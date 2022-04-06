 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Where to Order Passover Meals in Chicago’s Northern Suburbs

Local restaurants can provide everything needed for the holiday, from seder plates to macaroons

by Aimee Levitt
A man in a yarmulke delivers a seder plate to a curious baby sitting at a chaotic table covered in plates, glasses, and bottles of grape juice.
Passover is coming.
Passover begins on Friday, April 15. As they do every year, Jews will be clearing the bread out of their houses, stocking up on matzo, and getting ready to prepare the seder meal. But for those who don’t feel like doing that much cooking, restaurants in the city and suburbs are happy to help. Here is a list of north suburban restaurants that are preparing special meals and seders for the first first two nights and offering other items for the full eight days.

The Continental: The Buffalo Grove diner and banquet hall will be offering Passover dinner (not seder) on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 16, for $42 per person. The menu includes chopped liver, gefilte fish; matzo ball soup; a choice of brisket, chicken, or white fish; and sponge cake or flourless chocolate cake for dessert. The Continental, 788 S. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove.

DiPescara and Saranello’s: Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ seafood and steak and Italian restaurants will be serving the same special Passover meal on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, for $54.95 per person; it’s also available for carryout. (Note: these are not seders.) The menu includes matzo ball soup, gefilte fish, chopped liver, braised brisket, roast chicken, broiled salmon, tzimmes, potato latkes, and flourless chocolate cake. DiPescara, 2124 Northbrook Court, Northbook; Saranello’s, 601 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Wheeling, reservations via Tock.

Hewn: Get macaroons — plain and chocolate — at this Evanston bakery all week long. Preorders are available for pickup on April 15, and then they will be available for walk-in sales until Saturday, April 23. Hewn, 1733 Central Street, Evanston.

Max & Benny’s: The Northbrook deli will be hosting Passover seders both nights with a full family-style meal for $38 per adult and $18 per each child under 10. It will also be offering catered holiday packages ($108 for a meal for four) and specific dishes and seder table items — including a full seder plate — a la carte. Max & Benny’s, 461 Waukegan Road, Northbrook.

Max’s Deli: A New York-style deli can be counted on to provide everything anyone could possibly need for Passover. Max’s has a full menu of a la carte offerings, including the full seder plate, charoset, matzo ball soup, entrees, salads, and macaroons. It’s also hosting a dine-in seder for $34 per person, or $17 for children under 10. Max’s Deli, 191 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park.

Prairie Grass Cafe: James Beard award-winning chef Sarah Stegner’s restaurant will be serving special Passover meals (not a seder) on Friday, April 15, for both dine-in and take-out. The $106 package for two includes matzo ball soup, chopped liver, brisket (or chicken, upon request), cauliflower mash and roasted carrots, and flourless chocolate cake. Wine pairings are also available. Prairie Grass Cafe, 601 Skokie Boulevard, Northbrook.

Soul & Smoke: The Evanston barbecue spot will be offering dinner packages April 15-23. Both meals feed four to six people and come with smoked brisket with a choice of barbecue sauce or jus, glazed baby carrots, and potato kugel. The brisket meal, with two pounds of meat, is $110; for $116, get a pound of brisket and a pound of grilled salmon. Soul & Smoke, 1601 Payne Street, Evanston, order via Tock.

