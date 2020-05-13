 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A round Chinese bamboo steamer that holds three shrimp dumplings topped with red chili crisp.
Dumplings are perfect packages of flavor.
Dolo Restaurant

Where to Order Asian Dumplings for Carryout and Delivery in Chicago

Dig into dumpling delights at home

by Naomi Waxman Updated
Dumplings are perfect packages of flavor.
| Dolo Restaurant
by Naomi Waxman Updated

A perfect dumpling is a treasure, a comforting treat to savor during trying times. Fortunately for Chicago, the city is home to a sizable community of dumpling experts who are still filling stomachs and hearts across the city with shu mai, potstickers, and xiao long bao. Even better, many of these are available for pickup or delivery. Hungry dumpling fans take note: some travel better than others, and you may want to take structure into account before placing an order. Those who are really itching for a delicate soup dumpling may want to opt for a frozen version to reheat at home to prevent any broth explosions or seepage en-route.

As of January 3, the city has mandated that those ages 5 and up be fully vaccinated and masked at public places indoors while not actively eating or drinking. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 271-1161
(773) 271-1161
A longstanding contender among Chicago’s top dim sum operations, Furama’s dumplings — pork, shrimp with chive, shrimp with scallop, and more — are available for delivery and pickup.

2. Joong Boo Market

3333 N Kimball Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 478-5566
(773) 478-5566
The pickup stand outside of Joong Boo, the Korean supermarket in Avondale, is ideal for pandemic conditions. Customers can safely wait in line and the glass between workers and customers ensures safety. Korean-style dumplings, mandu, are the specialty of the stand, available filled with pork or with pork and kimchi.

3. D Cuisine

2723 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 360-7239
(773) 360-7239
Cantonese dim sum hotspot D Cuisine in Lincoln Park has pleased critics and diners with its shimp and green chive dumplings and shu mai.

4. Chengdu Impression Restaurant

2545 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 477-6256
(773) 477-6256
A go-to restaurant for Sichuan dishes, Chengdu Impression features a smattering of dumplings, including “Zhong’s dumplings” in red chili sauce, Sichuan wontons, and xiao long bao. In 2021, it opened a second location in Wicker Park.

5. Izakaya Mita

1960 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 799-8677
(773) 799-8677
Japanese gyoza aren’t hard to find in Chicago, but Bucktown’s cozy sake-laden izakaya does a reliable version that travels well. Other dumpling options sometimes appear on the menu as well, like masago-topped shrimp shumai in a deep-yet-delicate mushroom dashi.

6. Lao Peng You

2020 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(872) 206-8624
(872) 206-8624
Since 2019, the brothers behind Chinese restaurant Lao Peng You have induced hungry locals to beat a path to West Town, lured by enticing dumplings served in a hot and sour broth (suan tang shui jiao).

A bowl of dumplings in broth
Lao Peng You is a passion project from two brothers.
Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

7. Katy's Dumplings-Oak Park

1113 Lake St
Oak Park, IL 60301
(708) 383-9888
(708) 383-9888
With suburban locations in Oak Park and Westmont, Katy’s Dumplings is a fixture that draws both neighbors and city folks for its Chinese specialties, including potstickers and boiled dumplings. Flavors include beef with scallion, pork with chives, and more.

8. S.K.Y.

1239 W 18th St
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 846-1077
(312) 846-1077
S.K.Y., Pilsen’s acclaimed contemporary American restaurant with an Asian flair from chef Stephen Gillanders (Apolonia, Somerset), features one of Chicago’s most popular dumplings, a delicate specimen stuffed with Maine lobster and bathed in soft herbs and jade butter.

9. Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings

2002 S Wentworth Ave #103
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 799-1118
(312) 799-1118
Quite possibly the reigning champion of Chicago’s dumpling makers, QXY is selling its famous soupy specialties for pickup in both fresh and frozen forms, available for order online. There’s even a handy instructional video with tips for reheating frozen dumplings.

10. MingHin Cuisine

2168 S Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 808-1999
(312) 808-1999
Chicago-area dim sum empire MingHin has six locations in the city and suburbs with plentiful dumpling options, ranging from Chaozhou-style to shu mai at locations in Chinatown, Lakeshore East, Streeterville, South Loop, Naperville, and Rolling Meadows.

11. Ahjoomah's Apron Korean Restaurant

218 W Cermak Rd
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 326-2800
(312) 326-2800
Though it’s located in Chinatown, Ahjoomah’s is a destination in Chicago for traditional Korean favorites, from soups and noodles to grilled meats. Crispy pork, shrimp, and vegetarian mandu are also available.

12. Dolo Restaurant and Bar

2222 S Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 877-5117
(312) 877-5117
Chinatown’s contemporary Cantonese hotspot Dolo touts top-notch ingredients and a varied dim sum roster, which includes fried, steamed, and boiled dumplings to satisfy nearly every palate.

13. Da Mao Jia 大毛家 | Royal Highness Zhu 朱椿 | A Place by DaMao 大毛家

2621 S Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 929-2088
(312) 929-2088
Da Mao Jia, Bridgeport’s entrancing tribute to the street food of Chengdu, offers plenty of exciting regional options — including Zhong dumplings, gilded in red chili. Come prepared for big, spicy flavors.

14. Potsticker House

3139 S Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 326-6898
(312) 326-6898
Bridgeport’s Northern Chinese spot Potsticker House has a sizable selection of meat, seafood, and vegetable dumplings in a range of styles like wonton with chili oil and Shanghai-style pork. Customers can place orders online for delivery and takeout.

15. Jade Court

1516 E Harper Ct
Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 966-4106
(773) 966-4106
Essential Cantonese restaurant Jade Court, located in the University of Chicago’s Harper Court development, has earned a loyal following with its boundary-pushing renditions of regional classics and tropical drinks. There are plenty of standbys like potstickers and shu mai, as well as eye-catching options such as bright green jade shrimp and spinach dumplings.

Related Maps