Tuna tostada with black garlic aioli, tare, avocado, mandarinquat, salsa macha, wild fennel. Chris Peters/Eater Chicago

Filed under:

Thalia Hall’s Bar Unveils a Menu Revamp With Terrific Tacos and Mariscos

Check out Punch House’s new menu, which is a preview of what to expect at the concert venue’s new restaurant from the Obelix and Taqueria Chingon team

by Ashok Selvam
Photography by Chris Peters
Ashok Selvam is the editor of Eater Chicago and a native Chicagoan armed with more than two decades of award-winning journalism. Now covering the world of restaurants and food, his nut graphs are super nutty.

While construction continues on Thalia Hall’s new flagship restaurant, the partners at Mariscos San Pedro have a surprise for concertgoers and fans excited to see what will be in store for them when the Mexican seafood spot eventually opens.

San Pedro’s operators — the team behind the creative Mexican food at Taqueria Chingon in Bucktown and the modern French American hit Obelix — have quietly rolled out a new menu at Thalia Hall’s basement bar, Punch House. This isn’t the type of tired fare music fans might expect from a music hall. The menu is playful with refreshing bites like a tuna tostada, a Mexican-style shrimp cocktail, and a duck carnitas taco with date puree.

Brothers Oliver and Nicolas Poilevey earned a James Beard nod for outstanding restauranteur earlier this year. While Nicolas Poilevey isn’t involved in the Pilsen projects, his brother brought along Chingon chef Marcos Ascencio and Obelix pastry chef Antonio Incandela. Incandela is already having fun with a Choco Taco made with cajeta ice cream.

Oliver Poilevey told Eater in January that they wanted to use Punch House as a way to experiment, a way to test dishes before San Pedro’s summer opening. The crew is replacing the team behind Dusek’s, a former Michelin-starred restaurant that closed in December after a decade. Poilevey is trying to get the word out for folks to come out and see what they’re cooking up in Pilsen: “Everyone that has come has loved it,” he texts. “But I think not that many people know about it.”

Check out the offerings in the photos below.

Punch House inside Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport Street, food served from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily.

Tuna tostada with black garlic aioli, tare, avocado, mandarinquat, salsa macha, and wild fennel.
Baked oysters with achiote-citrus butter, Key lime aioli, chapulin-morita crunch, Serrano, and nasturtium.
Coktel de cameron and mussels.
Brandade tacos dorados.
Duck carnitas taco with date puree, sunchoke-orange salsa, orange, and herbs.
Shrimp gobernator taco with avocado mousse, chipotle chimichurri, and salsa negra.
Pambazo with chorizo, queso fresco, sour cream, and pickled onions on telera bread.
Torta Ahogata with confit shogun maitake mushrooms, raclette, cabbage giardiniera slaw, and tomato-chile arbol salsa.
Fried hake taco with habanero aioli and cabbage fennel slaw.
A Choco Taco.
Homemade Choco Taco with cajeta ice cream, feullatine crunch, cassis jam with a dulcey chocolate shell.
Bruleed Key lime pie.
Mexican chocolate cookie.

Thalia Hall

1807 South Allport Street, , IL 60608 (312) 526-3851 Visit Website
Punch House

1227 West 18th Street, , IL 60608 (312) 526-3851 Visit Website
