Acclaimed Jewish Deli Steingold’s Opens a Delivery-Only West Town Location

Steingold’s of Chicago, a pillar of the city’s modern Jewish deli scene, has opened a takeout- and delivery-only location where bagels, babka, and black-and-white cookies have been flying out the door.

Owner Aaron Steingold says Steingold’s Bakehouse, a pint-sized sister spot to the Lakeview deli, has seen an “amazing reception” since its debut on Saturday, March 8 at 2939 W. Grand Avenue near the border of Humboldt Park and West Town.

The bakehouse launched with little fanfare save for an announcement on Instagram. Still, fans and neighbors have rapidly descended upon its squat brick building in search of classics like lox and schmear and original creations including hot challah buns stuffed with pastrami, egg, and cheese. For now, the bakehouse only offers items prepared ahead of time, like grab-and-go corned beef by the pound to deli containers of schmaltzy potato salad made at the bakehouse. Steingold hopes to eventually serve made-to-order options in the next month or so.

They’ve devoured “pretty much everything,” says Steingold. There’s no seating inside, nor are there plans to add dine-in service, but the team hopes to bring in a few outdoor picnic tables in the parking lot on weekends. The landlord has signed off on the plan but Steingold says there are still some logistical details left to hammer out.

The bustling new bakehouse, however, is a mere overture ahead of the deli’s hotly anticipated expansion in Wrigleyville. Steingold and his team aim to open in May in the former home of West Town Bakery inside the Hotel Zachary, across the street from Wrigley Field. The new location is a partnership with Ricketts-owned real estate and investment company Marquee Development (the family also owns the Chicago Cubs) and will feature its popular bagels, sandwiches, and new submissions like everything bagel-dogs on a stick and latke-tot poutine.

Steingold is a big baseball fan and keenly aware of the can’t-beat-it pairing of ice cream and baseball, so he tapped culinary director Cara Peterson (Shaya) to concoct special baklava soft serve with honey-salted caramel. As a child, Steingold recalls family trips to the deli before heading to see a game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. At Wrigley, he’s excited to play a part in creating memorable experiences for new generations of Cubs fans.

Two new openings in a matter of months is a dramatic trajectory, even among large restaurant groups, but behind the scenes, Steingold’s has spent years building up momentum. Originally founded in 2017 in North Center, the deli relocated in 2021 to a prominent spot beside the historic Music Box Theatre in Lakeview. Though the move wasn’t far — just a 20-minute walk from the initial site — it was an essential catalyst, equipped with a much larger kitchen and ideal perch for foot traffic. The additional workspace gave the team room to experiment (thus the inventive new menu items) and gain greater visibility among the theater’s many patrons.

Steingold’s also had a location inside Fulton Galley, a food hall that closed after five months. Brighter days are ahead — stay tuned for more on the deli’s opening day in Wrigleyville.

Steingold’s Bakehouse Humboldt Park, 2939 W. Grand Avenue, Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Order online via Toast.