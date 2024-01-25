The Lunar Calendar may read that this is the Year of the Dragon, but so far in Chicago it looks like the Year of the Rat… Hole.
Even though a squirrel may have left the indentation, this story has provided viral gold to news organizations all around town and beyond. We at Eater are simultaneously champing and chomping at the bit for a food-related angle to show itself. But will it? Or will we yet again stand around lonely, fumbling our thumbs and watching another story of the century pass us by? We vowed Chance the Snapper wouldn’t happen to us ever again, yet here we are. Sure, locals might be sick of the rat hole, but the rest of the country is hungry for rat hole content. To sate them, here are 28 completely untrue restaurant world headlines related to Chicago’s rat hole.
- Will ‘The Bear’ Feature the Rat Hole in Season 3?
- Grant Achatz’s New Alinea Menu Pays Tribute to the Rat Hole
- Lou Malnati’s Rat Hole-Shaped Deep-Dish Pizza Wins Over ‘Emily in Paris’
- Swedish Bakery Returns for Fat Tuesday With Rat Hole Paczkis
- Lettuce Entertain You Rebrands RPM Italian, Swaps ‘Rancics’ For ‘Rat Hole’
- CH Distillery Finally Takes Malört Too Far With New Rat Hole Infusion
- Kroger Discards Jewel and Mariano’s Brands for Rat Hole Finer Foods
- Hogsalt to Open Sexy New French West Loop Spot, Randolph’s Rat Hole
- Disney Threatens to Sue Hogsalt Over ‘Ratatouille’-Themed French Restaurant
- Harold’s Chicken to Sell Mild Sauce in Rat Hole-Shaped Bottles
- Rat Hole Enrages Rick Bayless Even Though He Hasn’t Seen It In Person
- Stephanie Izard Reinvents Herself With This Little Rat Hole Diner
- I Drank Jeppson’s Malört Out of the Rat Hole and Lived to Tell the Tale
- Goose Island Launches Rat Hole County Stout Aged in Rat Holes Made From 3D Printers
- Inside the Rat Hole, A Not-So-Family-Friendly Affair in Roscoe Village
- Rat Hole Pops Up in Hyde Park; It’s as Far South as It Will Go
- JP Graziano Announces Limited Edition Rat Hole Giardiniera Collab With Old Style
- What to Serve and Wear at a Rat Hole-Inspired Party
- Rat Hole 2.0 to Open in Avondale With More Seating, Expanded Menu
- Wieners Circle Staffer Yells ‘You Look Like a Rat Hole, Bitch’ at Tearful Customer
- Vandal Fills Rat Hole With Ketchup, Discovers a Use for the Hated Condiment
- The St. Louis Department of Provel Claims It Discovered the Rat Hole First
- Jean Banchet Committee to Honor Rat Hole With Its Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by Jones BBQ and Foot Massage
- Ten Speed Press to Release ‘Cookery Fit For a Rat Hole’ With Forward by Paul Kahan
- DoorDash Unveils DJ Khaled’s Rat Hole, a New Virtual Restaurant
- Foxtrot Debuts Rat Hole At-Home Meal Kits
- The Rat Hole Is Eater Chicago’s Restaurant of the Year
- Readers Ask Eater to Stop Writing About the Rat Hole — Go Back to Covering ‘The Bear’