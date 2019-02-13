 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A pork bowl
Kimski, next to Maria’s Community Bar, has tasty food.
Aliya Ikhumen/Eater Chicago

Great Chicago Bars With Legitimately Delicious Food

Eating doesn’t have to be an afterthought

by Eater Staff and Ashok Selvam
Kimski, next to Maria’s Community Bar, has tasty food.
| Aliya Ikhumen/Eater Chicago
by Eater Staff and Ashok Selvam

Chicago’s bar scene isn’t just about ripping malört shots and pounding Old Styles. And it’s not about taking a whiff of charred rosemary and arguing how that scent augments that fancy cocktail that guy with the cool beard made. Chicagoans like to eat, and while there’s a charm in pork rinds and frozen pizzas heated up so hot they burned the roof of your mouth, bars have stepped up their games with options for snacks or entire meals.

Check out the following bars with great food. You can always go to Costco if you want frozen chicken fingers and cheese sticks.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Beard & Belly

Beard & Belly is one of the unsung heroes of Chicago’s dining scene. A place where customers can show up at late night for a boozy drink and a slice of pie. Honeypie, the legendary Milwaukee bakery, operates a storefront next to the bar. Their pies are fun, creative, and even better late at night. If you’re not in the mood for dessert, B&B offers delicious options like a burger in a comfy and spread-out setting.

6157 North Broadway, Chicago, Illinois 60660
A burger with a runny egg sitting on a counter. Beard & Belly

Hopleaf

There aren’t many bars in Chicago that can hold a candle to the stellar and expansive beer selection at Hopleaf, and to top it off the food menu is also worth bragging about. Among the more popular options are the mussels and frites (offered Belgian-style, cooked in beer) and the CB+J (cashew butter, fig jam, and raclette cheese sandwich), but pretty much everything is solid.

5148 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 334-9851
(773) 334-9851

Dancen

Locals in the know visit this small and unassuming Korean bar for some of the most delectable late-night eats. The food menu is the main attraction at Dancen and consists of soups, stews, grilled bites, and other favorites like fried chicken and seafood pancake. The must-try dish though is the buldak, also known as “fire chicken.” Hunks of spicy marinated chicken are cooked over open fire until perfectly charred. An optional, but highly recommended, layer of melted cheeses can be added on top of it.

5114 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 878-2400
(773) 878-2400

Long Room Chicago

The Long Room is ahead of its time. A few years ago owner Jason Burrell expanded and converted the next-door space into a kitchen with a pick-up window. The kitchen has served as a lab for potential restaurant owners. While serving the bar’s customers, they can learn, tweak, and figure out if they want to run their own restaurant (the chefs from Beard & Belly and Superkhana International had residencies). The majority of current food service is handled by Bad Johnnie’s. They serve round Roman-style pies with a variety of gourmet toppings out of a wood-fired oven. The pizza is a treat and supremely underrated.

1612 W Irving Park Rd (btwn Ashland Ave. & Paulina St.), Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 665-4500
(773) 665-4500

Spilt Milk

Spilt Milk is beloved among hospitality workers who appreciate the fun, yet serious take on cocktails. This is a divey spot with a kitchen where Charles Wong has found a base of Umamicue, a pan-Asian take on Texas barbecue. The brisket and crab rangoons are musts, and Wong will also offer the meat inside a banh mi.

2758 W Fullerton Ave (Fullerton), Chicago, IL 60647
A platter of barbecue. Aliya Ikhumen/Eater Chicago

Bar Esmé

In Lincoln Park, Michelin-starred Esme has a small lounge area where customers can grab meals that might not be as artistic as the main dining room, but they’re still fun. Most folks have tried the giant Cheetos, a messy affair. But they’re about to launch a three-course dinner with dishes inspired by Esme next door. Menu items include wagyu tartare and oysters. Reservations are avaialble via Tock.

