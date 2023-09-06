 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Federales Logan Square Officially Opens Next Week

Chicago’s second location of the West Loop taco bar continues to reshape Logan Square

by Ashok Selvam
A smattering of tacos and more.
Federales Logan Square has finally arrived.
Federales
Ashok Selvam is the editor of Eater Chicago and a native Chicagoan armed with more than two decades of award-winning journalism. Now covering the world of restaurants and food, his nut graphs are super nutty.

Federales Logan Square will officially debut next week on the former parcel where Father and Son’s Pizza stood at Milwaukee and Sacramento.

It’s the second Chicago location of the taco bar that debuted in 2016 in West Loop. Consider it a sibling to Big Star. But while Big Star focused on honky tonk and whisky, Federales is a party bar where patrons throw shot glasses made of ice at a bell. There are boozy frozen margaritas and tacos that patrons can enjoy while sitting on a 2,790-square-foot open-air patio. There’s 8,500 square feet of indoor space with murals from Jason Botkin in collaboration with local artists Erik Lundquist and David Alvarado, according to a release.

Four Corners owns the chain which has locations in Denver and Dallas. Another location had been planned for the stalled Lincoln Yards project along the Elston Industrial Corridor.

The tacos come in tortillas made on-site. A new item is a lamb quesabirria with duck mole. The special will be available on Wednesdays and Sundays. There are also tacos with grilled shrimp taco with mango, a crispy potato, and one with pork and pineapple. Initially, Federales’ food was developed by Brandon Sodikoff of Au Cheval and Hogsalt fame.

Lamb quesabirria
Lamb quesabirria
Federales
Taquitos in a tin
Taquitos
Federales

The bar carries a little bit of a reputation and has made some Logan Square residents worry about the changing face of their neighborhood that’s already seen the flea market replaced by a Target. Four Corners has acknowledged that and it appears this version of Federales will, perhaps, be a softer and gentler version. Next month Federales will start its own First Fridays art series. A news release describes the monthly event, kicking off on Friday, October 6, as an event where “artists from a diverse roster of styles and mediums create artwork live onsite, free for guests who are encouraged to stop in, watch the performance, purchase artwork if they like and above all enjoy the community spirit.”

Federales Logan Square, 2471 N. Milwaukee Avenue, officially opening next week

Foursquare

Au Cheval

800 West Randolph Street, , IL 60607 (312) 929-4580 Visit Website
Foursquare

Federales

2820 Commerce Street, , TX 75226 (214) 227-6767 Visit Website
Foursquare

Big Star

, , IL 60613 (773) 857-7120 Visit Website

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

The Chicago Pizza Summit Sets an October Return After a Three-Year Hiatus

By Ashok Selvam

Fancy Plants Vegan in Lincoln Park and Four More Restaurant Closures

By Ashok Selvam and Naomi Waxman

The Art Institute’s Van Gogh Show Inspires a Special Tasting Menu

By Ashok Selvam

Michelin to Announce Chicago, New York, and D.C. Stars in November

By Ashok Selvam

Where to Get Jewish Food for the High Holidays in Chicago

By Naomi Waxman and Eater Staff

Wicker Park’s New Indian Restaurant and Four More Openings

By Naomi Waxman