Three coffee mugs from Honey Butter Fried Chicken.
Honey Butter Fried Chicken has opened a suburban location.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Filed under:

Honey Butter Fried Chicken Glencoe Is Open

The suburbs just got a fried chicken upgrade as Chicago’s pioneering quick-serve restaurant opens a second location

by Naomi Waxman
Photography by Barry Brechesien

After more than a decade of business in Avondale, Honey Butter Fried Chicken co-owners and co-chefs Josh Kulp and Christine Cikowski have expanded their popular restaurant to a new outpost on the North Shore.

The exterior of Honey Butter Fried Chicken Glencoe.
Honey Butter Fried Chicken took over a historic building.

The duo, who unveiled Honey Butter in 2013 in Avondale, are marking the company’s 10th birthday with the new suburban location opening Tuesday, January 16 at 668 Vernon Avenue in suburban Glencoe, about a half-hour drive outside Chicago inside a historic building — a 4,000-square-foot space that previously housed short-lived restaurant Poppy’s Social. The new Honey Butter will also offer takeout and delivery — arguably the greatest gift of all in the food delivery wasteland of American suburbs.

The menu includes Honey Butter’s original lineup of crispy chicken, sandwiches, and vegetarian options but also char-broiled chicken that customers can substitute for fried birds on sandwiches and salads. The team will also offer a selection of seasonal pies from Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits in Logan Square, as well as two lemonade slushies (a regular version and a rotating seasonal flavor) that adults can order with a boozy doze of whiskey or tequila. Draft beers come from local breweries including Half Acre, Maplewood, Temperance, and Ravinia Brewing.

Six plastic bear-shaped condiment containers that aren’t just filled with honey.
Honey Butter has never been bashful about selling product to take home.

The new space features a skylight, a reclaimed barn door original to the building, and custom wallpaper and art from local artist Silvia Hidalgo. The restaurant’s main dining room seats 70, flanked by multiple private dining rooms and an outdoor patio for warm-weather seasons.

A long interior of Honey Butter Fried Chicken Glencoe.
The suburban restaurant seats 70.

Honey Butter’s co-owners have slowly branched out over the years, including licensing the use of the brand name at a United Center stall that’s operated by the arena’s food vendor. Despite its popularity, however, the restaurant has remained a one-location operation until now. Explore its new suburban sister spot in the photographs below.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken Glencoe, 668 Vernon Avenue, Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A section of a dining room interior.
A yellow barn door was original to the building.
A spacious restaurant dining room.
There’s plenty of room for patrons to spread out.
A section of a dining room.
Colorful art by Chicagoan Silvia Hidalgo adds an upbeat vibe.
A transparent rotating pie case.
Bang Bang takes a star turn in the rotating pie case.
Coloring pages and crayons.
Honey Butter has a family-friendly reputation.
A counter and digital menu inside a restaurant.
Like its predecessor, the new restaurant offers counter service.
A dining space with whitewashed brick walls.
A dining room inside Honey Butter Fried Chicken Glencoe.
A corner of a dining room at Honey Butter Fried Chicken in Glencoe.
A section of a dining room with whitewashed brick walls.

Bright colors give the space a youthful feel.

A portion of a dining room with a long counter lined by potted plants.
When the weather cooperates, there will be patio seating.
A wood-paneled private dining room.
There’s a private dining room on the second floor.