2200 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
The bar inside Esme, with five gray stools, and a table. Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

Middle Brow Bungalow

Middle Brow Bungalow is a Logan Square brewery and the city’s only natural winery. They’ve earned a James Beard nod for their work with beverages. By day, they sling delicious bread and breakfast sandwiches. At night, they serve both New York-type pizza with farm-to-table ingredients and the occasional Chicago thin, take that same elevated take. These pizzas are outstanding.

2840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
A Chicago-style thin-crust pizza Chris Peters/Eater Chicago

Scofflaw

One of Chicago’s most beloved cocktail bars has beefed up its menu with a host of food, from cheesesteaks to scallion pancakes that skew pan-Asian and also serve as ideal drinking food. A butter chicken katsu mixes Anglo-Indian and Japanese flavors, for example.

3201 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 252-9700
(773) 252-9700
Four plates full of food on a table. Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago

Piece Brewery and Pizzeria

Piece Pizza is one of Wicker Park’s anchors. One of the city’s oldest breweries, co-owned by Rick Nielsen, frontman for Cheap Trick. Co-owner Bill Jacobs brings his East Coast pride to his new hometown of Chicago, serving up tasty New Haven-style pizza. He often collaborates with chefs like Stephanie Izard, Doug Sohn, and Barry Sorkin.

1927 W North Ave (btwn Elk Grove Ave & Damen Ave), Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 772-4422
(773) 772-4422
Italian beef pizza Piece Pizza

Lilac Tiger

Lilac Tiger is a cocktail bar with bar food from Wazwan chef Zubair Mohajir. It’s a melange of South Indian Muslim food and hits like duck fried rice, spice chicken nuggets (named for the chef’s son), and a burger that brings together many South Asian traditions blended into one patty.

(312) 722-6911
(312) 722-6911
A bowl of fried rice. Ashok Selvam/Eater Chicago

Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar

Essential wine bar Rootstock is where Humboldt Park residents and oenophiles love to gather to share a bottle and some bites. The plates rotate regularly but one can always expect to find cheeses, charcuterie, and a fantastic burger made with dry-aged Slagel Farm beef, bacon aioli, red onion, and cheddar. Online ordering is available here.

954 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 292-1616
(773) 292-1616

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap

Folks can watch their favorite teams in action and, more importantly, munch on terrific wings at this River North sports pub. The menu features standard bar fare like burgers, sandwiches, and salads, but the chicken wings are the true stars of the show. They’re meaty, crispy, and coated in a variety of sauces. Those who love spice and manage to finish an entire order of the XXXX wings — made with habanero, ghost, scorpion, and reaper peppers — are immortalized on Jake Melnick’s Wall of Flame. Carryout and delivery ordering is available here.

41 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 266-0400
(312) 266-0400
Three baskets of wings, sauces, and veggies plus pints of beer on a table.
Many consider Jake Melnick’s wings to be the best in Chicago.
Jake Melnick’s [Official Photo]

Diego

This tiny bar in West Town features ceviche, burgers, tacos, and more in the grand tradition of Baja-Med cuisine. The tuna tostada, burrito (filled with shrimp, steak, or vegetables), and potato-filled taco dorado are the highlights.

459 N Ogden Ave (N Elizabeth St), Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 291-8449
(312) 291-8449
The exterior of Diego, a bar in West Town. Ashok Selvam/Eater Chicago

Bar Goa

Goa is a former Portuguese colony on India’s west coast. It’s become a hot travel destination where tourists can hangout on the ocean front with a tropical drink and enjoy beautiful beaches. The owners of Rooh Chicago have expanded their reach by opening a chill spot with wings and small bites that take colonial influences and serve them up to a new crowd. Chili-cheese kulcha, biryani, and more are on the menu.

