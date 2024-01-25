Here’s the Next Great Angle on Chicago’s Beloved Rat Hole

The Lunar Calendar may read that this is the Year of the Dragon, but so far in Chicago it looks like the Year of the Rat… Hole.

Even though a squirrel may have left the indentation, this story has provided viral gold to news organizations all around town and beyond. We at Eater are simultaneously champing and chomping at the bit for a food-related angle to show itself. But will it? Or will we yet again stand around lonely, fumbling our thumbs and watching another story of the century pass us by? We vowed Chance the Snapper wouldn’t happen to us ever again, yet here we are. Sure, locals might be sick of the rat hole, but the rest of the country is hungry for rat hole content. To sate them, here are 28 completely untrue restaurant world headlines related to Chicago’s rat hole.

Will ‘The Bear’ Feature the Rat Hole in Season 3?

Grant Achatz’s New Alinea Menu Pays Tribute to the Rat Hole

Lou Malnati’s Rat Hole-Shaped Deep-Dish Pizza Wins Over ‘Emily in Paris’

Swedish Bakery Returns for Fat Tuesday With Rat Hole Paczkis

Lettuce Entertain You Rebrands RPM Italian, Swaps ‘Rancics’ For ‘Rat Hole’

CH Distillery Finally Takes Malört Too Far With New Rat Hole Infusion

Kroger Discards Jewel and Mariano’s Brands for Rat Hole Finer Foods

Hogsalt to Open Sexy New French West Loop Spot, Randolph’s Rat Hole

Disney Threatens to Sue Hogsalt Over ‘Ratatouille’-Themed French Restaurant

Harold’s Chicken to Sell Mild Sauce in Rat Hole-Shaped Bottles

Rat Hole Enrages Rick Bayless Even Though He Hasn’t Seen It In Person

Stephanie Izard Reinvents Herself With This Little Rat Hole Diner

I Drank Jeppson’s Malört Out of the Rat Hole and Lived to Tell the Tale

Goose Island Launches Rat Hole County Stout Aged in Rat Holes Made From 3D Printers

Inside the Rat Hole, A Not-So-Family-Friendly Affair in Roscoe Village

Rat Hole Pops Up in Hyde Park; It’s as Far South as It Will Go

JP Graziano Announces Limited Edition Rat Hole Giardiniera Collab With Old Style

What to Serve and Wear at a Rat Hole-Inspired Party

Rat Hole 2.0 to Open in Avondale With More Seating, Expanded Menu

Wieners Circle Staffer Yells ‘You Look Like a Rat Hole, Bitch’ at Tearful Customer

Vandal Fills Rat Hole With Ketchup, Discovers a Use for the Hated Condiment

The St. Louis Department of Provel Claims It Discovered the Rat Hole First

Jean Banchet Committee to Honor Rat Hole With Its Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by Jones BBQ and Foot Massage

Ten Speed Press to Release ‘Cookery Fit For a Rat Hole’ With Forward by Paul Kahan

DoorDash Unveils DJ Khaled’s Rat Hole, a New Virtual Restaurant

Foxtrot Debuts Rat Hole At-Home Meal Kits

The Rat Hole Is Eater Chicago’s Restaurant of the Year

Readers Ask Eater to Stop Writing About the Rat Hole — Go Back to Covering ‘The Bear’