Thalia Hall’s Bar Unveils a Menu Revamp With Terrific Tacos and Mariscos

While construction continues on Thalia Hall’s new flagship restaurant, the partners at Mariscos San Pedro have a surprise for concertgoers and fans excited to see what will be in store for them when the Mexican seafood spot eventually opens.

San Pedro’s operators — the team behind the creative Mexican food at Taqueria Chingon in Bucktown and the modern French American hit Obelix — have quietly rolled out a new menu at Thalia Hall’s basement bar, Punch House. This isn’t the type of tired fare music fans might expect from a music hall. The menu is playful with refreshing bites like a tuna tostada, a Mexican-style shrimp cocktail, and a duck carnitas taco with date puree.

Brothers Oliver and Nicolas Poilevey earned a James Beard nod for outstanding restauranteur earlier this year. While Nicolas Poilevey isn’t involved in the Pilsen projects, his brother brought along Chingon chef Marcos Ascencio and Obelix pastry chef Antonio Incandela. Incandela is already having fun with a Choco Taco made with cajeta ice cream.

Oliver Poilevey told Eater in January that they wanted to use Punch House as a way to experiment, a way to test dishes before San Pedro’s summer opening. The crew is replacing the team behind Dusek’s, a former Michelin-starred restaurant that closed in December after a decade. Poilevey is trying to get the word out for folks to come out and see what they’re cooking up in Pilsen: “Everyone that has come has loved it,” he texts. “But I think not that many people know about it.”

Check out the offerings in the photos below.

Punch House inside Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport Street, food served from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily.