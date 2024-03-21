Asian Grocery Behemoth Ranch 99 Market and Eight More Upcoming Restaurants

Wondering what’s in the works in the Chicago area for restaurants, bars, and cafes? Look no further than Eater Chicago’s guide to spring 2024’s coming attractions for dining. Did we miss something? Send Eater Chicago a tip at chicago@eater.com.

March 21

Jefferson Park: Family-friendly coffee shop and indoor play space Sunny Village Cafe will open in June at 5918 W. Lawrence Avenue, owner Georgena Hurst tells Block Club Chicago. The idea stemmed from a trip that Hurst, her husband Seokhee Burningham, and their two sons took in 2023 to South Korea, where they encountered numerous “kid cafes.” The genre has grown so popular that the Seoul Metropolitan Government aims to open 400 city-run “kid cafes” by the end of 2026. Sunny Village Cafe will include an area for stroller parking, as well as a counter serving coffee, tea, baked goods, and more.

Jefferson Park: Prohibition-era nostalgia is likely to reach new heights with the debut of Vito’s Vault, a speakeasy-style dinner theater spot that’s aiming for an April debut at 5901 W. Lawrence Avenue, according to Block Club. Owner Mark Forrest Virkler spent nearly two decades working at Tommy Gun’s Garage, a 1920s-themed spot in South Loop. After it closed in the early years of the pandemic, Virkler set out to spin off his iteration in the hope of reviving the popularity that dinner theater once enjoyed. Vito’s patrons can expect a three-course meal (options will include steak, chicken, fish, and pasta) and a 90-minute stage show featuring comedy, songs, and interactive “police raids” that bring the audience into the production.

Fulton Market: Long-awaited French-Lebanese restaurant Beity, the debut project from chef Ryan Fakih, has applied for a liquor license at 813 W. Fulton Market. Fakih says he’s aiming to open in early summer. First announced in March 2023, Beity was originally slated to open in River North, but plans have changed and it will now replace shuttered wine bar Joe’s Imports.

Pilsen: Local craft beer maker Monochrome Brewing has applied for a liquor license at 2101 S. Carpenter Street, a space that was once home to shuttered brewery and taproom Lo Rez.

Streeterville: Chapel Street Cafe, a new Australian restaurant specializing in Aussie staples like Lamington cake, flat whites, and toast with Vegemite, is slated for a November debut at 198 E. Delaware Place on the ground floor of the Hilton Chicago/Magnificent Mile Suites, according to Crain’s. Owner Shawn Uldridge, an Australian who moved to Chicago in 2014, is also behind West Loop’s Publishing House Bed & Breakfast and opened wine bar The Press Room, though he’s no longer involved in the latter.

Uptown: Chicago Pickle Eatery, an Avondale deli that’s garnered a following with enormous New York City bodega-style sandwiches, is aiming to expand in March into a sister location at 4515 N. Sheridan Road, owner Mohamad Atieh announced on Instagram. Atieh moved to Chicago from New York City three years ago and tells reporters that he observed a gap in his new city’s corner store offerings. He’s working to fill that chasm with a menu of hefty sandwiches like the eponymous Chicago Pickle (pastrami, corned beef, pickles, coleslaw, Swiss, Russian dressing) and the steak and cheese, a riff on famed regional delicacies like Philly cheesesteaks and New York chopped cheese.

Wicker Park: Trattoria RnB, a new Italian restaurant featuring wood-fired pizzas and fresh pasta, is working toward a debut at 2101 W. North Avenue, the former home of indie pizzeria Knead, according to its website. An opening date is not yet available.

Evanston: Nearly a year after its closure, Irish pub The Celtic Knot has announced plans to reopen in the former home of Lush restaurant at 2022 Central Street in suburban Evanston, according to Evanston Round Table. Owners Liz and Patrick Breslin say fans can expect a smaller, cozier space and a slimmed-down menu, but promise they hope to recreate the pub’s lively atmosphere with live music and a crew of regulars.

Naperville: California-born brand Ranch 99 Market, said to be the largest Asian grocery chain in the country, is poised to take over a former Dominick’s grocery store at 1555 N. Aurora Road in suburban Naperville, according to the Tribune. It’s pegged to debut in 2025 and will include a food court called Eat Up. The chain, also called Tawa Supermarket, was founded in 1984 by Roger Chen, a Taiwanese immigrant, and currently operates 54 stores across 10 states. The Naperville location is part of the area’s Riverbrook Shopping Center, which is now owned by Texas-based developer NewQuest Asia-Pacific Retail. In early January, NewQuest reps told reporters that the company plans to transform the center into a hub for Asian restaurants and businesses.