‘The Bear’ Brings Chicago More Glory With 10 Emmys

The Bear continued to make Chicago proud with six Emmy wins on Sunday night, including the award for best comedy. That ranked No. 2 behind Beef, which won eight Emmys. Overall, The Bear came away with 10 Emmys. Coming into Sunday, The Bear had won four Creative Arts Emmys which were awarded before the show.

Though Season 2 represents the FX show’s most recent episodes — released in June 2023 — the Emmys recognized the cast and crew’s work from two years ago. Due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes, the awards honored Season 1, which premiered on Hulu in June 2022

Ayo Edebiri (Sidney Adamu) and Jeremy Allen White (Carmy Berzatto) celebrated award wins for the second consecutive week for supporting actress in a comedy and best lead actor in a comedy series, respectively. The pair won their Golden Globes equivalents just two weeks ago.

In a post-Golden Globes news conference, Edebiri even mentioned Chicago’s colorful soul food restaurant, Ooh Whee It Is!, saying it was one of her favorite places to eat in town, as picked up by WBEZ. Over the last two seasons, many Chicago restaurants have appeared on the show.

Ebon Moss-Bacharach (Richie Jerimovich) won the Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy. Again, this was for Season 1, not the following season when Moss-Bacharach spends a considerable amount of time working at two-Michelin-starred Ever.

Park Ridge native Christopher Storer earned a pair of wins for best writing and best directing. It was Storer’s friendship with the Zucchero family, the owners of Mr. Beef, that lent the inspiration for The Bear and Season 1 which takes place in a beef stand that resembles the River North restaurant. With a few creative liberties, of course.

We do not need to Sam and Diane them.

Work/friend relationships are interesting and mineable enough without having to make them bone. https://t.co/ufPlKI3Zon — Jill Hopkins (@Jillhopkins) January 14, 2024

But as some fans yearn to see a romantic relationship between Adamu and Berzatto (no thanks), the Emmys may have a new storyline as Moss-Bacharach and Canadian chef Matty Matheson (Neil Fak) enjoyed a passionate smooch on stage while accepting the best comedy award. Yes, it was a joke.

Frigid temperatures withstanding, production on Season 3 should commence in February.