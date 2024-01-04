Mi Tocaya’s Birthday With Grant Achatz, Beverly Kim, and Company, Plus Six More Pop-Ups

Now that 2024 is underway and holiday preoccupations are a thing of the past, Chicagoans can at last return to matters of serious import, like restaurant and bar pop-ups. A fun opportunity for chefs and patrons to shake up the norm, these events are also important economic drivers for an industry that inevitably slows each winter. Follow along for a sampling of the best the city has to offer in Eater Chicago’s pop-up round-up.

Have a pop-up that should be listed? Email information to chicago@eater.com .

March

River North: March is Women’s History Month, so Chicago-based initiative Let’s Talk Womxn will mark the occasion with its fourth annual celebration on Friday, March 1 at Moe’s Cantina. The group, founded by Vermilion owner Rohini Dey, says this year’s theme is “More Than March” — in essence, that one month is insufficient to celebrate the achievements of women in hospitality and the world at large. Advertised as a “Black & Bling Bash,” the event will feature tasting stations and cocktails from more than 30 local members of Let’s Talk Womxn, including Ashley Ortiz (Antique Taco), Clodagh Lawless (The Dearborn), Nicole Nassif (Imee’s Kitchen) and Carol Cheung (Jade Court). Attendees can also count on guest speakers, a DJ, a drag show, and dancing. Black & Bling Bash with Let’s Talk Womxn, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1 at Moe’s Cantina River North. Reservations via Tock.

Avondale: Chef Rick Spiros, formerly of Bucktown’s shuttered Bento Box, will launch a new pop-up series called Sushi Riki with a prix fixe menu of inventive maki and handmade gyoza at Trogo Kitchen and Market, 2545 W. Diversey Avenue. Sushi Riki will open at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays throughout March, with only 20 seats available each evening. Tickets ($65) and more details are available online. Sushi Riki, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from March 1 through March 29 at Trogo Kitchen and Market. Reservations via Trogo Kitchen.

Avondale: Canadian chef Craig Wong, the fine dining veteran behind Toronto’s Jamaican-Chinese restaurant Patois and casual sister spot JunePlum, will pop up on Saturday, March 9 at Ludlow Liquors. Customers who order a Ludlow burger will get a free Jamaican patty, Wong’s signature at JunePlum based on an original family recipe, while supplies last. JunePlum pop-up, 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Ludlow Liquors.

River North: The Julia Child Foundation will hold a 10th Anniversary Celebration of its awards on Tuesday, March 19 at celebrity chef Rick Bayless’ decorated restaurant Topolobampo. The event is part of a nationwide fundraising series to support the Smithsonian Food History Project at the National Museum of American History. A menu isn’t yet available but attendees can expect a four-course dinner and should arrive in party attire. Tickets ($250) and more details are available online. Julia Child Award 10 Year Anniversary Celebration benefitting the Smithsonian Food History Project, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Topolobampo. Reservations via One Cause.

Logan Square: Mi Tocaya Antojeria and James Beard-nominated chef Diana Dávila, are celebrating the restaurant’s seventh birthday with a series of events, headlined by a fundraiser for the Abundance Setting, a nonprofit that supports working mothers in the restaurant world, founded by Beverly Kim of Parachute and Anelya. This seven-course dinner is from seven chefs, including Dávila: Erick Williams (Virtue), Giuseppe Tentori (GT Prime), Grant Achatz (Alinea), Mindy Segal (Mindy’s Bakery), Bo Fowler (Bixi Beer), and Derek Serrano. Palita Sritatana of Pink Salt is additionally making food for the reception. Mi Tocaya’s Annual Birthday benefitting the Abundance Setting, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Mi Tocaya Antojeria. Reservations via Resy.

West Loop: Celebrity chef Stephanie Izard will also lend a hand to the Abundance Setting with a “Steph + Friends Brunch” event in honor of Women’s History Month. She’ll host Chicago chefs Beverly Kim (Parachute, Anelya), Christine Cikowski (Honey Butter Fried Chicken), and Jessie Oloroso (Black Dog Gelato) as well as Boston’s Karen Akunowicz (Fox & the Knife) on Sunday, March 24 at her lauded restaurant Girl & the Goat. Tickets ($125) include a family-style dish from each chef and a copy of Akunowicz’s new cookbook, Crave. Steph + Friends Brunch benefitting the Abundance Setting, 11 a.m. Sunday, March 24 at Girl and the Goat. Reservations via OpenTable.

April

West Loop: San Francisco-based chef David Yoshimura of Michelin-starred Nisei will pop up for one night with acclaimed chef Noah Sandoval for a collaborative tasting menu on Saturday, April 6 at Sandoval’s fine dining restaurant Oriole. Tickets ($325) are already sold out, but optimistic diners can add their names to the waitlist. Oriole x Nisei, Saturday, April 6 at Oriole. Waitlist via Tock.