116 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 900-0197
(312) 900-0197
Chicken wings on a plate that have a nice char. Bar Goa

Gilt Bar

For classic cocktails and appetizers, Gilt Bar in River North is an excellent choice. But it also fits the bill for those looking to grab dinner in a cozy, sophisticated atmosphere with comforting dishes. Appetizers like steak tartare and roasted bone marrow make for elegant light bites. A lineup of salads and pastas start the larger plates, followed by meat and seafood entrees and family-style sides to share. Online ordering is available here.

230 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 464-9544
(312) 464-9544

After

Ever is a two-Michelin-star restaurant, a specimen of a modern restaurant perched west of most of the madness on Fulton Market. Chef Curtis Duffy brings that same feel to a lounge with delicious skewers, duck wings, and more. The cocktails here are great and this gives customers a chance to experience Duffy’s cooking without committing to After’s pricey tasting menu. And who knows? Some folks may get hooked.

1338 W. Fulton Street, Chicago, IL
Four mini plates of food Ashok Selvam/Eater Chicago

The Aviary

Finding oneself at the Aviary is far from an accident and almost certainly planned for ahead of time. That being said, and with the Alinea Group at the helm, the food is obviously a main draw. Best bets are to eat a fuller meal before or after, but leave room for smaller dishes such as the truffle explosion (first featured at Alinea) and over-the-top snacks like beautifully presented crispy pork skin. And if a trip to the Office — an intimate speakeasy located beneath the Aviary — is in order, get the enormous sundae, a dessert that will leave anyone feeling luxurious.

955 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

The Loyalist

The bar that resides in the basement, under three-Michelin-starred Smyth, is no petulant child. The burger is one of the best in the city and is always consistent and decadent with a sesame seed bun, just the right amount of cheese, and top-quality beef. The rest of the menu is great for a pre- or postgame meal. Sometimes chef John Shields will give his bar staff ingredients to play with, like lobster. The generous chef will gift ingredients that the bar can fashion into specials like a lobster pot pie. Those specials may turn into regular menu items, depending on how loyal customers enjoy their meal.

175 N Ada St, Chicago, IL 60607
(773) 913-3774
(773) 913-3774
A cheeseburger with a tin of fries. Ashok Selvam/Eater Chicago

Signature Bar

This new South Loop venture is an upscale sports bar near Soldier Field owned by former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Israel Idonije. He’s taken an interest in redeveloping the South Loop and has partnered with chef Stephen Gillanders (S.K.Y., Apolonia, Valhalla). While Gillanders comes from a fine dining background with dreams of Michelin stars, Signature is a more casual take on bar food with all the pub hits.

1312 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60605

Nine Bar

Nine Bar represents the passing of the torch in Chinatown. The children of the owners of Moon Palace have converted the backroom into a cocktail bar, bringing new energy to the community. Nine Bar’s menu takes Moon Palace’s Cantonese items and amps them up, bringing a more American touch. The McKatsu is a fried pork sandwich that borrows from the Golden Arches. The mapo hot fries are a wonderful take on poutine.

216 W Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-4081
(312) 225-4081
A neon sign on a black wall in front of a dark bar and a shelf full of colorful liquor bottles. Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago

Kimski

The new Kismki, which serves customers at Maria’s Community Bar, leans more Korean than the original, which embodied the owners’ Polish and Korean roots. Chef Won Kim is unapologetic with a bulgogi cheesesteak, a cured salmon rice bowl, and a ssam-style platter with smoked brisket. The brisket supply is limited, so beware and don’t whine if you show up too late.

954-960 W 31st St, Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 823-7336
(773) 823-7336
A plate with rice and cured salmon. Aliya Ikhumen/Eater Chicago

Rock Island Public House

There’s some creative bar food at this tavern in the south suburbs. Rock Island Public House provides delicious hot chicken sandwiches, oddly-named-yet-addictive Korean BBQ Balls, and gourmet hot dogs with toppings like duck confit, elotes, and fried pickles. The bar boasts 12 taps and was recently renovated.

13328 Old Western Ave, Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-5513
(708) 388-5513

