This collection of Chicago’s best restaurants provides answers for the classic question: “Where would you dine if you had one night in the city?” The list recognizes some all-time greats and restaurants who have pushed culinary boundaries. The winter 2022 update adds Luella’s Southern Kitchen and Jade Court and bids farewell to Galit, and to Rye Deli & Drink, which has temporarily closed.

