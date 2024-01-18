 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jewel-Mariano’s Parent Companies’ $25 Billion Deal Delayed

The state of Washington has filed suit the block the mega-chain grocery deal between Kroger’s and Albertsons

by Ashok Selvam

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

BIZ-ILLINOIS-ANTITRUST-ALBERTSONS-TB
The Jewel-Mariano’s deal will take some time.
Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Ashok Selvam is the editor of Eater Chicago and a native Chicagoan armed with more than two decades of award-winning journalism. Now covering the world of restaurants and food, his nut graphs are super nutty.

It’s been 14 months since Jewel and Mariano’s parent companies announced they were combining in a $25 billion deal. Kroger (Mariano’s) and Albertsons (Jewel) hoped to be united by early 2024. But as opposition builds, the companies have since revised the closing date to the first half of fiscal year 2024, which — for Kroger — ends on August 12.

Axios reports the federal government in February is expected to announce if the creation of the mega-grocery chain would violate anti-trust regulations, one state has already filed a formal challenge to the deal which would create a chain with more than 5,000 stores. As the Federal Trade Commission ponders its next step, Washington state’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit to block the deal, according to Bloomberg.

The fear is the deal would limit competition between grocers and drive up prices. Albertsons and Kroger argue that they need scale to compete with Walmart and Amazon. For Chicago, it’s unclear what that means for Jewel and Mariano’s shoppers and the future of both brands.

This is not the only local grocery news. Dom’s Kitchen & Market, with locations in Lincoln Park and Old Town, has combined with Foxtrot, the corner store chain that started as a tech company, promoting customers to use their phone app to order. The entity has a new name, Outfox Hospitality, a move announced in November. Analysts guessed that Dom’s would benefit from Foxtrot’s push for gourmet foods, making products like Chicago hot dog-flavored potato chips, something that appeals to frequent restaurant diners.

The rise of Foxtrot’s snacks and goods was the subject of a new Fast Company story that mentions Chicago chef Palita Sritatana (Pink Salt Kitchens), a Thai American with a line of goods including nam prik pao.

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

A Logan Square Sports Bar Shutters After a Year and Six More Closures

By Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam

FAFO, a Defiant Late-Night Pop-Up, Debuts This Weekend in Lakeview

By Ashok Selvam

Ex-Chicago Bear Israel Idonije’s New South Loop Sports Bar Will Open This Weekend

By Naomi Waxman

‘The Bear’ Brings Chicago More Glory With 10 Emmys

By Ashok Selvam

Virtue’s Erick Williams and Company Are Planning a New Hyde Park Project

By Ashok Selvam

Big Kids, Logan Square’s Fun Sandwich Shop, Will Close After Three Years of Partying

By Ashok Selvam