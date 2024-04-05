Goose Island Beer to Open Salt Shed Pub in May

Goose Island Beer Co. will open its newly relocated brewpub at the Salt Shed next month. Opening day will be Friday, May 3, according to a rep.

In December, Goose Island closed its original brewery in Lincoln Park after 35 years. The development, near Clybourn and Sheffield, is set for redevelopment. The Salt Shed, less than a mile south of Goose Clybourn, is a music venue that opened in February 2023 near Elston Avenue and Division Street. It’s run by Bruce Finkelman and Craig Golden. They also run Chicago restaurant group 16” on Center, the company behind Revival Food Hall in the Loop, Thalia Hall in Pilsen, and Empty Bottle in Ukrainian Village.

The newly dubbed Salt Shed Pub will feature beers including Bourbon County Stout, Beer Hug, and 312 on draft, as well as new offerings from head brewer Mike Jacobs. Food wise, executive chef Henry Pariser — studied under Thomas Keller at French Laundry — is bringing back holdovers from Clybourn including a smash burger, Bourbon County Stout milkshake, a smoked trout sandwich, and a burnt carrot sandwich.

The alert describes the move to the Salt Shed as a way to deepen “Goose’s existing connection with the Chicago music scene.” It mentions events like Pitchfork Music Festival and Goose’s own 312 Block Party. The latter has been held outside its brewery’s Fulton Street taproom. Goose has also routinely held another event, Prop Day — its celebration of the barrel-aged beer, Bourbon County Stout — outside the taproom. The Salt Shed gives the brewery a new option, one that’s more tailored to hosting such events.

Goose Island debuted in 1989 and was sold in 2011 to the parent company of Budweiser. At one point they expanded with brewpubs in Philadelphia (it closed in 2020) and London. A Wrigleyville location also closed in 2015. Folks may also stumble into a Goose-branded bars at various airports. While that expansion was occurring, the original lost its luster. There’s hope a move can restore the roar.

Look for more information as opening day approaches.

Goose Island Salt Shed Pub, 1357 N Elston Ave, scheduled for a Friday, May 3 opening