‘The Bear’ Could Be Filming Seasons 3 and 4 Back to Back in Chicago

As Chicagoans attempt to track The Bear with Season 3 production underway in various locations around town, including Randolph Restaurant Row, reports have emerged that the show has already been green-lit for Season 4.

There’s speculation that Seasons 3 and 4 are being filmed back to back with episodes for Season 4 already in production. Some have also called Season 4 the show’s final season. In the wonderful world of television, nothing is ever a certainty and FX hasn’t confirmed any of this.

Show creator Christopher Storer, a Park Ridge native, reportedly has a long list of projects necessitating an endgame to Carmy, Sydney, and Richie’s antics. Similarly, actors Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are entertaining more opportunities. It’s come a long way since the 2022 James Beard Awards in Chicago where White attended and was easily approachable. His stock, along with his co-stars’, has soared since then.

Season 3 should debut in June on Hulu.

Atelier and Christian Hunter Make Moves

Back in January, Christian Hunter, the chef at Michelin-starred Atelier in Lincoln Square, posted a diner menu on Instagram (since deleted), and that prompted folks to think that the James Beard-nominated chef was on the cusp of opening a second restaurant. Hunter would tell Eater in January that this was a dream, to open a diner that would pay homage to his mother’s (Angela Laverne) Cincinnati roots. Yes, that meant chili loaded with noodles and cheese. He also mentioned Coney Dogs, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and veggie options. Fine dining was great, but Hunter wanted to open a more affordable restaurant and was working with Atelier founder Tim Lacey on fleshing out the concept. In late February, Atelier announced that Hunter was now a co-owner and that they had promoted Bradyn Kawcak from chef de cuisine to executive chef to give Hunter room to pursue new projects as a bonafide restaurant group. Kawcak had worked at Michelin-starred restaurants in Chicago like Band of Bohemia, Entente, and Elizabeth. As far as the diner is concerned, Lacey and Hunter are searching for spaces with hopes of opening something by the end of the year.

River North nightclub owner faces felony drug charges

The 43-year-old owner of Spybar, a River North nightclub, has been arrested and faces felony drug trafficking charges for allegedly attempting to smuggle 14 pounds worth of ketamine and about 5.8 grams of ecstasy through O’Hare International Airport.

Cook County prosecutors claim Dino Gardiakos tried to bring the illegal drugs through airport security as he arrived from London with the intent to sell them. Gardiakos had already been placed on probation for felony drug charges. He now faces a battery of charges including trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He’s been released on pre-trial conditions after appearing in court on Thursday.