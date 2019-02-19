Where To Eat and Drink in Albany Park

Albany Park is one of the most diverse neighborhoods not just in the city, but in the entire U.S. Here you’ll find immigrants from Korea, Mexico, Guatemala, Mexico, the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Iran, Syria, and many other countries — and you’ll also find their food. No matter what you happen to be craving, you’re likely to find it on Lawrence Avenue. Here are 16 of the best places to eat and drink in Albany Park.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.