Johnny Clark’s Anelya Is Selling Borscht to Support Ukraine

Plus, Crust Fund Pizza goes vegan and the Palace Grill’s GoFundMe hits $22K

by Ashok Selvam
A small, round brown bowl of borscht on a wooden table.
Anelya is selling borscht to support Ukraine.
Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago
Anelya, the Avondale restaurants that pays homage to chef Johnny Clark’s Ukrainian roots, has impressed critics Louisa Kung Liu Chu, Michael Nagrant and John Kessler who both shared positive reviews over the last month. This is the second restaurant from Clark and wife Beverly Kim. The couple is known for Parachute which showcases Kim’s Korean roots with similar reverence.

The reviews, seemingly coincidentally, come as the war in Ukraine approaches its second anniversary. The conflict pushed Clark to explore his heritage, and as it goes into its third year, Clark and Kim are raising money for a charity, Come Back Alive Foundation, that supports the Ukrainian military while aiding national security and injured war veterans.

From Tuesday, February 20 through Saturday, February 24, Anelya will donate proceeds from special T-shirt and borscht sales to the non-profit, according to a news release. The shirts can be ordered online or purchased at the restaurant. Borscht is also available to go.

Crust Fund Pizza Goes Vegan

John Carruthers, the force behind Crust Fund Pizza — the operation where customers order pizzas via Instagram, donate the “sale” price to a charity of the week, and pick up their pizzas from a North Side alley — is throwing a pop-up on Monday, February 26 at Half Acre Brewery, 2050 W. Balmoral Avenue. Proceeds will benefit Friendship Center, a not-for-profit the fights food insecurity that operates a food pantry and provides meals. Carruthers’ twist? He’s going vegan for this pop-up. An all-star cast including long-term collaborators like food writer Dennis Lee and pop-up veteran Billy Zukreikat are on board to make sheet pizzas without dairy and meat. The Instagram pizza drops often sell out quickly, but there’s no preorders for the pop-up: just stop by and order. No one wants to see an angry vegan. Or worse, an angry omnivore.

Palace Grill’s Owners Vow to Rebuild

The owners of 86-year-old Palace Grill say it may take six months to rebuild after a fire burned the venerable West Loop diner. In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been set up for workers and it quickly hit the $15,000 goal. Created earlier this week, donations have already hit more than $22,000.

