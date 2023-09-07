Billy Corgan’s Tea Shop Will Celebrate Halloween Early Dressing Up as Tower Records

The suburban tea house owned by Smashing Pumpkins and wrestling aficionado Billy Corgan and partner Chloe Mendel is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Pumpkins’ breakthrough album, Siamese Dream, this Halloween season. They’re transforming their Highland Park space into Tower Records, a tribute to the music chain that was the cool place to hang out in the ‘90s.

The pop-up begins on Thursday, September 14, and concludes on Sunday, September 17. They’ll sell exclusive Tower Records merchandise and more. Fans of ‘90s nostalgia may remember the famous Tower Records’ “No music, no life” slogan was slapped on t-shirts, hoodies, and bumper stickers.

Tower Records in Lincoln Park was also where the Pumpkins 30 years ago delivered an 8-song acoustic performance, playing mega hits from Siamese Dream. An adoring crowd of about 3,000 crammed into the second-level store at Belden and Clark to hear hits like Today, Cherub Rock, Rocket, and Disarm. The streets were shut down with a police detail present. Youngsters can pop in or stream Empire Records for a glimpse of what a record store was like in the olden years.

Now, hitting the skip button to 2023, Madame ZuZu’s will recreate that incredible fan moment. The plant-based teashop emporium and part-time record store will host back-to-back acoustic performances that recreates the 8-song set from 30 years ago, Tickets, which ranged from $345 to $495 went on sale Wednesday afternoon and quickly sold out. Much like the charity show Madame ZuZu’s hosted to benefit victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park shooting, the show will also be live-streamed. They raised $250,000 for victims.

The newest iteration of ZuZu’s opened in 2020 and offers a wide array of vegan and gluten-free sandwiches, wraps, bowls, and fresh baked goods. Beyond snacks, ZuZu’s will also sell a special beer brewed by Hop Butcher For the World.

Tower Records pop-up at Madame ZuZu’s, 1876 1st Street, Highland Park, starting Thursday, September 14 to Sunday, September 17.

Manny’s and OKAY Cannabis Team-Up

Another suburban pop-up worth noting comes from Wheeling, where Manny’s Deli is partnering with West Town Bakery and OKAY Cannabis Dispensary on the first Sunday of the 2023 NFL Season.

The bakery and dispensary are separate entities but in the same building. The bakery also has a bar and liquor license, and while customers can’t consume alcohol and cannabis together in the same space, it’s a unique setup that might make it the only such entity in the country.

Manny’s will sell latkes, corned beef, and pastrami sandwiches, plus matzah ball soup. They’ll offer discounts on Cresco Lab products and show the afternoon Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers game.

Manny’s Deli at West Town Bakery and OKAY Cannabis, 781 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Wheeling, 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.

Wieners Circle turns into a wine bar

No, this isn’t another Halloween costume — though the thought of the hot dog stand’s staff mocking the clientele that comes through late at night might be worth a laugh. But in an unusual pairing, on Saturday, Wieners Circle is partnering with New York’s Margot for a natural wine takeover. Margot, a restaurant with French flair, will be pouring at the back bar on Saturday night. Perhaps they’ll pair the natural wines with wieners with natural casings? The possibilities for a fun night are endless.

Margot Natural Wine Takeover at Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark Street, 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 9