Honey Butter Fried Chicken Glencoe Is Open

After more than a decade of business in Avondale, Honey Butter Fried Chicken co-owners and co-chefs Josh Kulp and Christine Cikowski have expanded their popular restaurant to a new outpost on the North Shore.

The duo, who unveiled Honey Butter in 2013 in Avondale, are marking the company’s 10th birthday with the new suburban location opening Tuesday, January 16 at 668 Vernon Avenue in suburban Glencoe, about a half-hour drive outside Chicago inside a historic building — a 4,000-square-foot space that previously housed short-lived restaurant Poppy’s Social. The new Honey Butter will also offer takeout and delivery — arguably the greatest gift of all in the food delivery wasteland of American suburbs.

The menu includes Honey Butter’s original lineup of crispy chicken, sandwiches, and vegetarian options but also char-broiled chicken that customers can substitute for fried birds on sandwiches and salads. The team will also offer a selection of seasonal pies from Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits in Logan Square, as well as two lemonade slushies (a regular version and a rotating seasonal flavor) that adults can order with a boozy doze of whiskey or tequila. Draft beers come from local breweries including Half Acre, Maplewood, Temperance, and Ravinia Brewing.

The new space features a skylight, a reclaimed barn door original to the building, and custom wallpaper and art from local artist Silvia Hidalgo. The restaurant’s main dining room seats 70, flanked by multiple private dining rooms and an outdoor patio for warm-weather seasons.

Honey Butter’s co-owners have slowly branched out over the years, including licensing the use of the brand name at a United Center stall that’s operated by the arena’s food vendor. Despite its popularity, however, the restaurant has remained a one-location operation until now. Explore its new suburban sister spot in the photographs below.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken Glencoe, 668 Vernon Avenue, Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.