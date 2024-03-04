 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Tribune’ Hires a New Dining Reporter

Plus, taste an Italian beef taco in West Loop and Ceres Cafe wins a city grant

by Ashok Selvam
An open-faced taco with beef.
Tacombi and JP Graziano’s are collaborating on an Italian beef taco.
Tacombi/Garrett Baumer
Ashok Selvam is the editor of Eater Chicago and a native Chicagoan armed with more than two decades of award-winning journalism. Now covering the world of restaurants and food, his nut graphs are super nutty.

Three months after losing dining critic Nick Kindelsperger, the Tribune has made a hire to bolster its restaurant coverage. They didn’t hire another critic to complement Louisa Kung Liu Chu. Chu will continue in her role as the paper’s only dining critic. Instead, the Trib hired Ahmed Ali Akbar as a food reporter.

Akbar has lived in Chicago since 2022 which is when he won a James Beard journalism award for feature reporting for his Eater piece on the underground world of securing Pakistani mangoes in America. He’s a Saginaw, Michigan native and a University of Michigan grad with a master’s degree from Harvard Divinity School. He also tells Eater Chicago that he enjoys fighting video games, where he competes and provides play-by-play commentary.

In May 2021, the Tribune installed Chu and Kindelsperger as co-dining critics, an unusual move, especially as unionized staff contend with the cost-cutting tactics of its owner, Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund known for stripping newspapers of resources. Last month, the Tribune’s union engaged in a one-day strike to protest, among a variety of complaints, Alden’s threat of taking away its 401(k) match from workers, and the dwindling morale at the paper.

It’s been a trying time for journalism in Chicago in general. For dining coverage, it’s been even rougher with a general consensus by many hard-news journalists that if something needs to be cut, culture coverage (which includes, music, theater, and food) is expendable. The feeling is present in a piece from Chicago-based food writer Maggie Hennessy, a part-time food critic at Time Out Chicago. She openly discusses what she gets paid in her latest Substack post.

Another Italian beef collaboration

JP Graziano, the Italian sub shop on Randolph Street, loves to team up with local vendors. But this time, they’re partnering with a New York operation. Tacombi, which is close to opening a second Chicago location in Wicker Park, is selling a limited edition Italian beef taco. The chain, which arrived last year in West Loop, is selling a beef taco flavored with Graziano’s Italian beef seasoned and topped with Graziano’s giardiniera, pickled red onion, and bacon wrapped in a corn tortilla. The collaboration starts today, Monday, March 4 and goes through the month.

Ceres Cafe gets a $100K city grant

Last week, five Downtown Chicago restaurants — including the infamous Ceres Cafe — were awarded grants ranging from $100,800 to $250,000 courtesy of the city Small Business Improvement Fund. Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot created the program to aid downtown businesses. Mayor Brandon Johnson made the announcement at a Chicago Loop Alliance meeting held, Thursday, February 29. The money will go toward interior improvements, facade work, and more.

The restaurant with grants are:

  • Ceres Cafe, $100,800, 141 W. Jackson Boulevard
  • Cardozo’s Pub, $204,120, 170 W. Washington Street
  • The Fillmore, $250,000, 120 W. Monroe Street
  • Frances Restaurant & Deli, $225,000, 170 W. Washington Street
  • Goddess & the Baker, $180,000, 181 W. Madison Street
  • The Roanoke, $250,000, 135 W. Madison Street

Foursquare

Ceres Cafe

141 West Jackson Boulevard, , IL 60604 (312) 427-3443 Visit Website
Foursquare

Roanoke

11 S LaSalle, Chicago, IL (312) 940-3760

