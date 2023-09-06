Federales Logan Square Officially Opens Next Week

Federales Logan Square will officially debut next week on the former parcel where Father and Son’s Pizza stood at Milwaukee and Sacramento.

It’s the second Chicago location of the taco bar that debuted in 2016 in West Loop. Consider it a sibling to Big Star. But while Big Star focused on honky tonk and whisky, Federales is a party bar where patrons throw shot glasses made of ice at a bell. There are boozy frozen margaritas and tacos that patrons can enjoy while sitting on a 2,790-square-foot open-air patio. There’s 8,500 square feet of indoor space with murals from Jason Botkin in collaboration with local artists Erik Lundquist and David Alvarado, according to a release.

Four Corners owns the chain which has locations in Denver and Dallas. Another location had been planned for the stalled Lincoln Yards project along the Elston Industrial Corridor.

The tacos come in tortillas made on-site. A new item is a lamb quesabirria with duck mole. The special will be available on Wednesdays and Sundays. There are also tacos with grilled shrimp taco with mango, a crispy potato, and one with pork and pineapple. Initially, Federales’ food was developed by Brandon Sodikoff of Au Cheval and Hogsalt fame.

The bar carries a little bit of a reputation and has made some Logan Square residents worry about the changing face of their neighborhood that’s already seen the flea market replaced by a Target. Four Corners has acknowledged that and it appears this version of Federales will, perhaps, be a softer and gentler version. Next month Federales will start its own First Fridays art series. A news release describes the monthly event, kicking off on Friday, October 6, as an event where “artists from a diverse roster of styles and mediums create artwork live onsite, free for guests who are encouraged to stop in, watch the performance, purchase artwork if they like and above all enjoy the community spirit.”

Federales Logan Square, 2471 N. Milwaukee Avenue, officially opening next week