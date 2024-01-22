The First Black Woman to Lead a Michelin-Star Kitchen Returns to Chicago

Chef Mariya Moore-Russell, a former Chicagoan who in 2019 became the first Black woman to lead a Michelin-star kitchen, will give locals a taste of her cooking for the first time in years this winter and spring with a series of pop-ups.

Previously the culinary engine behind Kikko, the basement-level omakase restaurant underneath Japanese-inspired bar Kumiko, Moore-Russell left Chicago in 2020 and spent two years in Hawai’i. Previously, she worked at Michelin-starred Oriole which shares the same ownership group as Kumiko/Kikko. After a return to the Midwest in 2022, she launched a series of pop-up dinners in metro Detroit early last year.

Moore-Russell’s Chicago pop-up series, called Connie’s Underground, represents her journey to a more sustainable work style, according to the OpenTable event description. Menu details aren’t yet available, but patrons can book reservations ($200 per person) for pop-ups on Saturday, January 27; Friday, February 23; or Saturday, March 30 at RLM Studios in Irving Park, 4042 N. Pulaski Road.

Bets are still off at DraftKings Wrigley

The Super Bowl is approaching and nearly seven months after opening, customers at the DraftKings SportsBook at Wrigley Field still can’t place a bet. The state gaming board has yet to grant a license to the venue, which includes a bar and restaurant, next to the Friendly Confines. When the space opened, officials were hopeful that approval was imminent after applying in June 2023. However, the delays have continued. The Tribune spoke with Cubs President Crane Kenney who told the paper they’re hopeful to finally allow betting in time for the March Madness basketball tournaments.

Rosati’s to Sell JP Graziano’s giardiniera

JP Graziano, the West Loop Italian deli, is partnering with Rosati’s on a “special release” giardiniera available at all of the pizza chain’s locations. The jars feature nifty packaging, and a news release celebrates the unification of two long-time Chicago restaurants. Graziano’s was founded in 1937 off Randolph Street, while Rosati’s was founded in 1964. The giardiniera will be available at the more than 200 Rosati’s pizzerias located across the U.S.