. Overhead lights and candles set at every table give the Italian space a romantic vibe perfect for sharing a bottle from the seasonal wine list along with a plate of housemade tagliatelle with braised shiitake mushrooms and pecorino cheese.

6. Bistro Campagne

4518 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 271-6100
Tables are first come, first served on this Lincoln Square French bistro’s two patios. Come early to secure a spot and sip a classic cocktail like an Aviation or Boulevardier or toast your good fortune with a glass of champagne paired with chef Adam Grandt’s choice of cheese and charcuterie accompanied by candied pecans, cornichons, and pink peppercorn honey.

7. Cobblestone

4337 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 935-2255
The North Center restaurant aims to bring the flavor of Europe to Chicago through a menu that features Czech flatbread and beef tartare. Enjoy them outside on either the enclosed patio or the sidewalk cafe surrounded by planters. Visit during happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday to take advantage of $5 drafts from a list featuring Austrian pilsners and Belgian ales alongside local ciders.

8. KOVAL Tasting Room

4241 N Ravenswood Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
(312) 878-7988
KOVAL just opened its patio for the first time, an elevated spot in the back of the space surrounded by ivy and shaded by umbrellas. At the bar, the distillery shows off its spirits in summery cocktails like a frozen cucumber gimlet or a mule made with vodka, bourbon, or gin. The space will also host cocktail classes, offering visitors a chance to learn how to make classic drinks and then enjoy them on the spot.

Three patio tables with umbrellas sit on a wooden deck.
The KOVAL Tasting Room just opened its patio for the summer.
KOVAL Tasting Room

9. The Rambler Kitchen & Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 799-8881
The North Center spot has plenty of space outside with a 68-seat beer garden with a full bar, 10 TVs, and a sound system for game days, plus room for 48 more on the dog-friendly, flower-lined patio. The drinking starts early on the weekends with a brunch featuring $20 bottomless mimosas and large biscuits served with jerk-marinated shrimp or beer-battered chicken.

