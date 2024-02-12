 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Bear’ Should Return in June on Hulu

Plus, “Top Chef” has Chicago ties while Dark Matter Coffee and Skeletor hatch an evil plot to become Masters of the Universe

by Ashok Selvam
A still from The Bear TV show with two chefs making food in a kitchen.
The Bear should return in June.
Chuck Hodes/FX
Season 3 of The Bear, the critically acclaimed TV series that has showcased many of Chicago’s most popular restaurants, should release in June, according to FX. The network’s chairman, John Landgraf, confirmed the time frame during the Television Critics Association winter press tour last week.

Season 2 and its 10 episodes were released all at once on June 22, 2023 on Hulu. Season 3’s news follows that template. Since then, the series has garnered 10 Emmys and three Golden Globes. After enduring the ire of some Chicagoans for its depiction of the city in Season 1, where some natives railed about inaccuracies, creator and suburban native Christopher Storer and his team began Season 2 as a love letter to the city with plenty of pretty shots of the city and cameos from chefs and restaurant owners.

The show moved away from Italian beef in Season 2 and focused on the opening of an upscale neighborhood restaurant. A handful of local chefs told Eater Chicago that TV reps approached them to see if they were interested in cameos in Season 2; there’s no shortage of possibilities in terms of filming locations. Eater Chicago has some opinions on where the show should go in Season 3. Perhaps they’ll also include a certain rodent-shaped crevice.

Two Chicagoans featured on Top Chef Wisconsin

In more TV news, a pair of local chefs will appear on Season 21 of Top Chef, set in Chicago’s mostly pleasant neighbors to the north, Wisconsin. Get ready for national writers to parachute in and Columbus supper clubs as the TV show heads to Madison and Milwaukee. The season premieres on March 20 and Bravo with Alisha Elenz (last seen at Bambola in Fulton Market) and Kaleena Bliss. Elenz won a local Jean Banchet Award for her work at Mfk in Lakeview. Bliss recently moved to Chicago from Seattle where she worked as executive chef at the Thompson Seattle hotel and its flagship food and beverage offering, Conversation. Bliss also won Chopped Casino Royale. She’s now the executive chef at Chicago Athletic Association. Like the Thompson, it’s a Hyatt property.

Dark Matter Gives Skeletor Some Love

Yes, the world of He-Man is set in Eternia (which perhaps is as fictional a realm as River North was to viewers as Season 1 of The Bear). But the ‘80s cartoon, a series created as a way to sell toys to kids, has made a comeback via Netflix. The latest installment, titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution, dropped in late January, and Chicago’s very own Dark Matter Coffee has released a coffee with toy maker Mattel. “Skeletor Blood” features gorgeous art from Dark Matter’s Jourdon Gullett. Gullett tells Eater that he referenced old He-Man comics and says he was influenced by old ‘70s and ‘80s paintings by Frank Frazetta: “This is a rad project and we have more in the works, so stay tuned,” Gullett says. Beer fans may recognize his work on bottles for Solemn Oath Brewery. Dark Matter is also selling coffee mugs with the art: “This caffeinated concoction permeates dark chocolate and luscious fruit, fueling the evil lord of destruction to accomplish universal domination.” The mug, canned cold coffee, and 12-ounce bags of beans are available online and at stores.

